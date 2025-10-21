SumUp Launches in Mexico - Expanding Digital Payment Access to Its 37th Market

Global fintech strengthens its presence in the Americas with launch aimed at empowering Mexico's 4.5M+ small businesses

BOULDER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Global fintech SumUp today announced it has officially launched in Mexico, marking a significant milestone in its expansion across the Americas. SumUp is introducing its proven suite of digital payment and business tools to one of Latin America's most dynamic small business markets, taking the next step in its mission to make commerce simple and accessible for all.

SumUp Go card reader

The SumUp Go card reader is the first product of the company in Mexico

According to the World Bank and OECD, Mexico is home to almost 4.5 million small and medium businesses (SMBs), of which 94% are considered micro-businesses. These merchants are at the heart of Mexico's economy - and precisely the types of businesses SumUp was founded to empower, making it effortless for small businesses to accept payments and thrive, wherever they are.

As part of the launch, SumUp has introduced the SumUp Go card reader to the Mexican market. A compact, user-friendly device, the Go card reader allows merchants to accept payments anytime, anywhere, with no monthly fixed costs. It's compatible with all major credit and debit cards, with remarkable battery life and unlimited 4G cellular connectivity thanks to its built-in SIM. The Go is designed for durability and comes equipped with advanced security features, to deliver safe and compliant transactions.

"Expanding into Mexico marks a pivotal step in SumUp's strategic growth across Latin America," said Andrew Helms, CEO of SumUp North America. "We see remarkable potential in the region and recognize a strong demand for accessible, user-friendly payment solutions that streamline business operations. At SumUp, our mission is to simplify business for our merchants and we're delighted to bring this commitment to Mexico."

Mexico remains a largely cash-led economy, with just over a quarter of transactions conducted by card. Limited bank account penetration and low NFC adoption have historically slowed digital payments. However, recent trends show a growing preference for debit cards, signalling a shift towards cashless transactions, indicating this will increase in the next few years.

SumUp's product development is built around merchant feedback. The company continuously evolves its ecosystem to meet the specific needs of each market. In Mexico, merchants will gain access to a growing suite of payment and financial tools designed to help them operate more efficiently and compete in an increasingly digital economy.

SumUp is a global financial technology company driven by the mission of empowering small businesses all over the world. Established in 2012, SumUp is the financial partner for more than 4 million entrepreneurs in over 35 markets worldwide. In the United States, SumUp offers an ecosystem of affordable, easy-to-use financial products, such as point-of-sale and loyalty solutions, kiosks, card readers, and invoicing.

