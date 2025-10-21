The company brings enterprise-level AI marketing power to every customer, with businesses already achieving up to 20% performance gains through autonomous marketing

ActiveCampaign, a leading autonomous marketing platform, today announced that Active Intelligence is now available to all businesses. The AI engine, which powers autonomous marketing through a conversational interface, enables businesses to use conversational prompts to generate campaigns, create automations, and gain insights in seconds. First launched in May 2025 to Enterprise and Professional plans, this expansion brings transformative AI capabilities to all plans, with partner accounts gaining access this week.

"Marketing teams today face more challenges than ever: fewer resources, higher expectations, and a need to deliver across more channels," said Jason VandeBoom, Founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "By giving every customer access to the power of Active Intelligence, we're democratizing advanced AI for businesses of all sizes. Our AI-first strategy is designed to eliminate busywork and complexity, allowing teams to focus on what truly matters: creativity, strategy, and building stronger customer relationships."

New AI agents and remote MCP unlock better marketing strategies

Alongside this milestone, ActiveCampaign unveiled new AI agents and launched its remote MCP Server that make it easier than ever for marketers to shift from manual workflows to autonomous marketing that delivers results:

AI Agent Ecosystem Expansion: ActiveCampaign offers a growing number of AI agents (including new beta features!) that eliminate technical barriers to campaign execution. They enable marketers to build sophisticated audience segments by describing their ideal customer in plain language, such as "find all contacts who engaged with our content in the last 90 days but haven't downloaded a lead magnet yet," create business goals from simple prompts, personalize email content at scale without manual tagging, and generate conversion-optimized forms from a single sentence. These agents transform complex marketing tasks that once required deep platform expertise into conversational exchanges that take seconds.

Expanding AI use drives faster adoption and stronger customer results

Parrish Law, a bi-coastal law firm, is among the growing number of businesses unlocking new levels of connection with ActiveCampaign's AI, using Active Intelligence to automate community programs, personalize outreach, and replace hours of manual reporting with instant insights.

"With ActiveCampaign, our email open rates consistently hit 35-40% compared to the industry average of 20%," said LuisFer, Marketing Director at Parrish Law. "But more than the numbers, Active Intelligence helps us educate, update, and build relationships with our clients and community at scale. For us, marketing isn't just about promotion, it's about putting people first, and ActiveCampaign's AI makes that possible."

Setting a new standard in a crowded market

Unlike competitors that bolt on AI to existing workflows, ActiveCampaign's Active Intelligence combines billions of data points with specialized AI agents designed to reimagine what marketing workflows can be. Whether generating entire campaigns from a single goal prompt, autonomously optimizing audiences, or predicting the best time to send an email, ActiveCampaign helps businesses move from ideas to outcomes faster. ActiveCampaign was recently named a Leader in the IDC Marketscape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Marketing Platforms for Small Businesses 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc US53601925, July 2025).

"These milestones validate what we hear from customers every day: that marketing teams need AI that's powerful, practical, and easy to use," said Chai Atreya, Chief Product Officer at ActiveCampaign. "With Active Intelligence now available across all plan tiers and an expanding set of specialized marketing agents, we're focusing on giving every business the tools to move from idea to execution in just a few prompts."

To learn more about Active Intelligence and explore how AI agents can transform your marketing, visit https://www.activecampaign.com/platform/active-intelligence.

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign is the autonomous marketing platform for people at the heart of the action. It empowers teams to automate their campaigns with AI agents that imagine, activate, and validate-freeing them from step-by-step workflows and unlocking limitless ways to orchestrate their marketing.

With AI, goal-based automation, and 1,000+ app integrations, agencies, marketers, and owners can build cross-channel campaigns in minutes-fine-tuned with billions of data points to drive real results for their unique business.

ActiveCampaign is the trusted choice to help businesses unlock a new world of boundless opportunities-where ideas become impact and potential turns into real results.

