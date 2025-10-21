Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 675407 | ISIN: US5873761044 | Ticker-Symbol: MCS
Frankfurt
21.10.25 | 08:08
38,000 Euro
+3,26 % +1,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,40039,40014:27
PR Newswire
21.10.2025 11:05 Uhr
11 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Strong Third Quarter 2025 Results

Growth in net interest income and certain noninterest income categories and continued strength in asset quality metrics and capital measures highlight the quarter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $23.8 million, or $1.46 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025, compared with net income of $19.6 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024. Net income during the first nine months of 2025 totaled $65.9 million, or $4.06 per diluted share, compared with net income of $60.0 million, or $3.72 per diluted share, during the first nine months of 2024.

"We are very pleased to report another quarter of robust financial performance, especially when taking into consideration the lengthy and ongoing period of uncertain macro-economic conditions," said Ray Reitsma, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile. "Our strong operating results reflected net interest income expansion, a stable and healthy net interest margin, solid growth in certain core noninterest income categories, a notable decline in federal income tax expense, strong local deposit growth, and continuing strength in asset quality metrics and capital measures. The growth in local deposits provided for a reduction in our loan-to-deposit ratio, the lowering of which remains an important strategic goal."

Third quarter highlights include:

  • Return on average assets of 1.50 percent and return on average equity of 14.72 percent
  • Tangible book value per common share of $37.41 as of September 30, 2025, up $4.27, or approximately 13 percent, since year-end 2024
  • Net interest income expansion of nearly 8 percent
  • Noteworthy increases in treasury management and payroll services fees of approximately 11 percent and 16 percent, respectively
  • Significant decrease in effective tax rate from approximately 20 percent in the third quarter of 2024 to approximately 13 percent in the third quarter of 2025 due to the acquisition of transferable energy tax credits and net benefits from investments in tax credit structures
  • Solid commercial loan pipeline
  • Ongoing low levels of nonperforming assets, past due loans, and loan charge-offs
  • Notable reduction in loan-to-deposit ratio from 102 percent as of September 30, 2024, to 96 percent as of September 30, 2025, largely reflecting robust local deposit growth
  • Strong tangible and regulatory capital positions
  • Announced planned partnership with Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation

Operating Results

Net revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was $62.4 million during the third quarter of 2025, up $4.4 million, or 7.6 percent, from $58.0 million during the prior-year third quarter. Net interest income during the current-year third quarter was $52.0 million, up $3.7 million, or 7.7 percent, from $48.3 million during the respective 2024 period as growth in earning assets more than offset a slightly lower net interest margin. Noninterest income totaled $10.4 million during the third quarter of 2025, compared to $9.7 million during the third quarter of 2024. The increase primarily reflected higher levels of treasury management and payroll services fees and earnings on bank owned life insurance.

The net interest margin was 3.50 percent in the third quarter of 2025, down marginally from 3.52 percent in the prior-year third quarter. The yield on average earning assets was 5.75 percent during the current-year third quarter, a decrease from 6.08 percent during the respective 2024 period. The lower yield mainly stemmed from a reduced yield on loans and a change in earning asset mix, which more than offset an improved yield on securities resulting from the reinvestment of relatively low-yielding bonds and portfolio expansion activities. The yield on loans was 6.38 percent during the third quarter of 2025, down from 6.69 percent during the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to lower interest rates on variable-rate commercial loans resulting from the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") lowering the targeted federal funds rate. The FOMC decreased the targeted federal funds rate by 50 basis points in September of 2024 and 25 basis points in each of November and December of 2024, during which time average variable-rate commercial loans represented approximately 73 percent of average total commercial loans. A further 25 basis point reduction in the targeted federal funds, which was approved by the FOMC in September of 2025, also contributed to the reduced loan yield. Signifying the success of a strategic initiative to lower the loan-to-deposit ratio and increase on-balance sheet liquidity, higher-yielding loans represented a decreased percentage of earning assets and lower-yielding securities accounted for an increased percentage of earning assets in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024.

During the third quarter of 2025, the cost of funds was 2.25 percent, down from 2.56 percent in the third quarter of 2024, mainly due to lower rates paid on money market accounts and time deposits, reflecting the decreased interest rate environment that began in September of 2024 in conjunction with the FOMC's lowering of the targeted federal funds rate.

Mercantile recorded provisions for credit losses of $0.2 million and $1.1 million during the third quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. The provision expense recorded during the current-year third quarter mainly reflected a $3.1 million increase in the specific allocation for a commercial construction loan relationship that was placed on nonaccrual during the second quarter of 2025 and a $0.9 million net increase in qualitative factor allocations resulting from changes in the composition of the loan portfolio; the impacts of these factors were partially offset by faster residential mortgage and consumer loan prepayment speeds and the associated shortened average lives of the portfolios and a net decline in the loan portfolio. The provision expense recorded during the third quarter of 2024 primarily reflected an increase in qualitative factor allocations and allocations necessitated by net loan growth, which were partially offset by decreases in the calculated allowance stemming from the payoffs of two larger problem commercial lending relationships. The recording of net loan recoveries and sustained strength in loan quality metrics during both periods positively impacted necessary provision levels.

Noninterest income totaled $10.4 million during the third quarter of 2025, up $0.7 million, or 7.5 percent, from $9.7 million during the respective 2024 period, mainly due to growth in treasury management fees and payroll services fees of approximately 11 percent and 16 percent, respectively, which more than offset a reduction in mortgage banking income. The lower level of mortgage banking income primarily resulted from a change in the quarter-end fair value of commitments to originate salable residential mortgage loans. Noninterest income during the third quarter of 2025 also included bank owned life insurance claims totaling $0.3 million.

Noninterest expense totaled $34.8 million during the third quarter of 2025, up from $32.3 million during the prior-year third quarter. The increase mainly resulted from higher salary and benefit costs, primarily reflecting annual merit pay increases, market adjustments, and lower residential mortgage loan deferred salary costs, which more than offset a lower bonus accrual and reduced health insurance claims. Acquisition costs related to Mercantile's previously announced partnership with Eastern Michigan Bank Corporation, along with increased data processing costs, contributions to The Mercantile Bank Foundation, and allocations to the reserve for unfunded loan commitments, largely resulting from an increase in commercial loan commitments, also contributed to the rise in noninterest expense.

Federal income tax expense was $3.7 million during the third quarter of 2025, compared to $4.9 million during the respective 2024 period. The acquisition of transferable energy tax credits and the net benefits from investments in tax credit structures during the third quarter of 2025 provided for aggregate tax benefits of $1.0 million and $0.7 million, respectively, during the period. The recording of the tax benefits positively impacted Mercantile's effective tax rate, which equaled 13.4 percent during the current-year third quarter, down from 20.1 percent during the third quarter of 2024.

Mr. Reitsma commented, "Our net interest margin has remained strong and relatively steady over the past five quarters, with ongoing growth in earning assets providing for net interest income expansion. We are pleased with the higher levels of treasury management and payroll services fees, mainly reflecting customers' increased use of products and services and effective marketing efforts, and noteworthy decrease in federal income tax expense, primarily resulting from the acquisition of transferable energy tax credits and net benefits from investments in tax credit structures. Growing our balance sheet in a cost-effective manner while continuing to deliver outstanding service and offer market-leading products and services to our customers remain important objectives."

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2025, total assets were $6.31 billion, up $256 million from December 31, 2024. Total loans increased $14.4 million during the first nine months of 2025, primarily reflecting net growth in commercial loans of $43.0 million. Commercial loans grew an annualized 1.6 percent during the nine months ended September 30, 2025, despite the full payoffs and partial paydowns of certain larger relationships, which aggregated $255 million during the period, including $101 million during the third quarter. The payoffs and paydowns stemmed from sales of assets and customers using excess cash flows generated within their operations to make line of credit reductions. Commercial loan originations, consisting of loans to new clients and expansions of existing credit relationships, remained solid across all segments during the third quarter of 2025.

Residential mortgage loans declined $46.7 million, and other consumer loans were up $18.1 million during the first nine months of 2025. During the first nine months of 2025, securities available for sale grew $125 million, and interest-earning deposits increased $82.4 million.

As of September 30, 2025, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans, which are expected to be funded over the next 12 to 18 months, and residential construction loans, which are expected to be largely funded over the next 12 months, totaled $216 million and $37.0 million, respectively. As of September 30, 2024, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans and residential construction loans totaled $241 million and $34.0 million, respectively.

Commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans combined represented approximately 55 percent of total commercial loans as of September 30, 2025, a level that has remained relatively consistent with prior periods and in line with our expectations.

Total deposits equaled $4.81 billion as of September 30, 2025, compared to $4.70 billion as of December 31, 2024. Local deposits were up $84.2 million, or 1.9 percent, during the first nine months of 2025, while brokered deposits increased $29.2 million during the respective period. The increase in local deposits reflected net growth in various existing deposit relationships and successful client acquisition efforts, which more than offset the typical level of seasonal deposit withdrawals by customers to make bonus and tax payments and partnership distributions. The loan-to-deposit ratio declined from 98 percent as of year-end 2024 to 96 percent as of September 30, 2025, largely reflecting the increase in local deposits and expansion of the securities portfolio. The loan-to-deposit ratio equaled 102 percent as of September 30, 2024. Wholesale funds were $525 million and $537 million at September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively, with both amounts representing approximately 10 percent of total funds at the end of each period. Noninterest-bearing checking accounts represented approximately 25 percent of total deposits as of September 30, 2025.

Mr. Reitsma noted, "While being overshadowed by the elevated levels of line paydowns and full payoffs, commercial loan originations remained strong during the third quarter of 2025. Based on our current pipeline and ongoing discussions with existing and prospective borrowers, we believe plentiful opportunities to originate commercial loans will exist in future periods. We are pleased with the growth in local deposits and associated decline in our loan-to-deposit ratio during the third quarter of 2025 and will continue our efforts to fund loan originations and investment purchases through local deposit generation."

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $9.8 million, or 0.2 percent of total assets, as of September 30, 2025, compared to $5.7 million, or less than 0.1 percent of total assets, as of December 31, 2024, and $9.9 million, or 0.2 percent of total assets, as of September 30, 2024. The increase in nonperforming assets during the first nine months of 2025 mainly reflected the weakening of the previously mentioned nonperforming commercial construction loan, which accounted for approximately 56 percent of total nonperforming assets as of September 30, 2025, and necessitated specific reserve allocations totaling $5.5 million during the second quarter and third quarter of 2025. The level of past due loans remains nominal. During the first nine months of 2025, loan charge-offs were $0.3 million, while recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs totaled $1.1 million, providing for net loan recoveries of $0.8 million, or an annualized 0.02 percent of average total loans.

Mr. Reitsma remarked, "As reflected by continuing low levels of nonperforming assets, past due loans, and loan charge-offs, the quality of our asset base remained robust during the third quarter of 2025. We remain committed to underwriting loans across all portfolio segments in a disciplined manner, including adherence to internal policy guidelines, and detecting any weakening credit relationships and developing systemic or sector-specific credit issues as soon as possible to minimize the impact of such on our overall financial health. Our borrowers have continued to perform well during the prolonged period of uncertain macro-economic conditions."

Capital Position

Shareholders' equity totaled $658 million as of September 30, 2025, up $73.1 million from December 31, 2024. Mercantile Bank maintained "well-capitalized" positions at the end of the third quarter of 2025 and year-end 2024, with total risk-based capital ratios of 14.3 percent and 13.9 percent, respectively. As of September 30, 2025, Mercantile Bank had approximately $236 million in excess of the 10 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be categorized as a "well-capitalized" institution.

All of Mercantile Bank's investments are categorized as available-for-sale. As of September 30, 2025, the net unrealized loss on these investments totaled $36.1 million, resulting in an after-tax reduction to equity capital of $28.5 million. As of December 31, 2024, the net unrealized loss on these investments totaled $63.1 million, resulting in an after-tax reduction to equity capital of $49.8 million. Although unrealized gains and losses on investments are excluded from regulatory capital ratio calculations, Mercantile Bank's excess capital over the minimum regulatory requirement to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution would approximate $208 million on an adjusted basis as of September 30, 2025.

Mercantile reported 16,253,544 total shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025.

Mr. Reitsma concluded, "Our ongoing financial strength enabled us to continue our regular cash dividend program and once again provide shareholders with meaningful cash returns on their investments. We believe we are well positioned to effectively address any issues arising from the continuing uncertain macro-economic and operating conditions based on our sustained strength in capital levels, operating results, and asset quality metrics. Our deep focus on meeting clients' needs has played a significant role in our ability to retain existing relationships and secure new relationships, and we are confident that these inherent traits will provide us with abundant opportunities to book commercial loans and grow local deposits in future periods. We are excited about our planned partnership with Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation, which we believe will strengthen our Bank's standing as the largest bank founded, headquartered, and operated in the State of Michigan and assist us in meeting certain strategic goals, including enhancing our on-balance sheet liquidity and lowering our loan-to-deposit ratio."

Investor Presentation

Mercantile has prepared presentation materials that management intends to use during its previously announced third quarter 2025 conference call on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and from time to time thereafter in presentations about the company's operations and performance. These materials, which are available for viewing in the Investor Relations section of Mercantile's website at www.mercbank.com, have been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this press release.

About Mercantile Bank Corporation

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank. Mercantile provides financial products and services in a professional and personalized manner designed to make banking easier for businesses, individuals, and governmental units. Distinguished by exceptional service, knowledgeable staff, and a commitment to the communities it serves, Mercantile is one of the largest Michigan-based banks with assets of approximately $6.3 billion. Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM." For more information about Mercantile, visit www.mercbank.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) @MercBank, and LinkedIn @merc-bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Any such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include the inability to complete the acquisition of Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation or our ability to operate the combined company successfully following the acquisition; changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; increasing rates of inflation and slower growth rates or recession; significant declines in the value of commercial real estate; market volatility; demand for products and services; climate impacts; labor markets; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional financial services companies; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws and other laws and regulations applicable to us; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; potential cyber-attacks, information security breaches and other criminal activities; litigation liabilities; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of existing or future contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; damage to our reputation resulting from adverse publicity, regulatory actions, litigation, operational failures, and the failure to meet client expectations and other facts; changes in the national and local economies; unstable political and economic environments; disease outbreaks, such as the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health threats, and measures implemented to combat them; and other factors, including those expressed as risk factors, disclosed from time to time in filings made by Mercantile with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mercantile undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Mercantile Bank Corporation







Third Quarter 2025 Results







MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)







SEPTEMBER 30,


DECEMBER 31,


SEPTEMBER 30,



2025


2024


2024

ASSETS





Cash and due from banks

$

58,593,000

$

56,991,000

$

87,766,000

Interest-earning deposits


418,426,000


336,019,000


240,780,000

Total cash and cash equivalents


477,019,000


393,010,000


328,546,000








Securities available for sale


855,138,000


730,352,000


703,375,000

Federal Home Loan Bank stock


21,513,000


21,513,000


21,513,000

Mortgage loans held for sale


17,433,000


15,824,000


29,260,000








Loans


4,615,160,000


4,600,781,000


4,553,018,000

Allowance for credit losses


(59,129,000)


(54,454,000)


(56,590,000)

Loans, net


4,556,031,000


4,546,327,000


4,496,428,000








Premises and equipment, net


56,155,000


53,427,000


54,230,000

Bank owned life insurance


94,848,000


93,839,000


86,486,000

Goodwill


49,473,000


49,473,000


49,473,000

Other assets


180,877,000


148,396,000


147,816,000








Total assets

$

6,308,487,000

$

6,052,161,000

$

5,917,127,000















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Deposits:







Noninterest-bearing

$

1,182,775,000

$

1,264,523,000

$

1,182,219,000

Interest-bearing


3,629,038,000


3,433,843,000


3,273,679,000

Total deposits


4,811,813,000


4,698,366,000


4,455,898,000








Securities sold under agreements to repurchase


251,499,000


121,521,000


220,936,000

Federal Home Loan Bank advances


346,221,000


387,083,000


417,083,000

Subordinated debentures


50,844,000


50,330,000


50,158,000

Subordinated notes


89,571,000


89,314,000


89,228,000

Accrued interest and other liabilities


100,909,000


121,021,000


100,513,000

Total liabilities


5,650,857,000


5,467,635,000


5,333,816,000








SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock


303,463,000


299,705,000


298,704,000

Retained earnings


382,679,000


334,646,000


320,722,000

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)


(28,512,000)


(49,825,000)


(36,115,000)

Total shareholders' equity


657,630,000


584,526,000


583,311,000








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

6,308,487,000

$

6,052,161,000

$

5,917,127,000

Mercantile Bank Corporation
















Third Quarter 2025 Results
















MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)































THREE MONTHS ENDED


THREE MONTHS ENDED


NINE MONTHS ENDED


NINE MONTHS ENDED


September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024


September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024

INTEREST INCOME














Loans, including fees

$

75,040,000



$

75,316,000



$

220,994,000



$

219,405,000


Investment securities


6,300,000




4,196,000




17,572,000




11,242,000


Interest-earning deposits


4,303,000




3,900,000




9,374,000




8,369,000


Total interest income


85,643,000




83,412,000




247,940,000




239,016,000


















INTEREST EXPENSE














Deposits


26,817,000




27,588,000




77,735,000




74,522,000


Short-term borrowings


1,974,000




2,219,000




5,656,000




5,631,000


Federal Home Loan Bank advances


2,895,000




3,218,000




8,689,000




9,868,000


Other borrowed money


1,955,000




2,095,000




5,831,000




6,270,000


Total interest expense


33,641,000




35,120,000




97,911,000




96,291,000


















Net interest income

52,002,000




48,292,000




150,029,000




142,725,000


















Provision for credit losses


200,000




1,100,000




3,900,000




5,900,000


















Net interest income after














provision for credit losses

51,802,000




47,192,000




146,129,000




136,825,000


















NONINTEREST INCOME














Service charges on accounts


2,064,000




1,753,000




5,871,000




4,976,000


Mortgage banking income


3,066,000




3,325,000




9,686,000




8,690,000


Credit and debit card income


2,371,000




2,257,000




6,922,000




6,644,000


Interest rate swap income


377,000




389,000




1,687,000




2,494,000


Payroll services


825,000




713,000




2,648,000




2,295,000


Earnings on bank owned life insurance


858,000




449,000




1,961,000




2,058,000


Other income


827,000




781,000




1,777,000




3,060,000


Total noninterest income


10,388,000




9,667,000




30,552,000




30,217,000


















NONINTEREST EXPENSE














Salaries and benefits


21,094,000




20,292,000




61,362,000




56,442,000


Occupancy


2,122,000




2,146,000




6,395,000




6,655,000


Furniture and equipment


846,000




938,000




2,458,000




2,790,000


Data processing costs


3,945,000




3,437,000




11,315,000




10,142,000


Charitable foundation contributions


300,000




0




306,000




707,000


Acquisition costs


606,000




0




628,000




0


Other expense


5,837,000




5,490,000




16,769,000




15,247,000


Total noninterest expense


34,750,000




32,303,000




99,233,000




91,983,000


















Income before federal income














tax expense

27,440,000




24,556,000




77,448,000




75,059,000


















Federal income tax expense


3,682,000




4,938,000




11,535,000




15,092,000


















Net Income

$

23,758,000



$

19,618,000



$

65,913,000



$

59,967,000


















Basic earnings per share


$1.46




$1.22




$4.06




$3.72


Diluted earnings per share


$1.46




$1.22




$4.06




$3.72


















Average basic shares outstanding


16,249,267




16,138,320




16,229,243




16,126,706


Average diluted shares outstanding


16,249,267




16,138,320




16,229,243




16,126,706


Mercantile Bank Corporation















Third Quarter 2025 Results















MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)















Quarterly

Year-To-Date

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024





3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2025

2024

EARNINGS













Net interest income

$

52,002


49,479


48,548


48,361


48,292


150,029


142,725

Provision for credit losses

$

200


1,600


2,100


1,500


1,100


3,900


5,900

Noninterest income

$

10,388


11,462


8,702


10,172


9,667


30,552


30,217

Noninterest expense

$

34,750


33,379


31,104


33,806


32,303


99,233


91,983

Net income before federal income















tax expense

$

27,440


25,962


24,046


23,227


24,556


77,448


75,059

Net income

$

23,758


22,618


19,537


19,626


19,618


65,913


59,967

Basic earnings per share

$

1.46


1.39


1.21


1.22


1.22


4.06


3.72

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.46


1.39


1.21


1.22


1.22


4.06


3.72

Average basic shares outstanding


16,249,267


16,239,919


16,197,978


16,142,578


16,138,320


16,229,243


16,126,706

Average diluted shares outstanding


16,249,267


16,239,919


16,197,978


16,142,578


16,138,320


16,229,243


16,126,706
















PERFORMANCE RATIOS













Return on average assets


1.50 %


1.50 %


1.32 %


1.30 %


1.35 %


1.44 %


1.43 %

Return on average equity


14.72 %


14.72 %


13.34 %


13.36 %


13.73 %


14.28 %


14.66 %

Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)


3.50 %


3.49 %


3.47 %


3.41 %


3.52 %


3.49 %


3.62 %

Efficiency ratio


55.70 %


54.77 %


54.33 %


57.76 %


55.73 %


54.95 %


53.19 %

Full-time equivalent employees


683


692


662


668


653


683


653
















YIELD ON ASSETS / COST OF FUNDS













Yield on loans


6.38 %


6.32 %


6.31 %


6.41 %


6.69 %


6.33 %


6.66 %

Yield on securities


3.04 %


2.97 %


2.79 %


2.62 %


2.43 %


2.97 %


2.31 %

Yield on interest-earning deposits


4.33 %


4.36 %


4.40 %


4.66 %


5.37 %


4.36 %


5.34 %

Yield on total earning assets


5.75 %


5.77 %


5.74 %


5.81 %


6.08 %


5.76 %


6.06 %

Yield on total assets


5.41 %


5.44 %


5.42 %


5.49 %


5.73 %


5.43 %


5.72 %

Cost of deposits


2.20 %


2.24 %


2.23 %


2.36 %


2.52 %


2.22 %


2.40 %

Cost of borrowed funds


3.61 %


3.61 %


3.62 %


3.73 %


3.75 %


3.62 %


3.60 %

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities


3.06 %


3.09 %


3.08 %


3.30 %


3.53 %


3.08 %


3.40 %

Cost of funds (total earning assets)


2.25 %


2.28 %


2.27 %


2.40 %


2.56 %


2.27 %


2.44 %

Cost of funds (total assets)


2.12 %


2.15 %


2.14 %


2.27 %


2.41 %


2.14 %


2.30 %
















MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY













Total mortgage loans originated

$

136,840


141,921


100,396


121,010


160,944


379,157


363,602

Purchase mortgage loans originated

$

107,993


111,247


81,494


82,212


122,747


300,734


284,354

Refinance mortgage loans originated

$

28,847


30,674


18,902


38,798


38,197


78,423


79,248

Mortgage loans originated with intent to sell

$

111,334


112,323


80,453


100,628


128,678


304,110


279,448

Income on sale of mortgage loans

$

3,482


3,219


2,455


3,768


3,376


9,156


7,927
















CAPITAL













Tangible equity to tangible assets


9.72 %


9.49 %


9.17 %


8.91 %


9.10 %


9.72 %


9.10 %

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio


10.90 %


10.93 %


10.75 %


10.60 %


10.68 %


10.90 %


10.68 %

Common equity risk-based capital ratio


11.33 %


10.90 %


10.90 %


10.66 %


10.53 %


11.33 %


10.53 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio


12.20 %


11.75 %


11.78 %


11.54 %


11.42 %


12.20 %


11.42 %

Total risk-based capital ratio


14.87 %


14.37 %


14.44 %


14.17 %


14.13 %


14.87 %


14.13 %

Tier 1 capital

$

685,440


666,068


647,795


633,134


618,038


685,440


618,038

Tier 1 plus tier 2 capital

$

835,263


814,796


794,143


777,857


764,653


835,263


764,653

Total risk-weighted assets

$

5,617,005


5,670,571


5,499,046


5,487,886


5,411,628


5,617,005


5,411,628

Book value per common share

$

40.46


38.87


37.47


36.20


36.14


40.46


36.14

Tangible book value per common share

$

37.41


35.82


34.42


33.14


33.07


37.41


33.07

Cash dividend per common share

$

0.38


0.37


0.37


0.36


0.36


1.12


1.06
















ASSET QUALITY













Gross loan charge-offs

$

172


38


63


3,787


10


273


51

Recoveries

$

726


147


175


150


92


1,048


827

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

(554)


(109)


(112)


3,637


(82)


(775)


(776)

Net loan charge-offs to average loans


(0.05 %)


(0.01 %)


(0.01 %)


0.31 %


(0.01 %)


(0.02 %)


(0.02 %)

Allowance for credit losses

$

59,129


58,375


56,666


54,454


56,590


59,129


56,590

Allowance to loans


1.28 %


1.24 %


1.22 %


1.18 %


1.24 %


1.28 %


1.24 %

Nonperforming loans

$

9,844


9,743


5,361


5,743


9,877


9,844


9,877

Other real estate/repossessed assets

$

0


0


0


0


0


0


0

Nonperforming loans to total loans


0.21 %


0.21 %


0.12 %


0.12 %


0.22 %


0.21 %


0.22 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets


0.16 %


0.16 %


0.09 %


0.09 %


0.17 %


0.16 %


0.17 %
















NONPERFORMING ASSETS - COMPOSITION











Residential real estate:















Land development

$

69


73


95


97


100


69


100

Construction

$

0


0


0


0


0


0


0

Owner occupied / rental

$

2,735


2,411


2,968


2,878


3,008


2,735


3,008

Commercial real estate:















Land development

$

0


0


0


0


0


0


0

Construction

$

5,532


5,532


0


0


0


5,532


0

Owner occupied

$

0


0


41


42


0


0


0

Non-owner occupied

$

0


0


0


0


0


0


0

Non-real estate:















Commercial assets

$

1,508


1,727


2,257


2,726


6,769


1,508


6,769

Consumer assets

$

0


0


0


0


0


0


0

Total nonperforming assets

$

9,844


9,743


5,361


5,743


9,877


9,844


9,877
















NONPERFORMING ASSETS - RECON













Beginning balance

$

9,743


5,361


5,743


9,877


9,129


5,743


3,615

Additions

$

426


5,792


423


224


906


6,641


8,278

Return to performing status

$

(27)


0


0


(102)


0


(27)


0

Principal payments

$

(222)


(1,385)


(744)


(515)


(158)


(2,351)


(1,816)

Sale proceeds

$

0


0


0


0


0


0


(200)

Loan charge-offs

$

(76)


(25)


(61)


(3,741)


0


(162)


0

Valuation write-downs

$

0


0


0


0


0


0


0

Ending balance

$

9,844


9,743


5,361


5,743


9,877


9,844


9,877
















LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION













Commercial:















Commercial & industrial

$

1,337,729


1,375,368


1,314,383


1,287,308


1,312,774


1,337,729


1,312,774

Land development & construction

$

70,806


67,520


68,790


66,936


66,374


70,806


66,374

Owner occupied comm'l R/E

$

729,451


725,106


705,645


748,837


746,714


729,451


746,714

Non-owner occupied comm'l R/E

$

1,091,210


1,134,012


1,183,728


1,128,404


1,095,988


1,091,210


1,095,988

Multi-family & residential rental

$

521,111


519,152


479,045


475,819


426,438


521,111


426,438

Total commercial

$

3,750,307


3,821,158


3,751,591


3,707,304


3,648,288


3,750,307


3,648,288

Retail:















1-4 family mortgages & home equity

$

780,917


799,426


817,212


827,597


844,093


780,917


844,093

Other consumer

$

83,936


77,435


67,746


65,880


60,637


83,936


60,637

Total retail

$

864,853


876,861


884,958


893,477


904,730


864,853


904,730

Total loans

$

4,615,160


4,698,019


4,636,549


4,600,781


4,553,018


4,615,160


4,553,018
















END OF PERIOD BALANCES













Loans

$

4,615,160


4,698,019


4,636,549


4,600,781


4,553,018


4,615,160


4,553,018

Securities

$

876,651


847,928


809,096


751,865


724,888


876,651


724,888

Interest-earning deposits

$

418,426


197,172


315,140


336,019


240,780


418,426


240,780

Total earning assets (before allowance)

$

5,910,237


5,743,119


5,760,785


5,688,665


5,518,686


5,910,237


5,518,686

Total assets

$

6,308,487


6,180,988


6,141,200


6,052,161


5,917,127


6,308,487


5,917,127

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

1,182,775


1,180,801


1,173,499


1,264,523


1,182,219


1,182,775


1,182,219

Interest-bearing deposits

$

3,629,038


3,529,671


3,508,286


3,433,843


3,273,679


3,629,038


3,273,679

Total deposits

$

4,811,813


4,710,472


4,681,785


4,698,366


4,455,898


4,811,813


4,455,898

Total borrowed funds

$

739,688


740,685


749,711


649,528


778,669


739,688


778,669

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

4,368,726


4,270,356


4,257,997


4,083,371


4,052,348


4,368,726


4,052,348

Shareholders' equity

$

657,630


631,519


608,346


584,526


583,311


657,630


583,311
















AVERAGE BALANCES













Loans

$

4,668,173


4,695,367


4,629,098


4,565,837


4,467,365


4,664,356


4,387,958

Securities

$

863,367


824,777


784,608


742,145


699,872


824,539


658,352

Interest-earning deposits

$

389,033


193,637


266,871


330,490


284,187


283,628


205,972

Total earning assets (before allowance)

$

5,920,573


5,713,781


5,680,577


5,638,472


5,451,424


5,772,523


5,252,282

Total assets

$

6,294,841


6,061,819


6,018,158


5,967,036


5,781,111


6,125,953


5,567,133

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

1,215,918


1,152,631


1,144,781


1,188,561


1,191,642


1,171,789


1,169,220

Interest-bearing deposits

$

3,610,600


3,463,067


3,443,770


3,335,477


3,145,799


3,506,005


2,965,035

Total deposits

$

4,826,518


4,615,698


4,588,551


4,524,038


4,337,441


4,677,794


4,134,255

Total borrowed funds

$

749,679


749,811


738,628


770,838


796,077


746,080


804,470

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

4,360,279


4,212,878


4,182,398


4,106,315


3,941,876


4,252,085


3,769,505

Shareholders' equity

$

640,495


616,229


594,145


582,829


566,852


617,126


545,046

SOURCE Mercantile Bank Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.