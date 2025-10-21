CBD Life Sciences, Inc.: CBD Life Sciences Inc. Launches First-of-Its-Kind Mushroom-Infused "Dubai Chocolate Bar"

Dubai's luxury chocolate market-valued at over $1.5 billion and growing 6.8% annually-meets the $35 billion global mushroom supplement boom, creating a major new revenue stream for CBDL.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL), through its wholly owned subsidiary CBD Vault, is proud to announce the official launch of its Mushroom-Infused Dubai Chocolate Bar, a premium fusion of functional wellness and luxury indulgence.

Inspired by the decadent chocolate culture of Dubai, each bar combines pistachio-filled layers with rich, velvety chocolate and is infused with Cordyceps and Reishi mushroom extracts, two of the most powerful adaptogens known to enhance focus, immunity, and stamina. This marks one of the first products in the world to successfully merge functional mushrooms with Dubai-style luxury confectionery, placing CBDL at the forefront of a rapidly evolving edible wellness revolution.

A Billion-Dollar Intersection of Wellness and Luxury

The Dubai chocolate market alone generates more than $1.5 billion annually and continues to surge as consumers seek ultra-premium confectionery experiences. Meanwhile, the global functional mushroom market is forecasted to reach $35 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.8%, fueled by demand for natural health boosters and cognitive enhancers.

By strategically combining these two sectors, CBDL is positioning itself for exponential growth, introducing a new revenue vertical that blends wellness benefits, cultural sophistication, and mass appeal.

A Game-Changing Product for CBDL's Expansion

"We wanted to bring something extraordinary to the table-a product that tastes world-class and performs like a supplement," said a CBDL spokesperson. "By infusing our signature mushroom blend into a pistachio-filled Dubai-style chocolate bar, we're creating not just a treat but a wellness experience. This product can open doors across luxury retail, health stores, airports, and online marketplaces, while significantly enhancing shareholder value."

CBD Life Sciences plans to integrate the Mushroom-Infused Dubai Chocolate Bar into its Mushroom Madness product line and will pursue distribution through both international wellness chains and domestic retail partners. The company believes this launch could drive strong recurring revenue in Q4 2025 and throughout 2026, as the brand expands its footprint across the luxury wellness market.

About CBD Life Sciences Inc. (CBDL)

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK: CBDL) is a publicly traded company specializing in cutting-edge wellness innovations, offering a wide range of CBD, functional mushroom, and plant-based products under its flagship brand, CBD Vault. The company remains committed to science-driven formulation, sustainable sourcing, and rapid expansion through retail and e-commerce channels across North America and beyond.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

