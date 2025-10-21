Greene Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts' Enhanced Corporate Website Fuels Growth, Investor Interest, and Market Visibility

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000 sq. ft. bottling and beverage facility in Marion, NC, announces that its redesigned corporate website, continues to gain strong traction and visibility, driving increased product sales, investor interest, and partnership inquiries nationwide.

Since the website's relaunch, Greene Concepts has seen higher consumer engagement and growing demand across its Be Water product lines and white-label bottling and co-packing services. The site provides an expanded look into the company's mission, leadership, and facility operations through key sections including About Us, Our Brand, Our Products, Our Services, Social Impact, Investors, and direct links to purchase Be Water online.

The success of the company's digital strategy aligns with its Nine Key Elements for Long-Term Success, while also supporting Greene Concepts' ongoing Keychain partnership and its upgrade to the OTCID Marketplace. Collectively, these initiatives enhance Greene Concepts' visibility with consumers, retailers, and investors, helping expand its national footprint within the bottled water and CPG manufacturing markets.

Greene Concepts' digital outreach reflects the company's alignment with the bottled water industry's key success factors - including product quality, scalability, sustainability, and community engagement.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, comments, "Our website is more than a presentation of who we are-it's a gateway connecting our brand, our story, and our products to the world. The increased engagement confirms that our vision of quality and sustainability is resonating with consumers and investors alike."

He adds, "The growth we're seeing online mirrors our broader business momentum. As we expand production capacity, partnerships, and retail reach, our digital platform continues to help us tell our story and build lasting relationships."

For more information, visit: https://www.bewaterbeyou.com/.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

