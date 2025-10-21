Metallic Minerals Corp.: Metallic Minerals Partners with VRIFY to Advance AI-Assisted Discovery and Resource Expansion at La Plata and Keno Hill

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Metallic Minerals Corp. (TSX.V:MMG)(OTCQB:MMNGF)(FSE:9MM1)("Metallic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with VRIFY Technology Inc. ("VRIFY") to deploy advanced artificial intelligence ("AI") and machine learning technology across Metallic's portfolio of high-potential precious metals and critical minerals projects in both Canada and the United States.

This collaboration marks an important step in Metallic's commitment to innovation and data-driven discovery. By combining decades of geological expertise with VRIFY'spowerful AI-assisted mineral discovery platform, Metallic will leverage AI to process extensive geological, geochemical, and geophysical datasets to uncover new patterns, refine exploration targets, and accelerate discovery in world-class mineral districts hosting the La Plata Cu-Ag-Au-PGE Project in Colorado and the Keno Silver Project in the Yukon.

"Artificial intelligence is transforming how exploration identifies and advances new mineral resources," said Greg Johnson, CEO and Chairman of Metallic Minerals. "Our partnership with VRIFY allows us to apply cutting-edge AI technology to our data-rich projects in globally recognized districts like La Plata and Keno Hill. This approach complements our disciplined exploration methods and strong technical team, positioning Metallic among a select group of explorers pioneering AI-assisted mineral discovery."

With discovery rates declining over the past two decades and demand rising sharply for copper, silver, and other critical minerals, the mining industry faces an urgent need for innovation. Metallic's integration of AI into its exploration process represents a proactive strategy to harness its extensive geological and geophysical datasets, applying advanced analytics to optimize target prioritization, and unlock additional value from its district-scale assets - accelerating the path from data to discovery.

Steve de Jong, CEO of VRIFY, commented: "VRIFY's DORA allows every piece of project data - regardless of when it was collected or its relationship to a specific geological model - to contribute to identifying areas of high-potential mineralization. Metallic's La Plata and Keno Silver projects, with tens of thousands of meters of drilling, extensive geochemical surveys, and district-scale geophysical coverage, are ideal candidates for using our proprietary AI and machine learning models. By combining deep geological expertise with technology that uncovers structural relationships and hidden patterns within massive datasets, we're revealing the true potential of AI in mineral exploration alongside Metallic's technical team. We're thrilled to be partnering with Metallic Minerals as one of the early adopters of our exploration intelligence software."

Initial results using theVRIFY AI system are already revealing promising new patterns across Metallic's extensive data layers, while independently validating known mineralized trends. The analysis leverages both deposit-specific and universal AI exploration models to identify correlations between mineralized zones and underlying datasets. Metallic is using these insights to prioritize follow-up work on new high-potential areas and to refine drill targets for upcoming programs at La Plata and Keno Hill.

About the La Plata and Keno Silver Projects

The La Plata Copper-Silver-Gold-PGE Project in southwestern Colorado is a rapidly advancing U.S. discovery with outstanding scale and growth potential. Exploration by Metallic Minerals has outlined a NI 43-101 Inferred Resource of 1.21 billion pounds of copper and 17.6 million ounces of silver1, with an upcoming resource update expected to add platinum, palladium, and gold to an expanded copper and silver inventory. The 25-square-kilometer porphyry system hosts 10 additional porphyry centers and 15 high-grade epithermal targets, highlighting exceptional district-scale opportunity. Newmont Corporation holds a 9.5% strategic investment with three follow-on top-ups, supporting accelerated project advancement. Recognized by the U.S. Geological Survey under its Earth MRI program as a potential critical minerals resource area, La Plata combines large-scale copper and silver resources with high-value critical minerals - including rare earth and other import-dependent technology metals - positioning it as a compelling potential emerging domestic source of critical minerals in the United States.

The Keno Silver Project in Canada's Yukon Territory provides exceptional leverage to the rising silver market. The Company holds the second-largest land position in the historic, high-grade Keno Hill District, directly adjacent to Hecla Mining's operations - one of the largest primary silver producers in North America. Hecla Mining's recent transition to positive free cash flow, and its recent expansion of high-grade resources, underscore the district's renewed strength and infrastructure advantages. Metallic's NI 43-101 Inferred Resource of 18.2 million-ounce silver equivalent ounces2, hosted in shallow, open-pittable mineralization, offers a low-cost, scalable complement to Hecla Mining's underground mines, highlighting the potential for a hybrid mining model that could enhance overall district production and mine life. With multiple resource-ready and new discovery targets slated for advancement through 2026, Metallic is well positioned to drive the next phase of growth in this world-class silver district.

Upcoming Events

The Company is pleased to announce that President Scott Petsel will be presenting at the Association of American State Geologists Mid-Year Meeting in San Antonio, Texas, addressing state geologists from across the United States. His presentation will highlight how public geoscience information, including recent USGS Earth MRI programs, has contributed to the advancement of the La Plata Copper-Silver-Gold-PGE Project in Colorado. He will also emphasize the project's significance to the U.S. strategic mission of securing domestic supplies of copper, silver, rare earth elements, and other critical minerals essential to the nation's clean energy, technology, and defense sectors.

Metallic's management team will be participating in several other key industry events through the remainder of the year and welcomes the opportunity to meet with investors and stakeholders at the upcoming Precious Metals Summit in Zurich, Switzerland, in addition to other conferences:

AASG Mid-Year Meeting - San Antonio, Texas, USA, October 21-22, 2025. For information, click here. Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase - Toronto, Canada, November 4-5, 2025. For information, click here. Precious Metals Summit - Zurich, Switzerland, November 10-11, 2025. For information, click here. AEMA's Annual Meeting - Sparks, Nevada, USA, December 7-12, 2025. For information, click here. VRIC 2026 - Vancouver, Canada, January 25-26, 2026. For information, click here. AMEBC Round Up - Vancouver, Canada, January 26-29, 2026. For information, click here. PDAC 2026 - Toronto, Canada, March 1-4, 2026. For information, click here. Swiss Mining Institute Conference - Zurich, Switzerland, March 18-19, 2026. For information, click here.

About Metallic Minerals

Metallic Minerals Corp. is a resource-stage exploration company focused on copper, silver, gold, platinum group elements, and other critical minerals at the La Plata Project in southwestern Colorado and the Keno Silver Project adjacent to Hecla Mining's Keno Hill silver operations in the Yukon Territory. The Company is also one of the largest holders of alluvial gold claims in the Yukon and is building a production royalty business through partnerships with experienced mining operators.

Metallic is led by a team with a strong track record of discovery and exploration success on major precious and base metal deposits across North America, along with extensive experience in project development, permitting, and financing. Through the integration of artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics into its exploration process, the Company is working to accelerate discovery and unlock new value across its portfolio. Metallic is committed to responsible and sustainable resource development and collaborates closely with Canadian First Nation groups, U.S. Tribal and Native Corporations, and local communities to support successful project development.

About VRIFY

VRIFY is redefining mineral exploration with mission-critical software that puts the power of AI into the hands of geoscientists. A Canadian technology company with a presence in Western Australia, VRIFY delivers an integrated platform with two core software products: DORA and Viz. DORA is the world's only AI-assisted mineral discovery platform, leveraging the largest proprietary exploration dataset and Data Fusion models to help teams discover, prioritize, and validate targets. Viz transforms technical data into clear, interactive presentations that build confidence with stakeholders and investors. Learn more at vrify.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

info@metallic-minerals.com

Phone: 604-629-7800 and Toll Free: 1-888-570-4420



Footnotes:

1) La Plata Mineral Resource Estimate see news release dated July 31, 2023 and associated NI 43-101 Technical Report dated September 14, 2023, entitled "Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the Allard Cu-Ag Porphyry Deposit, La Plata Project", with an effective date of July 12, 2023. The Mineral Resource has been estimated by Allan Armitage, Ph.D., P.Geo of SGS Geological Services who is an independent Qualified Person. In addition to the company website, the Technical Report is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca;

2) Keno Silver Mineral Resource Estimate see news release dated February 26, 2024 and Technical Report dated April 12, 2024, entitled "Mineral Resource Estimate for the Keno Silver Project, Yukon, Canada", with an effective date of February 1, 2024. The Mineral Resource has been estimated by Allan Armitage, Ph.D., P.Geo of SGS Geological Services who is an independent Qualified Person. In addition to the company website, the Technical Report is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.



Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved Scott Petsel, P.Geo, President of Metallic Minerals Corp., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101-Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact-including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization, exploration results, project advancement, resource expansion, strategic partnerships, and the future plans and objectives of the Company-are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although Metallic Minerals believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the continued interest and strategic alignment of certain investors such as Newmont Corporation ("Newmont"). However, Newmont's participation in prior financings should not be construed as a commitment to future funding, operational involvement, or endorsement of the Company's long-term plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the failure to obtain necessary approvals; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; results of future exploration and resource estimates; variations in future metal prices; availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms; general economic, market, or business conditions; risks associated with regulatory changes; title risks; availability of personnel, materials, and equipment; accidents or equipment breakdowns; uninsured risks; unanticipated environmental impacts and associated costs; and other exploration or operational risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with securities regulators. Readers are cautioned that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral exploration and development are inherently risky businesses, and actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on Metallic Minerals and the risks and challenges of its business, investors should review the Company's annual filings available at www.sedarplus.ca.

