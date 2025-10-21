Anzeige
WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2025 11:00 Uhr
SSH Communications Security Corporation: SSH Communications Security Brings Encrypted, Data-Sovereign Meetings to Microsoft Outlook

SSH Communications Security Corporation | Press Release | October 21, 2025 at 12:00:00 EEST

A leading defensive cybersecurity company SSH Communications Security (SSH) announces a new Outlook add-in that enables organizations to host encrypted meetings without exposing content to the public cloud.

Encrypt invitations and verify participants
With the new extension, users can schedule secure meetings directly from Outlook while keeping invitations and call streams within their own controlled environment. Meeting organizers can require identity verification, ensuring that only authorized participants can join. Invitations can also be isolated from Outlook calendars, making sensitive discussions invisible to outsiders.

Choose the right solution for sensitive collaboration
"Teams and Gmail are excellent for everyday collaboration, but they should not be used for critical information sharing. For example, patient data, merger projects, high-value trades, energy grid stability plans, company IPR or war plans should only be discussed and shared in isolated, out-of-band channels like SalaX Secure Messaging," states Rami Raulas, CEO of SSH.

SalaX for secure communications
SalaX Secure Messaging a super secure and compliant application for real-time communications over end-to-end encrypted chats and secure audio and video calls.

Learn more about SalaX Secure Messaging here.

SalaX Secure Messaging is available for free for a limited time. Learn more here.

For further information
Rami Raulas, CEO, tel. +358 50 331 1741, email rami.raulas@ssh.com

Distribution:
Major media
www.ssh.com

About SSH
SSH is a leading defensive cybersecurity company that secures communications between humans, systems, and networks. We specialize in Zero Trust Privileged Access Controls and Quantum Safe Network Security. Our customers include a diverse range of enterprises, from multiple Fortune 500 companies to SMBs across various sectors such as Finance, Retail, Technology, Industrial, Healthcare, and Government. 25% of Fortune 100 companies rely on SSH's solutions.?Recent strategic focus has expanded SSH business to Defence, Critical Infrastructure Operators, Manufacturing OT Security and Public Safety.

Leonardo S.p.A invests 20.0 million EUR in SSH, becoming the largest shareholder of the company. SSH solutions form a Center of Excellence for Zero Trust privileged access management and quantum-safe network encryption in Leonardo - a global industrial group that creates multi-domain technological capabilities in the Aerospace, Defence and Security sector with 17.8 billion EUR revenue in 2024. SSH company's shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.ssh.com.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
