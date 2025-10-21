Biocomposites Ltd: Biocomposites launches SYNICEM spacers in the U.S.

Ready-to-use preformed antibiotic loaded spacers for hip, knee and shoulder revisions

KEELE, England, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocomposites, an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue, today announces the launch of its SYNICEM hip, knee and shoulder preformed spacers in the United States.

SYNICEM antibiotic loaded preformed spacers are designed to deliver a prolonged local concentration of gentamicin while preserving articular space, limb length and joint stability during two-stage revision procedures. Precision-engineered for consistency and structural uniformity, they are sterile, ready-to-use in under a minute, and eliminate the variability, time demands and mechanical risks associated with traditional intra-operative molded or handmade spacers.

Available in a comprehensive range of sizes and styles for case-by-case flexibility, the SYNICEM spacer range includes a choice of Charnley and Müller hip spacer designs, and specific left and right geometries for each knee. SYNICEM spacers have been successfully used for more than 20 years in over 70 countries, helping surgeons save operative time and manage challenging infection cases.

Michael Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Biocomposites, said: "I'm delighted that we can now provide U.S. surgeons with SYNICEM preformed antibiotic loaded spacers. Their precision-engineered uniform structure, reliable local antibiotic delivery and wide size range offer a faster, simpler and more dependable alternative to handmade spacers - making SYNICEM spacers an invaluable tool for infection management in complex joint revisions."

About Biocomposites

Biocomposites is an international medical device company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue. Based in Keele, UK, it has global operations across Europe, South America, USA, Canada, China and India. Biocomposites is a world leader in the development of innovative calcium compounds and bone cements for surgical use. Its products regenerate bone and target infection risks across a variety of specialties, including musculoskeletal infection, orthopaedics, trauma, spine, foot and ankle, podiatry and sports injuries. Biocomposites' products are now used in over 1 million procedures per annum and sold in more than 100 countries around the world. Please visit biocomposites.com to learn more.

