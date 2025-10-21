Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
21.10.2025 14:02 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vero Finance Technologies: Vero Technologies to Attend ELFA 64th Annual Convention, Hosts Hub Talk on Lending-as-a-Service

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Vero Technologies, a leading provider of modular lending technology solutions, today announced its participation in the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association's (ELFA) 64th Annual Convention, taking place October 26-28 in Marco Island, Florida. CEO and Co-Founder John Mizzi and VP of Partnerships Jason Bartz will represent the company throughout the event.

Vero will also host a Hub Talk on Sunday, October 26 at 7:30 PM titled "Scale Without Limits: How Lending-as-a-Service Is Reshaping Equipment Finance."

The session will explore how Lending-as-a-Service (LaaS) enables lenders to launch new programs faster, scale efficiently, and meet changing customer needs without the heavy investment or timelines of traditional in-house builds. Attendees will gain a framework for evaluating LaaS partnerships, real-world insights from recent implementations, and strategies for balancing growth with risk control.

"Our industry doesn't need more buzzwords; it needs practical ways to scale responsibly," said John Mizzi, CEO and Co-Founder of Vero Technologies. "Lending-as-a-Service gives lenders the flexibility to innovate while maintaining ownership of their credit decisions, brand, and customer experience. It is a model built for the realities of modern equipment finance."

As the equipment finance industry continues to navigate market volatility, rising customer expectations, and accelerating digital transformation, Vero's approach underscores the growing importance of modular, partnership-driven innovation. The company's presence at ELFA reflects its commitment to helping financial institutions modernize lending operations and extend credit more efficiently to the businesses that power the real economy.

About ELFA

The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) represents financial services companies and manufacturers in the $1 trillion U.S. equipment finance sector. ELFA's over 600 member companies provide essential financing that helps businesses acquire the equipment they need to operate and grow. Learn more at www.elfaonline.org.

About Vero Technologies

Vero Technologies is a leading financial technology platform for asset finance, providing end-to-end solutions for wholesale finance, trade finance, equipment finance, and title management. Vero's modular platform enables lenders to streamline loan servicing, risk monitoring, and operational workflows, enhancing efficiency while reducing costs.

To learn more, visit: www.vero-technologies.com.

Contact: Jason Bartz, info@vero-technologies.com, 404-383-7048

SOURCE: Vero Finance Technologies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/vero-technologies-to-attend-elfa-64th-annual-convention-hosts-hub-ta-1089455

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.