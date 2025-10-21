Achievement demonstrates Jumio's commitment to meeting one of the highest industry standards for liveness detection

Jumio, the leader in AI-powered identity intelligence anchored in biometric authentication, automation and data-driven insights, today announced that it has successfully achieved ISO/IEC 30107-3 Level 2 compliance for its in-house liveness detection technology.

Jumio Liveness has been independently tested by the NIST/NVLAP-accredited iBeta lab and achieved ISO/IEC 30107-3 Level 2 Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) conformance. This certification demonstrates resilience against advanced spoofing methods such as printed photos, screen displays, and masks.

Jumio's premium solution features patented active illumination to deliver stronger protection against sophisticated deepfakes and injection attacks, while providing customers with the flexibility to balance security and user experience.

Liveness Premium with advanced deepfake detection uses randomized color sequences and AI-driven analysis to confirm human presence in real time, effectively stopping spoofing attacks before they impact your business. By combining liveness detection with AI-driven fraud detection, anti-spoofing technologies and the power of connected intelligence, Jumio's system is designed to defend against existing threats while staying agile enough to address future attacks.

"Liveness detection sits at the core of trust in digital identity, and passing iBeta Level 2 testing validates that our in-house technology can withstand the most advanced forms of spoofing, from deepfakes to injection attacks," said Bala Kumar, chief product and technology officer at Jumio. "This achievement reinforces our commitment to staying ahead of evolving fraud. It isn't just about compliance it's about giving our customers confidence that Jumio's innovation sets the standard for secure, real-world authentication."

About Jumio

Jumio helps organizations to know and trust their customers online. From account opening to ongoing monitoring, the Jumio Platform provides AI-powered identity intelligence anchored in biometric authentication, automation and data-driven insights to accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust.

Leveraging powerful automated technology including biometric screening, AI/machine learning, liveness detection and no-code orchestration with hundreds of data sources, Jumio helps to fight fraud and financial crime, onboard customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC and AML. Jumio has processed more than 1 billion transactions spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Sunnyvale, California, Jumio operates globally with offices and representation in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

