Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 898037 | ISIN: FI0009900401 | Ticker-Symbol: OVI
Frankfurt
21.10.25 | 08:03
30,700 Euro
-0,49 % -0,150
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OLVI OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OLVI OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,60030,30014:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2025 10:15 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Olvi Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: Olvi changes its guidance for 2025

Olvi plc Inside Information 21 October 2025 at 11:15 a.m.

Inside information, profit warning: Olvi changes its guidance for 2025

Olvi Group's operating result for the 2025 financial year is estimated to be EUR 80-84 million. Earlier the operating result was estimated to be EUR 82-86 million. The change in the near-term outlook was influenced by uncertainty related to consumer demand and a weaker-than-expected summer season, particularly in the Baltic Sea region segment.

The company will comment on the financial development next in connection with the Q3 interim report bulletin, which will be published on 22 October 2025 at 9:00 a.m.

Olvi plc

Patrik Lundell, CEO, tel. +358 290 00 1050
Tiina-Liisa Liukkonen, CFO & CIO, tel. +358 290 00 1050

Olvi communications, communications@olvi.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main media
www.olvigroup.fi


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.