Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - BP Silver Corp. (TSXV: BPAG) ("BP Silver" or the "Company") announces that it has finalized targets for initial drill testing and has selected Maldonado Exploraciones, a premier Bolivian drilling contractor, to carry out the upcoming drill program at its Cosuño Silver Project ("Cosuño") in Bolivia.

Tim Shearcroft, CEO of BP Silver, commented: "We are pleased to be moving forward with Maldonado for our inaugural drilling at the Cosuño Silver project. Following last month's successful $2.5 Million financing, we have expanded the program to include additional drill holes. We have waited patiently for this moment, and with record-high silver prices, the timing couldn't be better."

Cosuño Project Highlights:

Large untested silver rich hydrothermal system which outcrops over ~10.5 km2 (Figure 1).

Remote sense analysis, surface mapping and geochemical sampling confirms the presence of advanced argillic alteration and an associated outcropping mineralized lithocap such as seen at other (large) productive Bolivian systems.

Target generation has defined 4 targets containing silver-rich polymetallic mineralization with grades up to 1035 g/t Silver for initial drilling testing (Figure 2).

Drill pad preparation is underway, and drilling is anticipated to commence in early November.





FIGURE 1. Remote Sensing alteration mapping and silver rock geochemical values at Cosuño.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11890/271136_5d1bd46d24b74a44_002full.jpg





FIGURE 2. Exploration Targets and planned diamond drill collars Cosuño project.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11890/271136_5d1bd46d24b74a44_003full.jpg

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Stewart D. Redwood, PhD, FIMMM, who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About BP Silver Corp.

BP Silver Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing high-grade silver projects in Bolivia. The Company's flagship asset, the Cosuño Project, is strategically located in the prolific Bolivian silver belt, a region with a rich mining history and significant untapped discovery potential. With a strong technical team and a disciplined exploration strategy, BP Silver is positioned to unlock value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of major silver deposits.

