GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2025 13:58 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bojoko.com: Bojoko Reports Best Year on Record After Just Three Quarters

LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France, Oct. 21, 2025is proud to announce that the first three quarters of 2025 have been the most successful in Bojoko's history, having already surpassed all previous full-year performances and delivering record-breaking results driven by strong, consistent performance across all key metrics.

This milestone builds on Bojoko's earlier success in 2025, when Bojoko delivered its strongest half-year performance to date, underscoring the platform's continued progress across all key performance metrics.

Comparing the first three quarters of 2025 with the same period in 2024, Bojoko recorded exceptional year-on-year growth across all key metrics. Commissions increased by 108%, first-time depositors (FTDs) rose by 114%, registrations were up by 95%, and organic traffic grew by 83%. In Q3 2025 alone, commissions rose by 56% year on year, matching the impressive increase in commissions recorded in Q3 2024, which at the time had been Bojoko's strongest quarter to date. Achieving the same rate of growth for a second consecutive year highlights the platform's consistent performance and continued success.

"The ongoing year has been exceptional for Bojoko across all fronts," said Joonas Karhu, co-founder of Bojoko. "We've seen continuous growth in both player engagement and partner results, and reaching our best-ever results in just nine months shows the strength of our model and the dedication of our team. We're excited to build on this momentum as we close out the year."

Bojoko's performance in the first three quarters of 2025 reflects its commitment to a long-term strategy centred on quality, transparency, and a player-first approach. The rise in commissions, supported by strong results across other key metrics, highlights Bojoko's ability to deliver measurable value to partners through engaged and high-quality audiences. This consistent approach continues to strengthen Bojoko's position within the iGaming sector.

As 2025 enters its final quarter, Bojoko remains focused on maintaining its upward trajectory, expanding its presence across key markets, and delivering value for both players and partners.

About Bojoko.com

Bojoko is an award-winning iGaming affiliate that connects players with the best online casinos, bingo sites, and sports betting operators. Known for its user-oriented solutions, such as its quick filters, Bojoko has established itself as a trusted name in the gambling industry.

Contact:

Severi Haverinen
Marketing Manager
severi.haverinen@bojoko.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
