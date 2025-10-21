General Motors: GM releases 2025 third-quarter results

DETROIT, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors (NYSE: GM) today reported third-quarter 2025 revenue of $48.6 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of $1.3 billion, and EBIT-adjusted of $3.4 billion.

GM is also updating its 2025 full-year earnings guidance:



Updated 2025 guidance Previous 2025 guidance Net income attributable to stockholders $7.7 billion - $8.3 billion $7.7 billion - $9.5 billion EBIT-adjusted $12.0 billion - $13.0 billion $10.0 billion - $12.5 billion Automotive operating cash flow $19.2 billion - $21.2 billion $17.0 billion - $20.5 billion Adjusted automotive free cash flow $10.0 billion - $11.0 billion $7.5 billion - $10.0 billion EPS-diluted $8.30 - $9.05 $8.22 - $9.97 EPS-diluted-adjusted $9.75 - $10.50 $8.25 - $10.00

An overview of quarterly results and financial highlights appears below. Visit the GM Investor Relations website to download the company's earnings deck and GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra's Letter to Shareholders .

Results Overview



Three Months Ended



($M) except per share amounts September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Change % Change Revenue $ 48,591 $ 48,757 $ (166) (0.3) % Net income attributable to stockholders $ 1,327 $ 3,056 $ (1,729) (56.6) % EBIT-adjusted $ 3,376 $ 4,115 $ (739) (18.0) % Net income margin 2.7 % 6.3 % (3.6) ppts (57.1) % EBIT-adjusted margin 6.9 % 8.4 % (1.5) ppts (17.9) % Automotive operating cash flow $ 6,070 $ 7,863 $ (1,793) (22.8) % Adjusted automotive free cash flow $ 4,201 $ 5,834 $ (1,633) (28.0) % EPS-diluted $ 1.35 $ 2.68 $ (1.33) (49.6) % EPS-diluted-adjusted $ 2.80 $ 2.96 $ (0.16) (5.4) % GMNA EBIT-adjusted $ 2,506 $ 3,982 $ (1,476) (37.1) % GMNA EBIT-adjusted margin 6.2 % 9.7 % (3.5) ppts (36.1) % GMI EBIT-adjusted(a) $ 226 $ 42 $ 184 n.m. China equity income (loss)(a) $ 80 $ (137) $ 217 n.m. GM Financial EBT-adjusted $ 804 $ 687 $ 117 17.0 %





(a) n.m. = not meaningful

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM's Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.

Guidance Reconciliations

The following table reconciles expected Net income attributable to stockholders to expected EBIT-adjusted (dollars in billions):



Year Ending December 31, 2025

Updated

Previous Net income attributable to stockholders $ 7.7-8.3

$ 7.7-9.5 Income tax expense 1.8-2.2

1.6-2.3 Automotive interest income, net (0.1)

(0.0) Adjustments(a) 2.6

0.7 EBIT-adjusted $ 12.0-13.0

$ 10.0-12.5













(a) Refer to the reconciliation of Net income attributable to stockholders to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details. These expected financial results do not include the potential impact of future adjustments related to special items.

The following table reconciles expected EPS-diluted to expected EPS-diluted-adjusted:



Year Ending December 31, 2025

Updated

Previous Diluted earnings per common share $ 8.30-9.05

$ 8.22-9.97 Adjustments(a) 1.45

0.03 EPS-diluted-adjusted $ 9.75-10.50

$ 8.25-10.00













(a) Refer to the reconciliation of diluted earnings per common share to EPS-diluted-adjusted for adjustment details. These expected financial results do not include the potential impact of future adjustments related to special items.

The following table reconciles expected automotive net cash provided by operating activities to expected adjusted automotive free cash flow (dollars in billions):



Year Ending December 31, 2025

Updated

Previous Net automotive cash provided by operating activities $ 19.2-21.2

$ 17.0-20.5 Less: Capital expenditures 10.0-11.0

10.0-11.0 Adjustments 0.8

0.5 Adjusted automotive free cash flow(a) $ 10.0-11.0

$ 7.5-10.0













(a) These expected financial results do not include the potential impact of future adjustments related to special items.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1 Combining Income Statement Information (In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

Automotive

Cruise

GM

Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Combined

Automotive

Cruise

GM

Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Combined Net sales and revenue





































Automotive $ 44,256

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 44,256

$ 44,735

$ 26

$ -

$ (26)

$ 44,735 GM Financial -

-

4,337

(2)

4,335

-

-

4,031

(10)

4,021 Total net sales and revenue 44,256

-

4,337

(2)

48,591

44,735

26

4,031

(36)

48,757 Costs and expenses





































Automotive and other cost of

sales 41,937

-

-

(1)

41,936

38,768

240

-

(1)

39,007 GM Financial interest,

operating and other

expenses -

-

3,542

-

3,542

-

-

3,354

-

3,353 Automotive and other selling,

general and

administrative expense 2,038

-

-

(1)

2,037

2,544

203

-

(1)

2,745 Total costs and expenses 43,975

-

3,542

(2)

47,515

41,312

442

3,354

(2)

45,105 Operating income (loss) 281

-

795

-

1,076

3,424

(417)

678

(33)

3,651 Automotive interest expense 206

-

-

3

209

206

30

-

(30)

206 Interest income and other non-

operating income, net 473

-

-

3

475

379

11

-

4

394 Equity income (loss) 68

-

9

-

77

(132)

-

10

-

(122) Income (loss) before income

taxes $ 615

$ -

$ 804

$ -

$ 1,419

$ 3,465

$ (435)

$ 687

$ -

$ 3,717 Income tax expense (benefit)















127

















709 Net income (loss)















1,293

















3,008 Net loss (income) attributable

to noncontrolling interests















35

















48 Net income (loss)

attributable to

stockholders















$ 1,327

















$ 3,056







































Net income (loss)

attributable to common

stockholders















$ 1,297

















$ 3,029









































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Automotive

Cruise

GM

Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Combined

Automotive

Cruise

GM

Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Combined Net sales and revenue





































Automotive $ 126,985

$ 1

$ -

$ -

$ 126,986

$ 128,007

$ 76

$ -

$ (76)

$ 128,008 GM Financial -

-

12,756

(9)

12,747

-

-

11,761

(29)

11,732 Total net sales and revenue 126,985

1

12,756

(9)

139,732

128,007

76

11,761

(105)

139,740 Costs and expenses





































Automotive and other cost of

sales 116,255

163

-

(2)

116,416

109,958

1,662

-

(2)

111,618 GM Financial interest,

operating and other

expenses -

-

10,599

-

10,600

-

-

9,569

(1)

9,568 Automotive and other selling,

general and administrative

expense 6,054

111

-

(3)

6,161

6,813

482

-

(3)

7,292 Total costs and expenses 122,309

274

10,599

(5)

133,177

116,771

2,144

9,569

(5)

128,478 Operating income (loss) 4,676

(273)

2,156

(4)

6,555

11,237

(2,067)

2,192

(100)

11,262 Automotive interest expense 557

30

-

(27)

560

631

158

-

(158)

631 Interest income and other non-

operating income, net 1,174

2

(1)

(23)

1,151

785

29

(1)

(58)

756 Equity income (loss) 182

-

37

-

219

(366)

-

55

-

(311) Income (loss) before income

taxes $ 5,474

$ (301)

$ 2,193

$ -

$ 7,366

$ 11,026

$ (2,196)

$ 2,246

$ -

$ 11,076 Income tax expense (benefit)















1,326

















2,238 Net income (loss)















6,040

















8,837 Net loss (income) attributable

to noncontrolling interests















(33)

















132 Net income (loss)

attributable to

stockholders















$ 6,007

















$ 8,969







































Net income (loss)

attributable to common

stockholders















$ 6,510

















$ 8,914













General Motors Company and Subsidiaries 1 Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share (Unaudited)

The following table summarizes basic and diluted earnings per share (in millions, except per share amounts):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024 Basic earnings per share













Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders $ 1,327

$ 3,056

$ 6,007

$ 8,969 Adjustments(a) (30)

(27)

503

(55) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 1,297

$ 3,029

$ 6,510

$ 8,914















Weighted-average common shares outstanding 944

1,116

965

1,136















Basic earnings per common share $ 1.37

$ 2.71

$ 6.75

$ 7.85 Diluted earnings per share













Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders -

diluted $ 1,297

$ 3,029

$ 6,510

$ 8,914















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 964

1,131

980

1,147















Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.35

$ 2.68

$ 6.64

$ 7.77 Potentially dilutive securities(b) -

6

-

6













(a) Includes a $593 million return from the preferred shareholders related to the redemption of Cruise preferred shares from noncontrolling interest holders in the nine months ended September 30, 2025. (b) Potentially dilutive securities attributable to outstanding stock options, Performance Stock Units and Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) at September 30, 2025 and 2024 were excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share (EPS) because the securities would have had an antidilutive effect.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries 1 Combining Balance Sheet Information (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Automotive

Cruise

GM

Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Combined

Automotive

Cruise

GM

Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Combined ASSETS





































Current Assets





































Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,019

$ 72

$ 7,820

$ -

$ 22,910

$ 14,470

$ 308

$ 5,094

$ -

$ 19,872 Marketable debt securities 6,771

-

21

-

6,792

7,265

-

-

-

7,265 Accounts and notes receivable, net(a) 16,276

76

1,782

(1,009)

17,125

11,498

22

1,988

(681)

12,827 GM Financial receivables, net(d) -

-

44,902

(381)

44,521

-

-

46,760

(398)

46,362 Inventories 15,322

-

-

(4)

15,318

14,569

-

-

(5)

14,564 Other current assets 2,844

11

5,109

5

7,970

2,816

38

4,799

2

7,655 Total current assets 56,233

159

59,634

(1,390)

114,636

50,618

369

58,640

(1,082)

108,545 Non-current Assets





































GM Financial receivables, net(c) -

-

45,300

-

45,300

-

-

46,750

(276)

46,474 Equity in net assets of

nonconsolidated affiliates 5,178

-

1,095

-

6,272

5,896

-

1,206

-

7,102 Property, net 51,731

97

110

-

51,938

51,729

69

107

-

51,904 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 3,104

1

1,348

-

4,452

2,642

570

1,339

-

4,551 Equipment on operating leases, net -

-

33,609

-

33,609

-

-

31,586

-

31,586 Deferred income taxes 22,940

-

(1,270)

-

21,669

21,149

1,899

(1,795)

-

21,254 Other assets(b) 8,789

52

1,451

-

10,292

9,340

41

1,323

(2,359)

8,346 Total non-current assets 91,740

150

81,642

-

173,532

90,756

2,579

80,516

(2,635)

171,216 Total Assets $ 147,973

$ 309

$ 141,276

$ (1,390)

$ 288,168

$ 141,374

$ 2,948

$ 139,156

$ (3,717)

$ 279,761 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





































Current Liabilities





































Accounts payable (principally

trade)(a) $ 27,543

$ 5

$ 703

$ (933)

$ 27,317

$ 25,446

$ 200

$ 714

$ (681)

$ 25,680 Short-term debt and current portion of

long-term debt





































Automotive(a)(d) 873

7

-

(457)

424

2,413

7

-

(279)

2,141 GM Financial -

-

36,053

-

36,053

-

-

37,291

-

37,291 Cruise(d) -

-

-

-

-

-

119

-

(119)

- Accrued liabilities 24,730

130

4,641

-

29,501

24,949

548

5,661

(4)

31,154 Total current liabilities 53,146

142

41,397

(1,390)

93,295

52,808

874

43,666

(1,082)

96,265 Non-current Liabilities





































Long-term debt





































Automotive(b) 15,619

71

-

-

15,690

13,288

2,397

-

(2,359)

13,327 GM Financial -

-

80,336

-

80,336

-

-

76,973

-

76,973 Cruise(c) -

-

-

-

-

-

276

-

(276)

- Postretirement benefits other than

pensions 3,947

-

-

-

3,947

3,990

-

-

-

3,990 Pensions 5,976

-

9

-

5,985

5,772

-

7

-

5,779 Other liabilities 16,914

292

3,306

-

20,512

14,635

297

2,904

-

17,836 Total non-current liabilities 42,458

363

83,651

-

126,471

37,686

2,970

79,885

(2,635)

117,906 Total Liabilities 95,604

505

125,048

(1,390)

219,766

90,494

3,844

123,551

(3,717)

214,171 Equity





































Common stock, $0.01 par value 9

-

-

-

9

10

-

-

-

10 Additional paid-in capital(e) 18,477

1,794

1,137

(1,112)

20,295

19,632

1,187

1,196

(1,172)

20,843 Retained earnings 42,355

(1,990)

16,495

1

56,862

40,203

(2,647)

15,916

1

53,472 Accumulated other comprehensive

loss (9,389)

-

(1,403)

-

(10,792)

(9,744)

(3)

(1,506)

-

(11,253) Total stockholders' equity 51,453

(196)

16,228

(1,111)

66,374

50,100

(1,464)

15,606

(1,170)

63,072 Noncontrolling interests(e) 917

-

-

1,111

2,028

780

568

-

1,170

2,518 Total Equity 52,369

(196)

16,228

-

68,402

50,880

(896)

15,606

-

65,590 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 147,973

$ 309

$ 141,276

$ (1,390)

$ 288,168

$ 141,374

$ 2,948

$ 139,156

$ (3,717)

$ 279,761













(a) Eliminations primarily include GM Financial accounts and notes receivable of $0.6 billion due from Automotive; Automotive accounts receivable of $0.3 billion primarily due from GM Financial; and Cruise accounts receivable of $0.1 billion due from Automotive at September 30, 2025; and GM Financial accounts and notes receivable of $0.5 billion due from Automotive; and Automotive accounts receivable of $0.2 billion primarily due from GM Financial and Cruise at December 31, 2024. (b) Eliminations primarily related to convertible note issued by Cruise to Automotive and deferral agreement between Cruise and Automotive as regards to engineering, capital spending, restructuring and other costs incurred by Automotive on behalf of Cruise resulting in a long-term payable for Cruise offset by a long-term receivable for Automotive at December 31, 2024. (c) Eliminations primarily related to intercompany loans due from Cruise to GM Financial at December 31, 2024. (d) Eliminations primarily related to GM Financial accounts receivable due from Automotive and Cruise. (e) Primarily reclassification of GM Financial Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, B and C. The preferred stock is classified as noncontrolling interests in our consolidated balance sheets.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries 1 Combining Cash Flow Information (In millions) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Automotive

Cruise

GM

Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Combined

Automotive

Cruise

GM

Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Combined Cash flows from operating activities





































Net income (loss) $ 4,732

$ (302)

$ 1,610

$ -

$ 6,040

$ 8,944

$ (1,743)

$ 1,637

$ -

$ 8,837 Depreciation and impairment of

Equipment on operating leases, net -

-

3,675

-

3,675

-

-

3,633

-

3,633 Depreciation, amortization and

impairment charges on Property, net 6,375

12

25

-

6,412

4,871

623

29

-

5,523 Foreign currency remeasurement and

transaction (gains) losses 276

-

9

-

285

(231)

-

2

-

(228) Undistributed earnings of

nonconsolidated affiliates, net 433

-

(37)

-

396

(232)

-

(55)

-

(287) Pension contributions and OPEB

payments (432)

-

(1)

-

(433)

(815)

-

-

-

(815) Pension and OPEB income, net 21

-

1

-

23

49

-

1

-

50 Provision (benefit) for deferred taxes (64)

-

191

-

127

970

(455)

881

-

1,396 Change in other operating assets and

liabilities(a)(c) 1,787

(511)

594

1,678

3,548

5,618

(175)

(1,014)

(6,549)

(2,120) Net cash provided by (used in)

operating activities 13,127

(800)

6,067

1,678

20,072

19,174

(1,750)

5,114

(6,549)

15,989 Cash flows from investing activities





































Expenditures for property (6,054)

(2)

(27)

-

(6,083)

(7,495)

(4)

(16)

(81)

(7,597) Available-for-sale marketable

securities, acquisitions (1,768)

-

(17)

-

(1,785)

(3,467)

-

-

-

(3,467) Available-for-sale marketable

securities, liquidations 2,398

-

-

-

2,398

2,757

-

-

-

2,757 Purchases of finance receivables(a) -

-

(28,246)

(5)

(28,251)

-

-

(31,222)

5,358

(25,864) Principal collections and recoveries on

finance receivables(a)(b) -

-

29,539

(3,016)

26,524

-

-

23,524

1

23,526 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables -

-

2,005

-

2,005

-

-

-

-

- Purchases of leased vehicles -

-

(12,609)

-

(12,609)

-

-

(11,243)

-

(11,243) Proceeds from termination of leased

vehicles -

-

7,780

-

7,780

-

-

8,627

-

8,627 Other investing activities(b) (3,353)

-

1

901

(2,451)

(1,999)

-

1

1,256

(742) Net cash provided by (used in)

investing activities (8,777)

(2)

(1,574)

(2,120)

(12,473)

(10,204)

(4)

(10,329)

6,535

(14,004) Cash flows from financing activities





































Net increase (decrease) in short-term

debt (10)

-

23

-

13

(1)

-

87

-

85 Proceeds from issuance of debt

(original maturities greater than

three months)(b) 2,019

555

35,103

(555)

37,122

64

1,044

38,142

(1,087)

38,163 Payments on debt (original maturities

greater than three months) (1,862)

(4)

(35,502)

(24)

(37,391)

(128)

(7)

(31,882)

6

(32,012) Payment to purchase common stock (3,512)

-

-

-

(3,512)

(2,378)

-

-

-

(2,378) Issuance (redemption) of subsidiary

stock(b) -

-

-

(29)

(29)

-

255

-

(255)

- Dividends paid(c) (401)

-

(1,169)

1,050

(519)

(408)

-

(1,469)

1,350

(526) Other financing activities (160)

-

(114)

-

(274)

(65)

(162)

(142)

-

(369) Net cash provided by (used in)

financing activities (3,926)

551

(1,658)

442

(4,591)

(2,916)

1,130

4,735

14

2,963 Effect of exchange rate changes on

cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash 163

1

73

-

237

(84)

-

(67)

-

(151) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash 588

(250)

2,909

-

3,246

5,969

(625)

(547)

-

4,798 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted

cash at beginning of period 14,561

322

8,081

-

22,964

12,310

1,359

8,249

-

21,917 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted

cash at end of period $ 15,148

$ 72

$ 10,990

$ -

$ 26,210

$ 18,279

$ 734

$ 7,702

$ -

$ 26,715













(a) Includes eliminations of $2.7 billion and $5.3 billion in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 primarily driven by purchases/collections of wholesale finance receivables resulting from vehicles sold by GM to dealers that have arranged their inventory floor plan financing through GM Financial. (b) Eliminations include intercompany funding activity from Automotive and GM Financial to Cruise in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024. (c) Eliminations include dividends issued by GM Financial to Automotive in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024. Note: Certain intercompany transactions that are eliminated in consolidation are presented on a net basis.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries 1

The following tables summarize key financial information (dollars in millions):



GMNA

GMI

Corporate

Eliminations

Total Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Total Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

































Net sales and revenue $ 40,551

$ 3,645

$ 60

$ -

$ 44,256

$ -

$ 4,337

$ (2)

$ 48,591 Expenditures for property $ 2,011

$ 92

$ 11

$ -

$ 2,113

$ -

$ 17

$ -

$ 2,130 Depreciation and amortization $ 1,703

$ 114

$ 4

$ -

$ 1,821

$ -

$ 1,245

$ -

$ 3,066 Impairment charges $ 1,044

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 1,044

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 1,044 Equity income (loss)(a)(b) $ 214

$ 83

$ (16)

$ -

$ 281

$ -

$ 9

$ -

$ 290





































GMNA

GMI

Corporate

Eliminations

Total Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Total Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

































Net sales and revenue $ 41,157

$ 3,517

$ 62

$ -

$ 44,735

$ 26

$ 4,031

$ (36)

$ 48,757 Expenditures for property $ 2,128

$ 91

$ 10

$ -

$ 2,229

$ 3

$ 6

$ 8

$ 2,245 Depreciation and amortization $ 1,491

$ 131

$ 27

$ -

$ 1,650

$ 6

$ 1,217

$ -

$ 2,873 Impairment charges $ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Equity income (loss)(a)(b) $ 309

$ (132)

$ -

$ -

$ 177

$ -

$ 10

$ -

$ 187





































GMNA

GMI

Corporate

Eliminations

Total Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Total Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

































Net sales and revenue $ 117,424

$ 9,398

$ 163

$ -

$ 126,985

$ 1

$ 12,756

$ (9)

$ 139,732 Expenditures for property $ 5,729

$ 274

$ 50

$ -

$ 6,054

$ 2

$ 27

$ -

$ 6,083 Depreciation and amortization $ 4,933

$ 347

$ 39

$ -

$ 5,319

$ 5

$ 3,701

$ -

$ 9,026 Impairment charges $ 1,044

$ 18

$ -

$ -

$ 1,063

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 1,063 Equity income (loss)(a)(b) $ 469

$ 208

$ (30)

$ -

$ 647

$ -

$ 37

$ -

$ 684





































GMNA

GMI

Corporate

Eliminations

Total Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Total Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

































Net sales and revenue $ 117,981

$ 9,897

$ 130

$ -

$ 128,007

$ 76

$ 11,761

$ (105)

$ 139,740 Expenditures for property $ 7,220

$ 258

$ 18

$ -

$ 7,495

$ 4

$ 16

$ 81

$ 7,597 Depreciation and amortization $ 4,415

$ 403

$ 53

$ -

$ 4,871

$ 18

$ 3,662

$ -

$ 8,551 Impairment charges $ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 605

$ -

$ -

$ 605 Equity income (loss)(a)(b) $ 766

$ (343)

$ -

$ -

$ 423

$ -

$ 55

$ -

$ 477













(a) Includes Automotive China joint ventures (Automotive China JVs) equity income (loss) of $80 million and $197 million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and $(137) million and $(347) million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. (b) Equity earnings related to Ultium Cells Holdings LLC, an equally owned joint venture with LG Energy Solution, are presented in Automotive and other cost of sales as this entity is integral to the operations of our business by providing battery cells for our electric vehicles (EVs). Equity earnings related to Ultium Cells Holdings LLC were $213 million and $465 million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and $309 million and $788 million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Material1

(Unaudited)

General Motors Company (GM) uses both generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures for operational and financial decision making, and to assess Company and segment business performance. Our non-GAAP measures include: earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)-adjusted, presented net of noncontrolling interests; earnings before income taxes (EBT)-adjusted for our General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GM Financial) segment; earnings per share (EPS)-diluted-adjusted; effective tax rate-adjusted (ETR-adjusted); return on invested capital-adjusted (ROIC-adjusted) and adjusted automotive free cash flow. GM's calculation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences between companies in the method of calculation. As a result, the use of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and should not be considered superior to, in isolation from, or as a substitute for, related U.S. GAAP measures.

These non-GAAP measures allow management and investors to view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons and benchmark performance between periods and among geographic regions to understand operating performance without regard to items we do not consider a component of our core operating performance. Furthermore, these non-GAAP measures allow investors the opportunity to measure and monitor our performance against our externally communicated targets and evaluate the investment decisions being made by management to improve ROIC-adjusted. Management uses these measures in its financial, investment and operational decision-making processes, for internal reporting and as part of its forecasting and budgeting processes. Further, our Board of Directors uses certain of these and other measures as key metrics to determine management performance under our performance-based compensation plans. For these reasons, we believe these non-GAAP measures are useful for our investors.

EBIT-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Net income attributable to stockholders)EBIT-adjusted is presented net of noncontrolling interests and is used by management and can be used by investors to review our consolidated operating results because it excludes automotive interest income, automotive interest expense and income taxes as well as certain additional adjustments that are not considered part of our core operations. Examples of adjustments to EBIT include, but are not limited to, impairment charges on long-lived assets and other exit costs resulting from strategic shifts in our operations or discrete market and business conditions, and certain costs arising from legal matters. For EBIT-adjusted and our other non-GAAP measures, once we have made an adjustment in the current period for an item, we will also adjust the related non-GAAP measure in any future periods in which there is an impact from the item. Our corresponding measure for our GM Financial segment is EBT-adjusted because interest income and interest expense are an integral part of its financial performance.

EPS-diluted-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Diluted earnings per common share) EPS-diluted-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review our consolidated diluted EPS results on a consistent basis. EPS-diluted-adjusted is calculated as net income attributable to common stockholders-diluted less adjustments noted above for EBIT-adjusted and certain income tax adjustments divided by weighted-average common shares outstanding-diluted. Examples of income tax adjustments include the establishment or release of significant deferred tax asset valuation allowances.

ETR-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Effective tax rate) ETR-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review the consolidated effective tax rate for our core operations on a consistent basis. ETR-adjusted is calculated as Income tax expense less the income tax related to the adjustments noted above for EBIT-adjusted and the income tax adjustments noted above for EPS-diluted-adjusted divided by Income before income taxes less adjustments. When we provide an expected adjusted effective tax rate, we cannot provide an expected effective tax rate without unreasonable efforts because the U.S. GAAP measure may include significant adjustments that are difficult to predict.

ROIC-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Return on equity) ROIC-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review our investment and capital allocation decisions. We define ROIC-adjusted as EBIT-adjusted for the trailing four quarters divided by ROIC-adjusted average net assets, which is the average equity balances adjusted for average automotive debt and interest liabilities, exclusive of finance leases; average automotive net pension and other postretirement benefits (OPEB) liabilities; and average automotive net income tax assets during the same period.

Adjusted automotive free cash flow (Most comparable GAAP measure: Net automotive cash provided by operating activities) Adjusted automotive free cash flow is used by management and can be used by investors to review the liquidity of our automotive operations and to measure and monitor our performance against our capital allocation program and evaluate our automotive liquidity against the substantial cash requirements of our automotive operations. We measure adjusted automotive free cash flow as automotive operating cash flow from operations less capital expenditures adjusted for management actions. Management actions can include voluntary events such as discretionary contributions to employee benefit plans or nonrecurring specific events such as a closure of a facility that are considered special for EBIT-adjusted purposes.

The following table reconciles Net income attributable to stockholders to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) (dollars in millions):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024 Net income attributable to stockholders(a) $ 1,327

$ 3,056

$ 6,007

$ 8,969 Income tax expense (benefit) 127

709

1,326

2,238 Automotive interest expense 209

206

560

631 Automotive interest income (220)

(274)

(611)

(688) Adjustments













EV strategic realignment(b) 1,592

-

1,592

- OnStar Smart Driver(c) 300

-

300

- Cruise restructuring(d) 25

-

90

583 Headquarters relocation(e) 16

34

50

34 Ultium strategic realignment(f) -

-

330

- China restructuring actions(g) -

-

140

- Restructuring actions(h) -

190

87

190 GMI plant wind down(i) -

43

33

146 Buick dealer strategy(j) -

150

-

321 Total adjustments 1,933

417

2,622

1,274 EBIT-adjusted 3,376

4,115

9,903

12,424 Operating segments













GM North America (GMNA) 2,506

3,982

8,207

12,254 GM International (GMI) 226

42

460

82 Cruise -

(383)

(273)

(1,284) GM Financial(k) 804

687

2,193

2,246 Total operating segments 3,536

4,327

10,587

13,299 Corporate and eliminations(l) (160)

(213)

(684)

(874) EBIT-adjusted $ 3,376

$ 4,115

$ 9,903

$ 12,424













(a) Net of net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests. (b) These adjustments were excluded because they relate to our planned strategic realignment of our EV capacity and manufacturing footprint to expected consumer demand. (c) These adjustments were excluded because they relate to investigations and litigation associated with our former OnStar Smart Driver product. (d) These adjustments were excluded because they relate to restructuring charges resulting from the plan to combine the Cruise and GM technical efforts to advance autonomous and assisted driving, the indefinite delay of the Cruise Origin and the voluntary pausing in 2023 of Cruise's driverless, supervised and manual AV operations in the U.S. The adjustments primarily consist of non-cash restructuring charges, supplier-related charges and employee separation costs. (e) These adjustments were excluded because they relate to the GM headquarters relocation, primarily consisting of accelerated depreciation and other relocation expenditures. (f) These adjustments were excluded because they relate to Ultium Cells Holdings LLC charges from a strategic realignment to have the right manufacturing and cell capabilities in place to meet EV demand and expected growth. (g) These adjustments were excluded because they relate to restructuring activities associated with our operations in China, including an other-than-temporary impairment and restructuring charges recorded in equity earnings associated with our Automotive China JVs. (h) These adjustments were excluded because they relate to employee separation charges. (i) These adjustments were excluded because they relate to the wind down of our manufacturing operations in Colombia and Ecuador. (j) These adjustments were excluded because they relate to strategic activities to transition certain Buick dealers out of our dealer network as part of Buick's EV strategy. (k) GM Financial amounts represent EBT-adjusted. (l) GM's automotive interest income and interest expense, corporate expenditures, legacy costs from the Opel/Vauxhall Business (primarily pension costs) and certain revenues and expenses that are not part of a reportable segment are recorded centrally in Corporate.

The following table reconciles diluted earnings per common share to EPS-diluted-adjusted (dollars in millions, except per share amounts):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share Diluted earnings per common share $ 1,297

$ 1.35

$ 3,029

$ 2.68

$ 6,510

$ 6.64

$ 8,914

$ 7.77 Adjustments(a) 1,933

2.01

417

0.37

2,622

2.67

1,274

1.11 Tax effect on adjustments(b) (536)

(0.56)

(96)

(0.08)

(606)

(0.62)

(290)

(0.25) Return from preferred shareholders(c) -

-

-

-

(593)

(0.60)

-

- EPS-diluted-adjusted $ 2,694

$ 2.80

$ 3,350

$ 2.96

$ 7,933

$ 8.09

$ 9,898

$ 8.63













(a) Refer to the reconciliation of Net income attributable to stockholders to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details. (b) The tax effect of each adjustment is determined based on the tax laws and valuation allowance status of the jurisdiction to which the adjustment relates. (c) This adjustment consists of a return from the preferred shareholders related to the redemption of Cruise preferred shares from noncontrolling interest holders in the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

The following table reconciles our effective tax rate to ETR-adjusted (dollars in millions):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

Income

before

income

taxes

Income

tax

expense

(benefit)

Effective

tax rate

Income

before

income

taxes

Income

tax

expense

(benefit)

Effective

tax rate

Income

before

income

taxes

Income

tax

expense

(benefit)

Effective

tax rate

Income

before

income

taxes

Income

tax

expense

(benefit)

Effective

tax rate Effective tax rate $ 1,419

$ 127

8.9 %

$ 3,717

$ 709

19.1 %

$ 7,366

$ 1,326

18.0 %

$ 11,076

$ 2,238

20.2 % Adjustments(a) 1,933

536





418

96





2,622

606





1,342

290



ETR-adjusted $ 3,352

$ 663

19.8 %

$ 4,135

$ 805

19.5 %

$ 9,988

$ 1,932

19.3 %

$ 12,418

$ 2,528

20.4 %













(a) Refer to the reconciliation of Net income attributable to stockholders to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details. These adjustments include Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests where applicable. The tax effect of each adjustment is determined based on the tax laws and valuation allowance status of the jurisdiction to which the adjustment relates.

We define return on equity (ROE) as Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders for the trailing four quarters divided by average equity for the same period. Management uses average equity to provide comparable amounts in the calculation of ROE. The following table summarizes the calculation of ROE (dollars in billions):



Four Quarters Ended

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 Net income attributable to stockholders $ 3.0

$ 11.1 Average equity(a) $ 65.2

$ 69.5 ROE 4.7 %

15.9 %













(a) Includes equity of noncontrolling interests where the corresponding earnings (loss) are included in Net income attributable to stockholders.

The following table summarizes the calculation of ROIC-adjusted (dollars in billions):



Four Quarters Ended

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 EBIT-adjusted(a) $ 12.4

$ 14.2 Average equity(b) $ 65.2

$ 69.5 Add: Average automotive debt and interest liabilities (excluding finance leases) 16.1

16.3 Add: Average automotive net pension & OPEB liability 8.7

9.8 Less: Average automotive and other net income tax asset (22.9)

(22.7) ROIC-adjusted average net assets $ 67.1

$ 73.0 ROIC-adjusted 18.5 %

19.4 %













(a) Refer to the reconciliation of Net income attributable to stockholders to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details. (b) Includes equity of noncontrolling interests where the corresponding earnings (loss) are included in EBIT-adjusted.

The following table reconciles Net automotive cash provided by operating activities to adjusted automotive free cash flow (dollars in millions):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024 Net automotive cash provided by operating activities $ 6,070

$ 7,863

$ 13,127

$ 19,174 Less: Capital expenditures (2,113)

(2,229)

(6,054)

(7,495) Add: Buick dealer strategy 243

100

708

376 Add: Restructuring actions -

74

139

74 Add: GMI plant wind down -

26

12

35 Add: China restructuring actions 1

-

10

- Less: Ultium strategic realignment -

-

(103)

- Add: Employee separation costs -

-

-

58 Adjusted automotive free cash flow $ 4,201

$ 5,834

$ 7,840

$ 12,222

Vehicle Sales

GM presents both wholesale and total vehicle sales data to assist in the analysis of our revenue and market share. Wholesale vehicle sales data consists of sales to GM's dealers and distributors as well as sales to the U.S. government, and excludes vehicles sold by our joint ventures. Wholesale vehicle sales data correlates to GM's revenue recognized from the sale of vehicles, which is the largest component of Automotive net sales and revenue. In the nine months ended September 30, 2025, 26.4% of GM's wholesale vehicle sales volume was generated outside the U.S. The following table summarizes wholesale vehicle sales by our Automotive operations (vehicles in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024 GMNA 840

893

2,516

2,588 GMI 137

140

346

383 Total 977

1,033

2,862

2,971

Total vehicle sales data represents: (1) retail sales (i.e., sales to consumers who purchase new vehicles from dealers or distributors); (2) fleet sales (i.e., sales to large and small businesses, governments and daily rental car companies); and (3) sales of courtesy transportation vehicles (i.e., vehicles previously used by dealers that were sold to the end consumer). Total vehicle sales data includes all sales by joint ventures on a total vehicle basis, not based on our percentage ownership interest in the joint venture. Certain joint venture agreements in China allow for the contractual right to report vehicle sales of non-GM trademarked vehicles by those joint ventures, which are included in the total vehicle sales we report for China. While total vehicle sales data does not correlate directly to the revenue GM recognizes during a particular period, we believe it is indicative of the underlying demand for GM's vehicles. Total vehicle sales data represents management's good faith estimate based on sales reported by our dealers, distributors and joint ventures; commercially available data sources such as registration and insurance data; and internal estimates and forecasts when other data is not available.

The following table summarizes industry and GM total vehicle sales and GM's related competitive position by geographic region (vehicles in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

Industry

GM

Market

Share

Industry

GM

Market

Share

Industry

GM

Market

Share

Industry

GM

Market

Share North America













































United States 4,187

710

17.0 %

4,000

660

16.5 %

12,516

2,150

17.2 %

12,026

1,950

16.2 % Other 1,015

127

12.5 %

985

130

13.2 %

3,008

384

12.8 %

2,884

376

13.0 % Total North America 5,202

837

16.1 %

4,985

790

15.8 %

15,523

2,534

16.3 %

14,910

2,326

15.6 % Asia/Pacific, Middle East

and Africa













































China(a) 6,901

469

6.8 %

6,585

426

6.5 %

19,299

1,359

7.0 %

18,123

1,240

6.8 % Other 5,598

150

2.7 %

5,536

150

2.7 %

16,603

369

2.2 %

16,310

382

2.3 % Total Asia/Pacific, Middle

East and Africa 12,499

619

5.0 %

12,121

576

4.8 %

35,903

1,729

4.8 %

34,433

1,622

4.7 % South America













































Brazil 711

72

10.1 %

715

82

11.4 %

1,910

192

10.0 %

1,858

223

12.0 % Other 455

35

7.7 %

365

28

7.7 %

1,266

95

7.5 %

991

82

8.3 % Total South America 1,166

107

9.2 %

1,079

110

10.3 %

3,176

287

9.0 %

2,849

305

10.7 % Total in GM markets 18,868

1,563

8.3 %

18,185

1,476

8.1 %

54,602

4,549

8.3 %

52,193

4,253

8.1 % Total Europe 3,883

1

- %

3,724

1

- %

12,493

2

- %

12,541

2

- % Total Worldwide(b) 22,751

1,564

6.9 %

21,910

1,477

6.7 %

67,095

4,552

6.8 %

64,734

4,255

6.6 % United States













































Cars 658

12

1.8 %

731

38

5.2 %

2,080

44

2.1 %

2,207

141

6.4 % Trucks 1,143

369

32.3 %

1,093

337

30.9 %

3,417

1,115

32.6 %

3,137

987

31.5 % Crossovers 2,387

330

13.8 %

2,176

284

13.1 %

7,018

992

14.1 %

6,683

822

12.3 % Total United States 4,187

710

17.0 %

4,000

660

16.5 %

12,516

2,150

17.2 %

12,026

1,950

16.2 % China(a)













































SGMS



130









98









381









372



SGMW



339









329









978









868



Total 6,901

469

6.8 %

6,585

426

6.5 %

19,299

1,359

7.0 %

18,123

1,240

6.8 %













(a) Includes sales by the Automotive China JVs: SAIC General Motors Sales Co., Ltd. (SGMS) and SAIC GM Wuling Automobile Co., Ltd. (SGMW). (b) Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Syria and certain regions of Ukraine are subject to broad economic sanctions. Accordingly, these countries are excluded from industry sales data and corresponding calculation of market share.

As discussed above, total vehicle sales and market share data provided in the table above includes fleet vehicles. Certain fleet transactions, particularly sales to daily rental car companies, are generally less profitable than retail sales to end customers. The following table summarizes estimated fleet sales and those sales as a percentage of total vehicle sales (vehicles in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024 GMNA 148

127

498

447 GMI 106

107

269

274 Total fleet sales 254

234

767

721















Fleet sales as a percentage of total vehicle sales 16.3 %

15.9 %

16.9 %

17.0 %















North America capacity two-shift utilization 118.3 %

109.1 %

115.1 %

106.4 %

