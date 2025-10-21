Western Systems: City of Lancaster and First Public Hydrogen Launch Hydrogen-Powered Backup Traffic Signals

New partnership brings reliable power to intersections: boosting community safety and infrastructure resilience

LANCASTER, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / The City of Lancaster, First Public Hydrogen Authority (FPH2), and Western Systems have partnered to deploy hydrogen-powered backup traffic signals, a major infrastructure upgrade that enhances traffic safety, ensures reliable operations during power outages, and supports the City's decarbonization initiatives. This marks the latest milestone in the City and FPH2's work to help cities integrate hydrogen into essential public services.

HyMax Hydrogen Backup Power Installed in Lancaster, CA

A newly installed HyMax hydrogen fuel cell backup power system in the City of Lancaster, California, providing reliable, zero-emission energy to keep traffic signals operating during outages.

The new backup systems, powered by HyMax fuel cells, keep traffic intersections functioning during blackouts and disruptions. Conditions that are becoming increasingly common due to grid strain, wildfires, and extreme weather.

"Lancaster has always embraced innovation when it comes to public safety and infrastructure," said Lancaster Mayor and FPH2 Chairman R. Rex Parris. "Projects such as these reflect our commitment to practical, forward-looking investments that make life better for our residents. It is an example of how hydrogen can support vital infrastructure where it's needed most. We're proud to partner to launch this in Lancaster and provide a practical solution that keeps traffic flowing and communities protected."

HyMax fuel cells, manufactured by Western Systems, are designed for long runtime and minimal maintenance. With no internal moving parts and a compact footprint, the systems provide a dependable alternative to diesel generators for traffic management and other critical services.

The backup signal installation is part of a broader strategy to deploy hydrogen across Lancaster's municipal systems, including transportation, emergency services, and utility operations. Through collaboration with FPH2, the city is advancing a hydrogen model that supports reliability, safety, and operational continuity.

FPH2 is working with cities to integrate hydrogen in ways that deliver tangible value. This project demonstrates the role hydrogen can play in supporting core municipal functions, from traffic safety to emergency response, while delivering real value to communities. Formed by the City of Lancaster and the City of Industry as a public Joint Powers Authority, FPH2 connects hydrogen producers with reliable off-takers through a seamless, transparent process.

Through its Joint Powers Authority structure, FPH2 enables public agencies to access shared tools for procurement, technical planning, and infrastructure deployment at no cost to participants. The organization continues to invite cities, transit providers, and local utilities to explore how hydrogen can strengthen their operations.

About the City of Lancaster

Lancaster is a diverse community of nearly 170,000, leading the future through science, technology, art, culture, and collaboration. Home to astronauts, rocket scientists, families, and innovative businesses large and small, we are leading the USA with innovation. Combined with spectacular landscapes and clean air, Lancaster is a national leader in sustainability and was the first city in the world to declare itself a Hydrogen City. Located in northern Los Angeles County, the city is known for its commitment to innovation, renewable energy, and public-private partnerships that serve the community.

Learn more at www.cityoflancasterca.org.

About First Public Hydrogen (FPH2)

First Public Hydrogen (FPH2) is the nation's first public hydrogen utility-a Joint Powers Authority (JPA) that connects hydrogen producers with public and private end users through a transparent, cost-effective platform. FPH2 is building a shared hydrogen ecosystem that enables municipalities, water and transit agencies, and businesses to access clean hydrogen for fuel and operations. Through centralized procurement and planning, FPH2 lowers barriers to entry and helps scale hydrogen adoption statewide and beyond.

Learn more at www.firstpublich2.com.

About HyMax

HyMax is a hydrogen-powered backup system that provides reliable, zero-emissions energy for critical infrastructure. Manufactured by Western Systems, HyMax is designed to keep intersections powered during outages, offering cities a low-maintenance solution for traffic resilience.

Learn more at hymax-inc.com.

