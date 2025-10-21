Strategic acquisition extends LegalOn to board and entity management, supporting more of in-house legal's core work

LegalOn Technologies, a global leader in legal AI, today announced its acquisition of Fides Technology, a governance AI innovator backed by Sequoia.

Daniel Lewis, Global CEO, LegalOn; Philippa Peters, COO/CLO, Fides; Lisa Gradow, CEO and Cofounder, Fides; Vincent Bobinski, CTO and Cofounder, Fides; Nozomu "Nozo" Tsunoda, Group CEO and Cofounder, LegalOn

With this acquisition, its first, LegalOn is the only AI platform for legal departments that offers a single source of truth for contracts, matters, entities and boards. The deal comes just months after LegalOn's $50 million Series E, its launch of Matter Management and the company's announcement of a development collaboration with OpenAI.

"Fides has reinvented corporate governance from the ground up with AI, eliminating the tedious, time-consuming tasks around managing entities and boards around the world," said Daniel Lewis, Global CEO of LegalOn. "Like LegalOn, Fides is led by lawyers and provides powerful AI built on trusted legal content. It's a perfect fit as we expand our legal AI platform for businesses."

From Governance to Global Scale

Founded in 2021, Fides offers software that digitizes, centralizes and automates governance, board management and entity management. Fides supports leading multinational corporations and financial institutions-like Allianz Global Investors, Lime and Sequoia-in over 100 countries around the world.

"Fides was built to modernize governance for enterprises frustrated with legacy tools," said Lisa Gradow, cofounder and CEO of Fides. "By joining LegalOn, our combined product serves as the strongest system of record for in-house legal teams worldwide."

The Fides team, with headquarters in Munich, Germany, will join LegalOn under the continued leadership of cofounders Lisa Gradow (CEO), Vincent Bobinski (CTO) and Philippa Peters (COO/CLO). With hubs in the US, Japan and now Germany, LegalOn expands its global footprint to support its rapidly growing customer base.

Fides will remain available as a standalone product while becoming an integrated part of the LegalOn platform. Its governance capabilities will enable corporate legal teams to manage matters, contracts, governance and compliance seamlessly within a single solution.

About LegalOn Technologies

LegalOn is a global leader in legal AI for businesses and their in-house teams. For the first time, AI, trusted legal content, and the full force of each team's knowledge come together to eliminate hours of manual work that delay deals and increase risk. Trusted by 7,000+ organizations worldwide, LegalOn is backed by $200 million from the world's top investors, including Goldman Sachs and SoftBank, with headquarters in San Francisco, CA and Tokyo, Japan.

About Fides Technology GmbH

Fides streamlines legal entity and board management for organizations worldwide. Its AI-enabled corporate governance platform centralizes data, deadlines, and decisions across entities and committees, promoting asynchronous and transparent collaboration. With Fides, legal teams can automate repetitive and manual processes, reduce liability risks, and ensure effective global oversight. Founded in 2021, Fides is lawyer-led and headquartered in Munich.

