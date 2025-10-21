The Mwinda Fund is aiming to distribute $500 million in grants for minigrids, solar home systems and clean cooking solutions in DR Congo by 2030. It is already backed by $65 million in funding from the World Bank and $7 million from the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet.The DR Congo's Ministry of Water Resources and Electricity and the country's National Rural Electrification Agency (ANSER) have opened a fund that will provide grants for solar home systems, minigrids and clean cooking solutions in the country. The Mwinda Fund forms part of the government's Access, Governance and ...

