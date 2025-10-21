Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.10.2025 13:06 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Altair Unlocks Next-Level HPC, AI, and Quantum Performance with Altair HPCWorks 2026

Enhancements to the industry-leading high-performance computing and cloud platform elevate next-generation computing

TROY, Mich., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair, a global leader in computational intelligence, today announced significant upgrades to the Altair® HPCWorks® high-performance computing (HPC) and cloud platform. The release of Altair HPCWorks 2026 enables faster discovery with new features and improvements including enhanced GPU integration and utilization, expanded AI and machine learning tools and support, and extended reporting so users can understand, tune, and optimize their HPC environments.

Altair announced significant upgrades to the Altair HPCWorks, enabling faster discovery with new features and improvements.

"The technology landscape is rapidly evolving, and we're tailoring Altair solutions to support the latest AI, machine learning, data analytics, EDA, and even quantum workloads," said Sam Mahalingam, chief technology officer, Altair. "Now as part of Siemens, we can push the technology even further, with the industry-leading Altair HPCWorks platform as the foundation of intelligent, data-driven computing."

Powerful AI and GPU Integration

Altair HPCWorks solutions are designed with AI workloads in mind, with broad support for GPUs and an updated Kubernetes connector. Altair HPCWorks 2026 includes new features such as Jupyter Notebook integration for AI and machine learning model training. Because GPU-accelerated computing is essential for data-intensive activities, Altair tools are tailored to efficiently support GPU discovery and optimization. Altair HPCWorks supports NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel accelerators and gives IT administrators fast GPU integration and extended reporting.

Paving the Road to Agentic HPC

The advent of smart AI tools makes it easier for users to get fast results without needing deep IT or scheduling expertise. Agentic HPC uses AI to automate tasks and get answers faster, using intelligent scheduling and memory selection to optimize workloads. Altair HPCWorks takes advantage of AI-assisted functionality, including new AI-powered memory resource prediction to streamline job submission and optimize resource utilization. Integration with platforms like Altair® RapidMiner® allows users to create custom AI models trained for individual workloads.

Hybrid Classical and Quantum Computing

The quantum frontier promises to dramatically speed up processing and bring technological development to a new level. While quantum computing still faces significant hurdles, it's already being used alongside classical HPC; both technologies excel at different types of challenges, and hybrid classical-quantum workflows show promise for science, engineering, and financial applications. The 2026 Altair HPCWorks release makes it possible to efficiently run novel hybrid quantum-classical workflows that can detect complex, changing patterns such as fraudulent credit card transactions.

Additional Highlights

New features and upgrades to the Altair HPCWorks product suite include expanded reports, cluster dashboard enhancements, and tighter integration within Altair HPCWorks and with additional Altair solver and data analytics solutions. Windows users get a new desktop client for easy access to HPC tools, and IT administrators can use a streaming API to compose automations that respond to cloud changes in real time, among other capabilities. Altair HPCWorks 2026 also includes security, performance, and functionality improvements.

To learn more about Altair HPCWorks 2026 and see the full list of enhancements, visit https://altair.com/hpcworks-2026.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair is part of Siemens Digital Industries Software. To learn more, please visit altair.com or sw.siemens.com.

Media contacts


Altair Corporate


Bridget Hagan


+1.216.769.2658


corp-newsroom@altair.com




Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa

Altair Asia-Pacific

Louise Wilce

Man Wang

+44 (0)7392 437 635

86-21-5016635"825

emea-newsroom@altair.com

apac-newsroom@altair.com

Altair

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2800499/Altair_HPCworks.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421069/Altair_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/altair-unlocks-next-level-hpc-ai-and-quantum-performance-with-altair-hpcworks-2026-302589244.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.