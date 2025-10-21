Anzeige
21.10.2025 14:02 Uhr
Vapor Trapper is Back Again at SEMA 2025

With Its First U.S. Patent Awarded, Shop48 Returns to SEMA 2025 With Vapor Trapper: The Only Rechargeable Billet Aluminum Charcoal Canister on the Market

GILBERT, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Shop48 announces that the U.S. Patent Office has registered the first of several patents for Vapor Trapper, the rechargeable charcoal vapor canister designed for fuel tanks that vent to the atmosphere. Machined from high-quality 6061 billet aluminum and anodized for a durable finish, Vapor Trapper delivers long-lasting performance adaptable to most applications.

LIMITED EDITION Vapor Trapper - Premium Install Package SEMA

LIMITED EDITION Vapor Trapper - Premium Install Package SEMA
Celebrate SEMA with Shop48's new limited-edition Vapor Trapper. This package includes an exclusive red anodized finish, available only while supplies last. Engineered to eliminate fuel odors and bring timeless quality to your classic ride.

Engineered for high-performance vehicles and classic cars, the made-in-USA Vapor Trapper features a rechargeable charcoal core that provides a lasting solution to gas odors venting from fuel lines in classic cars, trucks, and boats. It helps ensure an odor-free garage or storage space while maintaining peak performance.

Vapor Trapper is available through Ringbrothers, Motor State Distributing, Detroit Speed & Engineering, CJ Pony Parts, Fat Fender Garage, Rock Valley Tanks, Pro Touring Store, and Summit Racing, as well as other leading performance shops and builders.

Ringbrothers is an industry influencer known for award-winning vehicle builds. Motor State Distributing supplies speed shops nationwide. Detroit Speed & Engineering is a pro-touring authority for muscle cars, while Rock Valley Tanks builds premium stainless and EFI-ready fuel tanks. Summit Racing leads in high-performance auto parts, CJ Pony Parts specializes in restoration and replacement components, and Fat Fender Garage is recognized for custom vintage truck builds.

Vapor Trapper Signs With Kunzman & Associates

Kunzman & Associates, with more than 50 years of experience as manufacturer's representatives in the automotive industry, is a seven-time recipient of the SEMA Rep of the Year Award and the CAN Manufacturer's Rep of the Year.

"We're experiencing tremendous growth and with our products now available through key industry vendors, it's the perfect time to share exciting news," said Tom Mischke, inventor and founder of Shop48. "Our return to SEMA reinforces our commitment to practical solutions that meet the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike."

Back Again at SEMA 2025

Vapor Trapper by Shop48 returns to the 2025 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. As the only rechargeable billet aluminum charcoal vapor canister on the market, Vapor Trapper eliminates fuel odors from vent lines.

Attendees can visit Central Hall, Booth #24169, to see why Vapor Trapper products are trusted by automotive professionals. The booth will feature Pot-O-Gold's latest build, a 1963 F100 by Shannon Manley, proudly equipped with a Vapor Trapper system.

About Vapor Trapper

Vapor Trapper is the only patented, serviceable line of charcoal vapor canisters providing vapor management solutions for classic cars, modern vehicles, and boats.

Visit SEMA 2025, Las Vegas, Nov. 4-7, Booth #24169, Central Hall, Racing & Performance.

Company Contact
Tom Mischke
Shop48
480-964-3488
www.vaportrapper.com
tom@shop48.co

Contact Information

Tom Mischke
Owner
tom@shop48.co
480-964-3488

.

SOURCE: Vapor Trapper



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/vapor-trapper-is-back-again-at-sema-2025-1089318

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
