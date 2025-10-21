American College of Education Receives National Award Based on Employee Feedback

TopWorkplaces.com named the college a 2025 Top Workplace for Remote Work award winner

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / American College of Education (ACE) was recently recognized as a 2025 Top Workplace for Remote Work. Energage, a company that conducts third-party employee engagement surveys, partners with TopWorkplaces.com to select recipients based solely on employee feedback. The confidential survey measures employee experience in areas including feeling respected and supported, enabled to grow, and empowered to execute.

"We are proud of the company culture at ACE, and it's always exciting to see that our employee experience reflects the efforts of our leadership and human resources team," ACE Chief Human Resources Officer KK Byland said. "Our teams have worked from home for almost 10 years, and it's an honor to be recognized for creating a positive, healthy environment, full of unique opportunities to connect virtually."

The college has been honored numerous times based on employee feedback, including being named a Top Workplaces USA winner for four consecutive years and a 2025 Top Workplace in the Education Industry. This includes recognition in areas like innovation, purpose and values, leadership, work-life flexibility, and more.

"We strongly value employee feedback. It shows us what our teams enjoy about working at ACE while also giving us direction on areas where we can grow," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland said. "It's an honor to be recognized for the incredible efforts our leaders make to have a strong environment, and it flows directly into the student experience."

ACE has collaborated with Engage for years to give employees the opportunity to confidentially offer their perspectives and feedback regarding their experience.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online private college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work?together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces.?Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, ?Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available.?With access to a unique combination of?patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture.?For more information or to nominate your organization,?visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com .

