Vero Finance Technologies: Vero Technologies to Attend ELFA 64th Annual Convention, Hosts Hub Talk on Lending-as-a-Service

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Vero Technologies, a leading provider of modular lending technology solutions, today announced its participation in the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association's (ELFA) 64th Annual Convention, taking place October 26-28 in Marco Island, Florida. CEO and Co-Founder John Mizzi and VP of Partnerships Jason Bartz will represent the company throughout the event.

Vero will also host a Hub Talk on Sunday, October 26 at 7:30 PM titled "Scale Without Limits: How Lending-as-a-Service Is Reshaping Equipment Finance."

The session will explore how Lending-as-a-Service (LaaS) enables lenders to launch new programs faster, scale efficiently, and meet changing customer needs without the heavy investment or timelines of traditional in-house builds. Attendees will gain a framework for evaluating LaaS partnerships, real-world insights from recent implementations, and strategies for balancing growth with risk control.

"Our industry doesn't need more buzzwords; it needs practical ways to scale responsibly," said John Mizzi, CEO and Co-Founder of Vero Technologies. "Lending-as-a-Service gives lenders the flexibility to innovate while maintaining ownership of their credit decisions, brand, and customer experience. It is a model built for the realities of modern equipment finance."

As the equipment finance industry continues to navigate market volatility, rising customer expectations, and accelerating digital transformation, Vero's approach underscores the growing importance of modular, partnership-driven innovation. The company's presence at ELFA reflects its commitment to helping financial institutions modernize lending operations and extend credit more efficiently to the businesses that power the real economy.

About ELFA

The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) represents financial services companies and manufacturers in the $1 trillion U.S. equipment finance sector. ELFA's over 600 member companies provide essential financing that helps businesses acquire the equipment they need to operate and grow. Learn more at www.elfaonline.org.

About Vero Technologies

Vero Technologies is a leading financial technology platform for asset finance, providing end-to-end solutions for wholesale finance, trade finance, equipment finance, and title management. Vero's modular platform enables lenders to streamline loan servicing, risk monitoring, and operational workflows, enhancing efficiency while reducing costs.

To learn more, visit: www.vero-technologies.com .

