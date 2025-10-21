Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - Libra Energy Materials Inc. (CSE: LIBR) (FSE: W0R0) ("Libra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commissioned Laurentia Exploration to begin a reconnaissance prospecting program on its newly staked and 100%-owned Wegucci lithium project, strategically located in the James Bay region, Quebec, along strike of Rio Tinto's Whabouchi lithium deposit. Laurentia Exploration will also be conducting initial fieldwork on Libra's 100%-owned Nemiscau lithium project, also located in the James Bay region of Quebec, approximately 18 kilometres ("km") south of the Cygnus Metals' Pontax lithium deposit. This program also contemplates field visits to unowned projects that are under consideration for potential future acquisitions by Libra.

"This program marks our first time getting boots-on-the-ground in Quebec. Our 100%-owned Wegucci and Nemiscau projects are both located in the highly prospective region of James Bay, where some of the world's most significant lithium discoveries have been made. Nemiscau is a project we have held since 2023, while Wegucci is a newly staked property along trend of Rio Tinto's Whabouchi deposit. In addition to their prospectivity, both projects benefit from proximity to infrastructure, including being within 22 km from the nearest road. We are very excited to test the prospectivity of these projects in due course," said Koby Kushner, Chief Executive Officer of Libra Energy Materials.

Wegucci Overview

The Wegucci property is located within the Lac des Montagnes volcanic-sedimentary belt of the Opatica Subprovince of the James Bay region, Quebec. The project spans 2,070 hectrares ("ha") and is strategically located along the same major structure and subprovince boundary that hosts Rio Tinto's Whabouchi lithium deposit, amongst several other lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatite occurrences (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Regional map over Wegucci project area, showing important geological structures, neighbouring claims, and infrastructure.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9331/271233_1f091f84c491d83f_001full.jpg

Most of the Wegucci property is made up of an important mafic volcanic unit and a biotite-garnet paragneiss, which are juxtaposed against a biotite-hornblende sedimentary unit to the north. The contact with the sedimentary unit is understood to represent a major regional structure and an important control on lithium mineralization in the area. There is no known historical work focusing on lithium exploration on the property. Preliminary desktop work by Libra utilizing satellite imagery shows large white outcrops over 30 metre ("m") in width interpreted to be potential pegmatites that will be priority targets for the upcoming fieldwork program (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Satellite imagery showing an interpreted pegmatite outcrop up to 32 m wide at the Wegucci project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9331/271233_1f091f84c491d83f_002full.jpg

Nemiscau Overview

The Nemiscau property is located in the Eastmain subprovince near James Bay in northern Quebec, approximately 18 km south of Cygnus Metals' Pontax lithium deposit. The property is 2,454 ha in size and has been historically mapped with a rose pegmatitic granite that is in contact with a biotite-bearing granite to the west and a quartz monzodiorite to the east. Most of the property remains underexplored with only the most southern area having government mapping completed on it that confirmed the presence of pegmatites between 10 - 100 m in width. Visiting the historically mapped pegmatites, in addition to visiting several unexplored outcrops elsewhere on the property will be the focus of the initial field program on the property.

Figure 3: Regional map over Nemiscau project area, showing important geological structures, neighbouring claims, and infrastructure.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9331/271233_1f091f84c491d83f_003full.jpg

Qualified Person and Third-Party Data

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Benjamin Kuzmich, P.Geo., VP Exploration of Libra. Ben Kuzmich is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Mineralization hosted on nearby or adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the properties of Libra Energy Materials Inc. References to mineralization or resource estimates on other companies' projects are provided for context only and do not imply that Libra's projects contain similar quantities or grades of mineralization.

References to resource or reserve estimates at Whabouchi are sourced from the 'Technical Report Summary for the Whabouchi Mine, James Bay, Québec, Canada,' dated September 30, 2022, filed on EDGAR under SEC Form 8-K (SEC Accession No. 0001140361-23-053467). References to the Lemare drill intercept are sourced from the 'Critical Elements Lithium Intercepts 1.04% Li2O Over 33.85 Meters in Drilling at Lemare' press release, dated June 20, 2023, filed on SEDAR+ under Material Change Report (SEDAR+ File No. 00002231). References to the Pontax resource estimate of 10.1 Mt at 1.04% Li2O are sourced from the 'Pontax Central Maiden Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate' announcement by Cygnus Metals Limited, dated August 14, 2023, filed on the ASX (ASX Announcement ID: 20230814).

About Libra Energy Materials Inc.

Libra (CSE: LIBR) (FSE: W0R0) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of the critical minerals necessary for the green energy transition. Libra's Flanders North, Flanders South, and SBC projects in Ontario are being explored under a CAD$33M earn-in deal with KoBold Metals Company. In addition, Libra has 100% ownership over another four lithium projects in Ontario and Quebec, Canada, as well as another twenty-one lithium projects, eight graphite projects, and one cobalt project in Brazil - an emerging critical minerals hub. The Libra team comprises a mix of seasoned executives, engineers, and geoscientists, with extensive experience in mining and mineral exploration, capital markets, asset management, energy, and First Nations engagement.

For more information, please contact the Company at:

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events including, without limitation, statements relating to the Wegucci and Nemiscau property's and the proposed work plans thereon. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing general disclosure is not exhaustive nor should it be construed as such. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

