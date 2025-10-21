Canada Council for the Arts: Discover the 2025 Governor General's Literary Awards Finalists

70 GGBooks revealed by the Canada Council

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Canada Council for the Arts is pleased to announce the 2025 Governor General's Literary Awards (GGBooks) finalists. These awards celebrate works published in Canada, in both official languages, across seven categories, and include books for readers of all ages.

"The books selected as 2025 Governor General's Literary Awards finalists motivate readers of all ages to dream, discover and immerse themselves in captivating stories. Each of these literary works offers distinct perspectives on Canada and the world with the power to deepen connections between people, build communities and imagine a better future for all. The Canada Council for the Arts is honoured to celebrate the unique Canadian voices represented in these incredible literary works."

- Michelle Chawla, Director and CEO, Canada Council for the Arts

Following a rigorous process, the peer assessment committees convened by the Canada Council have selected 70 books published in Canada over the last year as the 2025 finalists.

About the GGBooks

Founded in 1936, the Governor General's Literary Awards are some of the oldest and most prestigious literary prizes in Canada, with a total annual prize value of $450,000.

The Canada Council for the Arts has funded, administered and promoted these awards since 1959.

Finalists are selected by category-specific, language-based peer assessment committees (seven in English and seven in French). This year, the committees considered eligible books published between August 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025.

The writers, translators and illustrators whose books are selected as the winner in each category receive a $25,000 prize. Publishers receive $3,000 to promote the winning book; finalists receive $1,000 each.

English-language 2025 finalists (Seven categories)

Fiction

Endling - Maria Reva (New Westminster, British Columbia), Knopf (Penguin Random House Canada)

- Maria Reva (New Westminster, British Columbia), Knopf (Penguin Random House Canada) Hi, It's Me - Fawn Parker (Fredericton, New Brunswick, and Toronto, Ontario), McLelland & Stewart (Penguin Random House Canada)

- Fawn Parker (Fredericton, New Brunswick, and Toronto, Ontario), McLelland & Stewart (Penguin Random House Canada) Juiceboxers - Benjamin Hertwig (Edmonton, Alberta), Freehand Books

Benjamin Hertwig (Edmonton, Alberta), Freehand Books real ones - katherena vermette (Treaty 1 territory, Winnipeg, Manitoba), Penguin Random House Canada

- katherena vermette (Treaty 1 territory, Winnipeg, Manitoba), Penguin Random House Canada Small Ceremonies - Kyle Edwards (Lake Manitoba First Nation, Manitoba), McLelland & Stewart (Penguin Random House Canada)

Poetry

10:10 - Michael Trussler (Regina, Saskatchewan), icehouse poetry (Goose Lane Editions)

- Michael Trussler (Regina, Saskatchewan), icehouse poetry (Goose Lane Editions) Dante's Inferno: A new translation - Lorna Goodison (Halfmoon Bay, British Columbia), Carcanet Press

- Lorna Goodison (Halfmoon Bay, British Columbia), Carcanet Press Island - Douglas Walbourne-Gough (Mi'kmaq First Nation, Elmastukwek (the Bay of Islands)), Ktaqmkuk (Newfoundland), icehouse poetry (Goose Lane Editions)

- Douglas Walbourne-Gough (Mi'kmaq First Nation, Elmastukwek (the Bay of Islands)), Ktaqmkuk (Newfoundland), icehouse poetry (Goose Lane Editions) Shadow Price - Farah Ghafoor (Toronto, Ontario), House of Anansi Press

- Farah Ghafoor (Toronto, Ontario), House of Anansi Press Wellwater - Karen Solie (Canada and Scotland), House of Anansi Press

Drama

Downed Hearts - Catherine Banks (Sambro, Nova Scotia), Scirocco Drama (J. Gordon Shillingford Publishing)

Catherine Banks (Sambro, Nova Scotia), Scirocco Drama (J. Gordon Shillingford Publishing) Fall on Your Knees - Alisa Palmer, Hannah Moscovitch (Montréal, Quebec / Halifax, Nova Scotia (Playwrights Canada Press)

Alisa Palmer, Hannah Moscovitch (Montréal, Quebec / Halifax, Nova Scotia (Playwrights Canada Press) Little Pretty and The Exceptional - Anusree Roy (Toronto, Ontario), Playwrights Canada Press

Anusree Roy (Toronto, Ontario), Playwrights Canada Press Rise, Red River - Tara Beagan (Calgary, Alberta), Playwrights Canada Press

- Tara Beagan (Calgary, Alberta), Playwrights Canada Press The Ministry of Grace - Tara Beagan (Calgary, Alberta), Scirocco Drama (J. Gordon Shillingford Publishing)

Non-fiction

All Our?Ordinary Stories: A Multigenerational Family Odyssey - Teresa Wong (Calgary, Alberta), Arsenal Pulp Press

Teresa Wong (Calgary, Alberta), Arsenal Pulp Press How to Survi ve a Bear Attack - Claire Cameron (Toronto, Ontario), Knopf Canada (Penguin Random House Canada)

- Claire Cameron (Toronto, Ontario), Knopf Canada (Penguin Random House Canada) Searching for Serafim: The Life and Legacy of Serafim "Joe" Fortes - Ruby Smith D?az (Ladysmith, British Columbia), Arsenal Pulp Press

- Ruby Smith D?az (Ladysmith, British Columbia), Arsenal Pulp Press The Migrant Rain Falls in Reverse: A Memoir - Vinh Nguyen (Toronto, Ontario), HarperCollins Canada

- Vinh Nguyen (Toronto, Ontario), HarperCollins Canada What to Feel, How to Feel - Shane Neilson (Cambridge, Ontario), Palimpsest Press

Young People's Literature - Text

A Drop in the Ocean - Léa Taranto (Burnaby, British Columbia), Arsenal Pulp Press

Léa Taranto (Burnaby, British Columbia), Arsenal Pulp Press Beast - Richard Van Camp (Edmonton, Alberta), Douglas & McIntyre

Richard Van Camp (Edmonton, Alberta), Douglas & McIntyre Best of all Worlds - Kenneth Oppel (Toronto, Ontario) Tundra Books (Penguin Random House Canada)

Kenneth Oppel (Toronto, Ontario) Tundra Books (Penguin Random House Canada) The Outsmarters - Deborah Ellis (Simcoe, Ontario) Groundwood Books

Deborah Ellis (Simcoe, Ontario) Groundwood Books Tig - Heather Smith (Waterloo, Ontario), Tundra Books (Penguin Random House Canada)

Young People's Literature - Illustrated Books

Bog Myrtle, Sid Sharp (Toronto, Ontario), Annick Press

Sid Sharp (Toronto, Ontario), Annick Press It Bears Repeating - Tanya Tagaq, Cee Pootoogook (Toronto, Ontario / Cape Dorset, Nunavut), Tundra Books (Penguin Random House Canada)

Tanya Tagaq, Cee Pootoogook (Toronto, Ontario / Cape Dorset, Nunavut), Tundra Books (Penguin Random House Canada) Oasis, Guojing (Surrey, British Columbia), Henry Holt & Co. (Macmillan Publishers)

Guojing (Surrey, British Columbia), Henry Holt & Co. (Macmillan Publishers) The Rock and the Butterfly, Kathy Stinson, Brooke Kerrigan (Rockwood, Ontario / Les Houches, France), Orca Book Publishers

Kathy Stinson, Brooke Kerrigan (Rockwood, Ontario / Les Houches, France), Orca Book Publishers This Land is a Lullaby - Tonya Simpson, Delreé Dumont (Westerose, Alberta / Nakusp, British Columbia), Orca Book Publishers

Translation (from French to English)

Baldwin, Styron, and Me - Catherine Khordoc (Ottawa, Ontario), Biblioasis; translation of Baldwin, Styron et moi, by Mélikah Abdelmoumen

Catherine Khordoc (Ottawa, Ontario), Biblioasis; translation of by Mélikah Abdelmoumen Farida - Phyllis Aronoff, Howard Scott (Montréal, Quebec / Montréal, Quebec), Mawenzi House Publishers; translation of Farida , by Monia Mazigh

Phyllis Aronoff, Howard Scott (Montréal, Quebec / Montréal, Quebec), Mawenzi House Publishers; translation of , by Monia Mazigh May Our Joy Endure - Donald Winkler (Montréal, Quebec), Biblioasis; translation of Que notre joie demeure, by Kevin Lambert

Donald Winkler (Montréal, Quebec), Biblioasis; translation of by Kevin Lambert Muybridge - Helge Dascher, Rob Aspinall (Montréal, Quebec / Guelph, Ontario), Drawn & Quarterly; translation of Muybridge , by Guy Delisle

Helge Dascher, Rob Aspinall (Montréal, Quebec / Guelph, Ontario), Drawn & Quarterly; translation of , by Guy Delisle Uiesh / Somewhere - Jessica Moore (Toronto, Ontario), Talonbooks; translation of Uiesh / Quelque part, by Joséphine Bacon

French-language 2025 finalists (Seven categories)

Fiction

Femmes silencieuses - Cristina Vanciu (Brossard, Quebec), Héliotrope

Cristina Vanciu (Brossard, Quebec), Héliotrope Je mets mes rêves sur la table - Martina Chumova (Montréal, Quebec), Le Cheval d'août

Martina Chumova (Montréal, Quebec), Le Cheval d'août Les déterrées - Katia Belkhodja (Brossard, Quebec), Mémoire d'encrier

Katia Belkhodja (Brossard, Quebec), Mémoire d'encrier Rapines - Patrice Lessard (Montréal, Quebec), Éditions XYZ

Patrice Lessard (Montréal, Quebec), Éditions XYZ Une histoire silencieuse - Alexandra Boilard-Lefebvre (Montréal, Quebec), La Peuplade

Poetry

Aller aux corps - Laurence Veilleux (Rimouski, Quebec), Éditions du Noroît

Laurence Veilleux (Rimouski, Quebec), Éditions du Noroît Au passage du fleuve - Paul Chanel Malenfant (Rimouski, Quebec), Éditions du Noroît

Paul Chanel Malenfant (Rimouski, Quebec), Éditions du Noroît Comparution - Angelina Guo (Longueuil, Quebec), Le Quartanier

Angelina Guo (Longueuil, Quebec), Le Quartanier Les sutures - Catherine Harton (Montréal, Quebec), Poètes de brousse

Catherine Harton (Montréal, Quebec), Poètes de brousse Mourir est beau - Stéphane Martelly (Montréal, Quebec), Éditions du Noroît

Drama

Awards - Maxime Brillon (Montréal, Quebec), Les Herbes rouges

Maxime Brillon (Montréal, Quebec), Les Herbes rouges Ces regards amoureux de garçons altérés - Éric Noël (Montréal, Quebec), Leméac Éditeur

Éric Noël (Montréal, Quebec), Leméac Éditeur Fanny - Rébecca Déraspe (Montréal, Quebec), Éditions de Ta Mère

Rébecca Déraspe (Montréal, Quebec), Éditions de Ta Mère La vengeance et l'oubli - Olivier Kemeid (Montréal, Quebec), Leméac Éditeur

Olivier Kemeid (Montréal, Quebec), Leméac Éditeur Paysages - Danièle LeBlanc (Montréal, Quebec), Lansman Editeur

Non-fiction

Faire que! L'engagement politique à l'ère de l'inouï - Alain Deneault (Petite-Rivière-de-l'Île, New Brunswick), Lux Éditeur

Alain Deneault (Petite-Rivière-de-l'Île, New Brunswick), Lux Éditeur Mourir de froid, c'est beau, c'est long, c'est délicieux - Nathalie Plaat (Sherbrooke, Quebec), Les Presses de l'Université de Montréal (Les salicaires)

Nathalie Plaat (Sherbrooke, Quebec), Les Presses de l'Université de Montréal (Les salicaires) Recueillir - Louise Warren (Saint-Lambert, Quebec), Éditions du Noroît

Louise Warren (Saint-Lambert, Quebec), Éditions du Noroît Soigner, écrire - Ouanessa Younsi (Montréal, Quebec), Les Presses de l'Université de Montréal

Ouanessa Younsi (Montréal, Quebec), Les Presses de l'Université de Montréal Tu viens d'où? Réflexions sur le métissage et les frontières - Maïka Sondarjee (Gatineau, Quebec), Lux Éditeur

Young People's Literature - Text

Cheer - Laura Doyle Péan (Montréal, Quebec), Les Éditions de La Bagnole

Laura Doyle Péan (Montréal, Quebec), Les Éditions de La Bagnole Coup bas - Laurie Léveillé (Montréal, Quebec), La courte échelle

Laurie Léveillé (Montréal, Quebec), La courte échelle Fatigué mort - Marc-André Dufour-Labbé (Richmond, Quebec), Leméac Jeunesse

Marc-André Dufour-Labbé (Richmond, Quebec), Leméac Jeunesse Tête boule disco - Noémie Pomerleau-Cloutier (Rimouski, Quebec), Les Éditions du Boréal

Noémie Pomerleau-Cloutier (Rimouski, Quebec), Les Éditions du Boréal Vieille branche - Catherine Fouron (Montréal, Quebec), Les Éditions de La Bagnole

Young People's Literature - Illustrated Books

En crise - Annick Lefebvre, Vincent Partel-Valette (Montréal, Quebec / Mont-Royal, Quebec), Les Éditions de La Bagnole

Annick Lefebvre, Vincent Partel-Valette (Montréal, Quebec / Mont-Royal, Quebec), Les Éditions de La Bagnole La tasse de Gilles - Catherine Trudeau, Qin Leng (Longueuil, Quebec / Toronto, Ontario), La Pastèque

Catherine Trudeau, Qin Leng (Longueuil, Quebec / Toronto, Ontario), La Pastèque Le livre aspirateur - Jocelyn Boisvert, Enzo (Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Quebec / Montréal, Quebec), Éditions Michel Quintin

Jocelyn Boisvert, Enzo (Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Quebec / Montréal, Quebec), Éditions Michel Quintin Murielle et le mystère - Charlotte Parent (Bécancour, Quebec), Comme des géants

Charlotte Parent (Bécancour, Quebec), Comme des géants Un cadeau de Noël en novembre - Stéphane Laporte, Jacques Goldstyn (Montréal, Quebec / Mont-Royal, Quebec), Les Éditions de La Bagnole

Translation (from English to French)

Créatures obscures du 21 e siècle - Annie Goulet (Montréal, Quebec), Héliotrope; translation of Lesser Known Monsters of the 21 st Century, by Kim Fu

Annie Goulet (Montréal, Quebec), Héliotrope; translation of by Kim Fu Étude pour l'obéissance - Catherine Leroux (Montréal, Quebec), Alto; translation of Study for Obedience , by Sarah Bernstein

Catherine Leroux (Montréal, Quebec), Alto; translation of , by Sarah Bernstein Les sœurs de la Muée - Sylvie Bérard, Suzanne Grenier (Peterborough, Ontario / Montréal, Quebec), Le Quartanier; translation of The Tiger Flu, by Larissa Lai

- Sylvie Bérard, Suzanne Grenier (Peterborough, Ontario / Montréal, Quebec), Le Quartanier; translation of by Larissa Lai Nous, Jane - Geneviève Robichaud, Danielle LeBlanc (Tantramar, New Brunswick / Moncton, New Brunswick), Éditions Perce-Neige; translation of We, Jane , by Aimee Wall

Geneviève Robichaud, Danielle LeBlanc (Tantramar, New Brunswick / Moncton, New Brunswick), Éditions Perce-Neige; translation of , by Aimee Wall Rouge - Marie Frankland (Montréal, Quebec), Québec Amérique; translation of Rouge, by Mona Awad

Makeup of the 2025 English-language peer assessment committees

Fiction: Carol Bruneau, Bridget Canning, Conor Kerr

Poetry: Tammy Armstrong, Katia Grubisic, Kevin Irie

Drama: Kanika Ambrose, Sharon King-Campbell, Bruce McKay

Non-fiction: Kevin Chong, Norma Dunning, Adrienne Gruber

Young People's Literature - Text: Wayne Arthurson, Susin Nielsen, Karen Rivers

Young People's Literature - Illustrated Books: Dawn Baker, Matthew Forsythe, Bridget George

Translation (from French to English): Bilal Hashmi, Dimitri Nasrallah

Makeup of the 2025 French-language peer assessment committees

Fiction: Daniel Grenier, Ayavi Lake, Sophie Létourneau

Poetry: Chantal Ringuet, Patrick Roy, Ouanessa Younsi

Drama: Jean-Philippe Baril Guérard, Pénélope Bourque, Émilie Monnet

Non-fiction: Marie-Pier Lafontaine, Guylaine Massoutre, Melchior Mbonimpa

Young People's Literature - Text: Lula Carballo, Mathieu Fortin, François Gilbert

Young People's Literature - Illustrated Books: Katia Canciani, Lyne Gareau, Samuel Parent

Translation (from English to French): Arianne Des Rochers, Émilie Laramée, Paul Ruban

Mark your calendars

The 14 winning books will be announced on November 6, 2025. For more information, visit: ggbooks.ca.

About the Canada Council for the Arts

The Canada Council for the Arts mandate is to foster and promote the study and enjoyment of, and the production of works in, the arts. Through its grants, services, prizes, initiatives, and payments, the Canada Council supports a dynamic and diverse arts and literary scene. These activities generate a meaningful economic, cultural and social impact for over 2,000 communities in all parts of the country and beyond. The investments and leadership of the Council help advance public engagement in the arts from coast to coast to coast while also contributing to the international recognition of artists and arts organizations from Canada.

