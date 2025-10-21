St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.: St-Georges Reports Successful Surface Program Confirming High-Grade Nickel & Widespread PGE Mineralization at Julie Project

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE:SX)(OTCQB:SXOOF)(FSE:85G1) reports surface exploration results from its September 2025 surface prospection program conducted on the Julie Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-PGE Project, located on Québec's North Shore. The program has successfully identified new mineralized showings and has confirmed the consistent presence of platinum-group elements (PGEs) across multiple zones, a significant first for the project.

Fieldwork focused on targeted outcrops and historical trenches within the central Julie zone, complemented by reconnaissance work across the western and north-western extensions of the project. A total of 49 surface samples were collected by prospectors and subsequently reviewed and validated by the Company's geologists. All samples were sent to IGS Laboratories for multi-element geochemical analysis.

Highlights of the September 2025 surface exploration program:

High-Grade Nickel Confirmed: Grab samples from the historical Julie Zone returned high-grade nickel values, including 1.65% Ni (Sample: T1B 001).

Widespread PGEs Identified: For the first time, consistent PGE values have been recorded across the project, with a combined Platinum+Palladium grade of up to 0.172 g/t Pt+Pd (Sample: T1B 001 & T1B 011).

New Western Mineralized Zone Discovered: Prospecting approximately 4 km west of the main Julie trend has uncovered a new zone, the "Vincent Showing," characterized by high-grade iron and associated PGEs. Highlights include:

67.8% Fe3O4 from a massive magnetite discovery with associated PGE mineralization 0.112 g/t Pt+Pd (Sample: VIC NW 031).

"(…) Confirming not only high-grade nickel in the historic zone but also establishing a widespread platinum and palladium footprint is an important development for the Julie Project (…)" commented Herb Duerr, President & CEO of St-Georges. (…) The discovery of the new, structurally distinct Vincent Showing, with its high-grade iron and associated precious metals, strongly supports our geological model of a large, multi-phase magmatic system. This significantly expands the project's potential and gives us exciting, high-priority targets for our next phase of exploration(...)".

Sample ID Zone / Showing Nickel (%) Copper (%) Cobalt (%) Palladium (g/t) Platinum (g/t) Pd+Pt (g/t) Fe3O4 (wt.%) T1B 001 Julie main corridor 1.65% 0.278% 0.035% 0.075 0.097 0.172 32.2% T1B 009 Julie main corridor 1.34% 0.264% 0.032% 0.034 0.068 0.103 30.2% T1B 010 Julie main corridor 1.61% 0.284% 0.036% 0.077 0.095 0.172 31.7% T1B 011 Julie main corridor 1.39% 0.273% 0.034% 0.044 0.076 0.122 31.9% VIC NW 031 Vincent (New) 0.038% 0.05% 0.012% 0.003 0.109 0.112 67.8%

Results reported are from selected surface grab samples and are not necessarily representative of the overall mineralization of the project. Fe3O4 is calculated from Fe assay results.

The Company intends to conduct detailed mapping, additional channel sampling, and a geophysical interpretation integrating the new showings to refine drill targets for the next exploration phase. The data will also be used to evaluate the potential link between nickel-bearing lenses and the newly identified mineralization to the west.

St-Georges' prospecting team visited the Manicouagan Project a few weeks after completing the surface campaign at the Julie Project. The complete set of chemical analyses from the collected samples will be released as the team completes the review and compilation of the results.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC)

All samples were collected by experienced field teams under the direction of the Company's qualified geologist. The samples were delivered to IGS Laboratories of Delson, Québec, an ISO/IEC 17025-accredited facility. Analytical methods included 4-Acid Digest with ICP-OES finish for base metals and Fire Assay with ICP-OES finish for platinum group elements.

Qualified Person: The technical information contained in this release has been reviewed and approved by George Yordanov, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Stock options issuance The Board of Directors has approved the issuance of an aggregate of 8,000,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company and its subsidiaries. The options are exercisable at $0.08 per share for a period of three (3) to five (5) years, subject to the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan and the policies of the CSE.

