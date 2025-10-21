Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.10.2025
Fira de Barcelona: Stéphane Rolland's Haute Couture to Illuminate the 10th Anniversary of Barcelona Bridal Night
21.10.2025 12:06 Uhr
Fira de Barcelona: Stéphane Rolland's Haute Couture to Illuminate the 10th Anniversary of Barcelona Bridal Night

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stéphane Rolland's Haute Couture will take center stage at the 10th anniversary of Barcelona Bridal Night, the flagship gala of Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week (BBFW) 2026, marking the Parisian couturier's first-ever runway show in Spain. A distinguished member of the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture, Mr. Rolland will present a special showcase blending retrospective pieces with 20 exclusive new creations designed expressly for this occasion. In total, 80 Haute Couture looks - split evenly between bridal, evening and red-carpet - will celebrate his vision of fashion as living sculpture and pure emotion.

Designer Stéphane Rolland with BBFW director, Albasarí Caro

The show will be held on the evening of April 22 in Hall 8 of Fira de Barcelona's Montjuïc venue - an iconic Art Deco space built for the 1929 International Exhibition. Its architectural grandeur will mirror Mr. Rolland's signature visual language, where volume, geometry and dramatic silhouettes reveal couture as a form of cultural and artistic expression. BBFW, taking place from April 22 to 26, is widely recognized as the global epicenter for bridal, ceremony and red-carpet fashion, bringing together over 400 brands and around 40 international designers. The 2026 edition gains special significance as Barcelona becomes the World Capital of Architecture.

"Presenting my work at BBFW is a great honor," states Mr. Rolland. "Barcelona shares with Haute Couture the same devotion to form, volume and artistic expression." His participation follows past star headliners such as Vivienne Westwood, Giambattista Valli, Viktor & Rolf and Elie Saab - reinforcing BBFW's dedication to artistic excellence and its cultural leadership on the international stage.

True to his commitment to nurturing future talent, Mr. Rolland has invited 24 students from Barcelona's leading fashion schools - IED, ESDI and LCI - to open the runway with their own creations, developed in collaboration with Maison Stéphane Rolland and crafted using fabrics donated by Gratacós. This initiative reflects a shared conviction between Mr. Rolland and BBFW: that innovation in Haute Couture begins with empowering the next generation.

Celebrated by icons including Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez and Nieves Álvarez - his muse and frequent runway presence - Mr. Rolland is acclaimed for his mastery of sculptural couture, architectural precision and theatrical elegance. His arrival at BBFW reaffirms the event's mission: to position Haute Couture as a living art form that continues to shape culture and beauty on a global scale.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2800752/Stephane_Albasari.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659718/5572585/Fira_Barcelona_Logo.jpg

Fira Barcelona Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stephane-rollands-haute-couture-to-illuminate-the-10th-anniversary-of-barcelona-bridal-night-302589307.html

