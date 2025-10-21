Liberty Hall Capital Partners: Paxia Appoints Tom Samuel as Chief Executive Officer

Veteran Software Executive Partners Again with Liberty Hall to Execute Strategic Plan

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paxia, Inc. ("Paxia"), a leading global provider of integrated, value-enhancing onboard services and catering management software solutions serving the commercial aerospace industry, announced today the appointment of Tom Samuel to Chief Executive Officer. Paxia is a portfolio company of Liberty Hall Capital Partners ("Liberty Hall").

Mr. Samuel is a proven aviation software industry executive with more than 25 years of experience leading commercial, operational and corporate functions for global aviation software companies. Prior to joining Paxia, he held multiple leadership positions at Comply365, another Liberty Hall portfolio company, including Chief Executive Officer, a role he held for six years, and most recently Vice Chairman. Prior to joining Comply365 in 2015, Mr. Samuel spent nearly two decades with Sabre Airline Solutions, where he held a series of senior leadership roles in the U.S. and abroad. He is a proven business transformation leader with significant experience leading teams through periods of growth, innovation and customer value creation.

Mr. Samuel succeeds Rodney Duty, who has successfully led Paxia as President and CEO for the last six years following its divestiture from gategroup. Mr. Duty will continue his long and storied tenure at Paxia, as he moves into the role of President and COO. This role will allow him to focus more on the products and services Paxia delivers to its customers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tom Samuel to the Paxia team. His experience leading growth, strategy, innovation and operations at global software businesses will be extremely valuable as we look forward to scaling key functional areas and increasing our investment in our products and services," said Mr. Duty, President and COO.

James Black, Partner at Liberty Hall, added, "We enjoyed our successful partnership with Tom at Comply365 and are thrilled to be working with him again to execute our strategic plan for Paxia. Tom has a demonstrated track record of building high-performing teams while leading significant growth in aviation software businesses, and we're glad that he will be joining Rodney and the Paxia team as we seek to accelerate growth and further extend product differentiation."

"I am extremely excited about joining Rodney and the Paxia team," said Mr. Samuel. "They have done an incredible job creating and delivering market-leading solutions to their airline customers. I'm looking forward to collaborating with the team to further transform the aviation onboard services market, enhance our ability to deliver innovative solutions to our customers and accelerate the execution of our go-to-market growth opportunities."

About Paxia

Paxia, headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, is a premier provider of cloud-based airline catering management solutions, transforming onboard services for global airlines. With over 25 years of industry expertise, Paxia's integrated platform, Paxia Cloud, streamlines catering operations by connecting suppliers, caterers and airline operations with a single source of truth. Its modular applications, including end-to-end service management and galley planning, optimize meal specifications, flight schedules, inventory and invoicing, reducing waste, fuel costs and operational complexities. Trusted by the world's leading airlines, Paxia delivers data-driven insights, predictive analytics, and automation to enhance efficiency, cut costs and improve the in-flight dining experience. For more information, please visit paxiasolutions.com.

About Liberty Hall Capital Partners

Liberty Hall Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on investments in businesses serving the global aerospace and defense industry. Liberty Hall's principals have a 25-plus year history of working together and have led the investment of $3.0 billion in equity capital in over 30 businesses serving multiple segments of the aerospace and defense industry, including the investment of $1.2 billion in equity capital in over 20 acquisitions since the formation of Liberty Hall. Liberty Hall was founded in July 2011 as the first, and remains the only, private equity firm focused solely on investments in middle market businesses serving the aerospace and defense industry. Liberty Hall executes a proven and repeatable investment strategy designed to transform middle market businesses into larger, more capable and diverse strategic assets. For more information, please visit libertyhallcapital.com.

For Paxia: For Media: Rodney Duty Val Mack Paxia, Inc. FTI Consulting P: +1 (678) 756-7936 P: +1 (212) 247-1010 rodney@paxiasolutions.com libertyhallcapitalpartners@fticonsulting.com

For Liberty Hall: Rowan Taylor Liberty Hall Capital Partners P: +1 (646) 291-2602 rtaylor@libertyhallcapital.com

