Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - InZinc Mining Ltd. (TSXV: IZN) ("InZinc" or the "Company") announces that it has accelerated the analysis of samples from Phase 2, 2025 diamond drilling located 300 m north of the recently expanded 700 m B-9 Zone. The 100% owned Indy Sedex (zinc-lead-silver-gallium-barite) project is well-located 90 km southeast of Prince George in central BC, Canada. Results of analysis from prioritized samples are anticipated in approximately 4 - 5 weeks.

The Phase 2 drill program (6 holes, 800 m) followed up on the success of the Phase 1 program, which accomplished a 55% increase to the strike length of the shallow B-9 mineralized horizons to 700 m in length. Phase 2 explored the strike extension of the B-9 horizons a further 300 m to the north.

"Following a tremendous achievement in Phase 1, nearly doubling the drill-defined length of the B-9 horizons to 700 m, our exploration team highlighted and focused on an easily accessible target area located 300 m further north," remarked Wayne Hubert, CEO of InZinc. "We are excited about the continued growth at the B-9 Zone in central BC which comprises strata analogous to the prolific Selwyn Basin, known to host the largest concentration of Sedex-type deposits (zinc-lead-silver + critical/strategic metals) in North America."

Conclusions from Phase 1, 2025 Drilling:

55% Extension of B-9 Mineralization to 700 m Strike - All intersections within 120 m of surface. Remains open at depth.

- All intersections within 120 m of surface. Remains open at depth. Expanded Near-Surface High Grades, now containing Gallium - 11.0% Zn, 2.3% Pb and 27.1 g/t Ag over 3.0 m from 61.0 m downhole in Hole IB25-029. A sample of massive sulphide comprising a 0.6 m length (from 63.4 m to 64.0 m) grading 34.8% Zn, 7.0% Pb and 76.7 g/t Ag returns 4.46 ppm gallium.

11.0% Zn, 2.3% Pb and 27.1 g/t Ag over 3.0 m from 61.0 m downhole in Hole IB25-029. A sample of massive sulphide comprising a 0.6 m length (from 63.4 m to 64.0 m) grading 34.8% Zn, 7.0% Pb and 76.7 g/t Ag returns 4.46 ppm gallium. Increased Widths Directly Below Surface - 19.1 m width from 29.9 m downhole averaging 3.3% Zn, 0.7% Pb and 7.4 g/t Ag, including a high-grade zone averaging 8.5% Zn, 2.1% Pb and 21.3 g/t Ag over 2.0 m from 31.0 m downhole, intersected in Hole IB25-032.

19.1 m width from 29.9 m downhole averaging 3.3% Zn, 0.7% Pb and 7.4 g/t Ag, including a high-grade zone averaging 8.5% Zn, 2.1% Pb and 21.3 g/t Ag over 2.0 m from 31.0 m downhole, intersected in Hole IB25-032. Multiple Mineralized Horizons Now Recognized - A second, shallower mineralized horizon identified and developing to the east of previous drilling .

- A second, shallower mineralized horizon identified and developing to the east of previous drilling B-9 Horizons Remain Open Along Strike and at Depth.

Permitted with Large Exploration Targets:

Multi-year Exploration Permit, renewed in 2024, for 60 drill holes

Multiple, kilometre-scale, untested soil geochemical anomalies defined by over 6000 soil samples (Figure 1)

Geophysical anomalies defined by 1100-line km of airborne geophysics flown over the 30km long property

Drilling to-date has tested just 10% of the prospective Main Trend

New Mineral District with Road Access and Proximal Infrastructure

Indy is well located with respect to road, rail, power, port and smelter infrastructure in central British Columbia (Figure 1). The extensive tenure at Indy covers 200 square km and a 30 km length of un-explored strata analogous to the prolific Selwyn Basin of northeastern BC and the Yukon.

The near surface mineralization (zinc-lead-silver-gallium and barite) discovered across the Main Trend is typical of worldwide Sedex deposits and districts. These deposits often include significant silver and critical minerals as by-products.

Figure 1: Indy Project - Regional Location, Main Trend Mineralization and Targets

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6480/271234_670d5d1af4b59b39_001full.jpg

About InZinc

InZinc is an active explorer at its Indy Sedex project (100%) in central British Columbia, Canada. The Company is exploring near surface zinc-lead-silver-gallium and barite mineralization discovered at Indy in a new, un-explored mineral region analogous to the prolific Selwyn Basin of northeastern BC and the Yukon. South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE) became a major tenure holder in the Indy belt by staking approximately 200 km2 of adjacent claims in late 2021. Through its equity investment in American West Metals (ASX) and a 50% royalty interest (NSR) from any future production of indium mined at American West's West Desert project, InZinc is also exposed to a portfolio of North American base metals and precious metals projects.

Qualified Person

Patrick McLaughlin, P.Geo., an Independent Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a registered professional geoscientist in British Columbia, has approved the technical content of this news release.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

HQ drill core was collected from the drill site and delivered to the Indy Camp by InZinc staff. The core was logged, sample intervals were outlined and photographic records were collected. Core samples were split using a diamond saw or manually chipped at the camp with one-half of the core submitted for assay and the remainder stored in wooden core boxes. The core was bagged in individually marked plastic sample bags and shipments were compiled in labelled rice bags. Core shipments were delivered by InZinc contract geologists to Bandstra Transportation Systems Ltd. in Prince George, B.C. for furtherance to MSA Labs in Langley, B.C., Canada for analysis. Samples were prepared by MSA and analyzed by ICP-AES multi-element plus 4-Acid Digestion and select AAS-Fire Assay. In addition to the labs QA/QC procedures, InZinc inserted blind standards, blanks or lab-directed duplicates by special instruction - every tenth sample. The results from the QA/QC samples were within industry norms.

