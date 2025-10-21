Olvi Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: Olvi changes its guidance for 2025

Olvi plc Inside Information 21 October 2025 at 11:15 a.m.

Inside information, profit warning: Olvi changes its guidance for 2025

Olvi Group's operating result for the 2025 financial year is estimated to be EUR 80-84 million. Earlier the operating result was estimated to be EUR 82-86 million. The change in the near-term outlook was influenced by uncertainty related to consumer demand and a weaker-than-expected summer season, particularly in the Baltic Sea region segment.

The company will comment on the financial development next in connection with the Q3 interim report bulletin, which will be published on 22 October 2025 at 9:00 a.m.

