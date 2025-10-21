DNV's Energy Transition Outlook 2025 report also predicts that distributed generation solar should begin outpacing utility-scale installations in some parts of the world by 2060. It adds that the levelized cost of electricity for solar is beginning to plateau and is expected to slow to an annual drop below 1% by the 2050s.Almost half of all global solar capacity will be co-located with storage by 2060, compared to around 2% today, a new report published by DNV predicts. The Energy Transition Outlook 2025 report says that solar power will account for 47% of electricity generation worldwide by ...

