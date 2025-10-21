The investment enhances German facility to deliver more flexible and scalable drug delivery solutions

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries, announced a significant expansion of its drug delivery system manufacturing capacity, further strengthening its global footprint to meet the industry's evolving needs.

As part of its footprint optimization plan, the Company recently added a state-of-the-art production space for drug delivery devices to its facility in Bad Oeynhausen, northern Germany. This initiative provides more than 2,500 square meters of advanced manufacturing capacity designed to serve global pharma and biotech partners seeking robust and resilient European supply-chain integration.

The multi-million investment includes installation of an ISO 8 cleanroom environment, fully equipped for injection molding and automated assembly operations. These upgrades enable the site to support both Stevanato Group's proprietary device production and contract manufacturing services enhancing operational flexibility, scalability, and speed-to-market across the company's drug delivery systems portfolio.

The enhanced Bad Oeynhausen facility plays a pivotal role in advancing the production of key portfolio devices, including the Aidaptus® autoinjector and Alina® pen injector platforms. By integrating the Company's core capabilities in glass primary packaging, analytical services, and equipment manufacturing, Stevanato Group continues to reinforce its position as a trusted partner in enabling safe, effective, and patient-centric combination products tailored to individual customer requirements.

"This investment underscores our commitment to advancing self-injection technologies and supporting our customers in delivering better patient outcomes," said Michele Monico, President of DDS and IVD Business Unit at Stevanato Group. "As demand for drug delivery devices accelerates and patient adoption continues to rise-driven by the need for more convenient, personalized treatment options-expanding our manufacturing capacity is a strategic step to ensure readiness, agility, and innovation across our value chain."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements. The words "evolving", "continues", "accelerates", "rise", "ensure", and similar expressions (or their negative) identify certain of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the investments the Company expects to receive, the expansion of manufacturing capacity, the Company's plans regarding its presence in the U.S. and other markets, business strategies, the Company's capacity to meet future market demands and support preparedness for future public health emergencies, and results of operations. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements involve inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond the Company's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of regulators and other factors such as the Company's ability to continue to obtain financing to meet its liquidity needs, changes in the political, social and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions. In particular, the Company may determine not to conduct a registered initial public offering in the time frame that it currently expects or at all, due to a number of potential important factors, including conditions in the U.S. capital markets, negative global economic conditions, potential negative developments in the Company's business, or unfavorable or regulatory developments. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

About Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group's core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value added solutions to clients. To learn more, visit: www.stevanatogroup.com.

