BizClik Media: BizClik Releases October 2025 Sustainability Portfolio Editions

New issue spotlights executive interviews, global trends, and event highlights from Sustainability LIVE London 2025.

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, a global media and events company, today announced the latest issue of Sustainability Magazine , its second digital magazine for October 2025. The latest issue features exclusive interviews, company spotlights, editorial analysis, and signature Top 10 rankings.

This edition provides timely insights for senior executives across sustainability, energy, climate tech, and ESG.

Sustainability Magazine - October 2025, Issue 58

Cover Feature:

The Sustainability Interview with Esther Finidori, CSO, Schneider Electric

Top 10:

Waste Management Solutions - ( p.50 )

Editorial Highlights:

Radisson: Net Zero Hotels: Inge Huijbrechts, CSO of Radisson Hotel Group, explains how the company is decarbonising hospitality and accelerating towards net zero (p. 102)





Let's Hear It for New York: Event coverage and insights from Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC , spotlighting leaders shaping climate action in North America (p. 30)





The new age of weather AI (p. 80)





Company Spotlights (p. 68-78)





(p. 68-78) In-depth features on IBM, Google, PepsiCo, and NetApp: Latest sustainability initiatives and strategies.

Read the issue here.

Leadership Quotes

"There is so much to do to transform the company, to transform our value chains, to transform the way we work with our customers," said Esther Finidori, Chief Sustainability Officer at Schneider Electric

"We need to do all these things to change systems with much greater levels of acceleration. So speed is fine, but we need to actually accelerate," said Jim Andrew, Chief Sustainability Officer at PepsiCo

"A strategy without an action plan is a dream, and an action plan with no strategy is marching in place," said Kate Heiny, VP of Sustainability, at Booking Holdings

Why Sustainability Magazine Matters

Every Sustainability Magazine edition delivers practical insight, market context, and executive viewpoints for enterprise leaders. It showcases best practices and innovations shaping global industries.

About Sustainability Portfolio

The Sustainability portfolio includes Sustainability Magazine, Energy Digital, and EV Magazine. The portfolio collaborates to provide exclusive insights and thought leadership on sustainability strategy, renewable energy, climate tech, and electric vehicles. Together, these titles reach a global audience of decision-makers and innovators driving transformation.

Bi-Weekly Publishing Update

From September 2025, Sustainability Magazine moved to a bi-weekly magazine schedule. This is to meet growing demand for timely interviews, analysis, and event coverage. Keep up to date with the new magazines here.

Looking Ahead: 2026 Events

BizClik is preparing for another landmark year of global sustainability events. The flagship Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero 2026 conference will return to London in March 2026. As one of BizClik's fastest-growing global event series, Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero 2026 will continue to set the agenda for businesses worldwide committed to building a more sustainable future. Secure Early Bird tickets and Media Passes now.

About BizClik

BizClik is a UK-based media company with a global portfolio of leading industry, business, and lifestyle digital communities. BizClik's portfolio spans Technology & AI, Finance & Insurance, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, Sustainability & Energy, and more. For further information, visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com .

