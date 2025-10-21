Specificity Inc.: Specificity Appoints Rob Gagne as Chief Technology Officer to Accelerate Global Expansion and Ad Tech Innovation

TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Specificity (OTCID:SPTY), the fast-scaling ad tech disruptor redefining digital marketing precision, today announced the appointment of Rob Gagne as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With more than three decades of experience leading breakthrough technology initiatives across finance, enterprise software, and data systems, Gagne joins Specificity's powerhouse executive team to drive the company's next phase of global growth and technical dominance.

A pragmatic innovator with a proven record of execution, Gagne has engineered and led development efforts for some of the world's most complex data and software systems. As CTO and Head of Engineering at Nexaweb Inc., an early pioneer of rich web technology, he delivered enterprise-scale solutions for over 200 global clients including Mitsubishi UFJ Bank, Rabobank, Hyatt, and Jefferies. Later, as CTO of Atabok, Gagne spearheaded the creation of real-time data systems leveraged by HSBC, Lehman Brothers, and Toyota.

Gagne began his career at J.P. Morgan Chase, later lecturing in software development at Northeastern University, and went on to found Fluxweave (Weave.io), a Tokyo-based technology company powering collaborative, data-driven applications. As CTO he helped lead Nexaweb's acquisition by Tobesoft Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ), underscoring his ability to align visionary product development with tangible business growth.

Now, at Specificity, Gagne joins forces with CEO Robert Fedder and Founder Jason Wood, two leaders known for their unapologetically aggressive pursuit of marketing innovation and efficiency, to rebuild the foundation of the digital advertising ecosystem. Together, they are executing on a shared vision to deliver machine-learning-powered, fraud-free ad delivery that protects advertisers' dollars, eliminates waste, and redefines how performance is measured worldwide.

"Rob is the kind of leader who does not just follow the curve, he builds what is next," said Robert Fedder, CEO of Specificity. "His experience building scalable, data-driven systems will directly accelerate our ability to bring transparency, intelligence, and profitability to advertisers around the world."

"We are not playing small," added Founder Jason Wood. "Rob's joining this team to help us rewrite the rules of digital marketing, and we are not slowing down until every marketing dollar globally is protected from bots, fraud, and inefficiency."

With its strengthened executive lineup, Specificity continues to position itself as a high-growth, investor-ready force in the global ad tech market, combining technical rigor, operational excellence, and an unrelenting drive to deliver real human engagement at scale.

