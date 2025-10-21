5E Advanced Materials, Inc.: 5E Advanced Materials to Present at the ThinkEquity Conference in New York

CEO Paul Weibel to Provide Operational Update and Host Investor Meetings, Highlighting 5E's Role in Strengthening the U.S. Supply Chain for Critical Materials

HESPERIA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. ("5E" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:FEAM)(ASX:5EA), a development stage company focused on becoming a vertically integrated global leader and supplier of refined borates and advanced boron derivative materials, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Paul Weibel will present at the ThinkEquity Conference on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. EDT in New York, NY.

Mr. Weibel will provide an update on 5E's operational progress and near-term milestones as the Company advances its strategy to establish a secure, U.S.-based supply of boron, essential to the energy transition, advanced manufacturing, and national security. He will also host one-on-one meetings with registered investors attending the event.

The conference presentation will be live streamed on ThinkEquity's virtual event platform. To learn more or register to attend, please visit www.think-equity.com.

Presentation materials will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.5eadvancedmaterials.com/events-presentations.

About 5E Advanced Materials, Inc.

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: FEAM) (ASX:5EA) is focused on becoming a vertically integrated global leader and supplier of refined borates and advanced boron materials, complemented by calcium-based co-products, and potentially other by-products such as lithium carbonate. The Company's mission is to become a supplier of these critical materials to industries addressing global decarbonization, energy independence, food, national security and the defense sector. The Company believes factors such as government regulation and incentives focused on domestic manufacturing and supply chains and capital investments across industries will drive demand for end-use applications like solar and wind energy infrastructure, neodymium-ferro-boron magnets, defense applications, lithium-ion batteries, and other critical material applications. The business is based on the Company's large domestic boron resource, which is located in Southern California and designated as Critical Infrastructure by the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's development plans, production capabilities, commercialization strategy, customer qualification activities, financing plans, and market opportunities for boron and lithium products. Any forward-looking statements are based on 5E's current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully develop its resource and process technology; secure necessary financing; obtain and maintain required permits and approvals; achieve commercial production within expected timelines; secure and fulfill offtake or supply agreements; manage operational and technical challenges; and respond to macroeconomic or regulatory changes affecting critical materials markets, including boron and lithium. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in 5E's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based on information available to 5E as of the date hereof and are made only as of the date of this release. 5E undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing 5E's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. In light of the foregoing, investors are urged not to rely on any forward-looking statement in reaching any conclusion or making any investment decision about any securities of 5E.

