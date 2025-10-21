Anzeige
21.10.2025 14:02 Uhr
Luster Inc: Luster Raises $3 Million to Help Customer-Facing Teams Stop Preventable Mistakes Before They Impact Revenue

Co-led by High Alpha and Ivy Ventures, the round will accelerate product growth, workflow integrations, and hiring, as demand grows for predictive, AI-powered coaching solutions

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Luster, the first AI-powered Predictive Enablement platform, today announced it has raised $3 million in seed funding. Co-led by High Alpha and Ivy Ventures, the new capital will enable Luster to accelerate product enhancements, expand workflow integrations, and grow the team as demand rises for predictive, AI-powered coaching solutions.

Founded in 2024, Luster helps customer-facing teams avoid preventable mistakes before they cost revenue. Unlike traditional sales enablement and single-solution AI role-play tools that react after a call has already gone wrong, Luster's first-of-its-kind technology proactively prepares reps by diagnosing their individual skill gaps, predicting where those gaps are likely to surface in upcoming conversations, and prescribing a variety of custom enablement interventions before it's too late.

"In the two decades I spent as a sales leader, I've seen firsthand how preventable mistakes erode deals and lead to missed revenue targets," said Christina Brady, co-founder and CEO of Luster. "Every enablement and learning tool I had was reactive and one step behind. What I needed, and couldn't find, was a solution that could diagnose each rep's unique skill gaps, analyze upcoming calls to predict where they might make a mistake, and then deliver prescriptive enablement and upleveling to prevent those mistakes before they happen. That's exactly why we built Luster."

Forrester estimates companies lose up to $2 million annually due to ineffective sales onboarding and enablement. Luster acts as a real-time coach across the full revenue cycle - from onboarding and hiring to performance management and continuous learning. Luster starts by mapping each rep's proficiency and deficiencies across key sales competencies. It then scans reps' calendars to flag upcoming customer calls where those gaps could cause revenue-impacting mistakes, then automatically schedules tailored enablement solutions to close those gaps before it costs reps deals. By combining predictive insights with AI-driven practice and real-time coaching, Luster gives reps the confidence to perform in high-stakes conversations while providing leaders with measurable visibility into performance and outcomes.

In its first year, Luster's early customers, including Cars.com, ShipBob, Zylo and several others, have reported measurable individual and team performance improvements, including:

  • 42% higher average contract value (ACV)

  • 2x increase in conversion rates

  • 2x faster ramp time

  • 48% more pipeline generated per rep

  • 26% more opportunities created

  • Over 3,000 revenue-impacting mistakes prevented

"Luster has been an incredibly hands-on partner - fast-moving, visionary, and refreshingly grounded in real sales experience. They're not building from theory - they've carried a quota, and it shows. We use Luster as a daily primer: to shake off the cold-calling cobwebs before a power hour, test new messaging or objection-handling strategies, and fuel a culture of coaching and experimentation. It's micro-enablement at its best; an always-on, safe space to experiment, packed with relevant feedback that helps reps sharpen their skills in quick 5-10 minute bursts," said Maya-Luisa Galvan, Head of Revenue Enablement at Panorama Education.

"Luster is harnessing AI advancements in a way that superpowers sales reps, sales managers, and sales enablement in ways that previously weren't possible. I'm blown away by customers' improved revenue, ramp time, pipeline, and manager time savings. Companies not using Luster are needlessly underperforming their potential," said Mike Langellier, Partner at High Alpha, an early Luster investor. "The Luster team is unique in their level of sales and enablement experience. They know the customer and the market remarkably well, and I am excited for their growth journey ahead."

"GTM teams have little room for error when speaking with prospects, and predictive coaching is nearly impossible in real time. Luster addresses avoidable errors that can lead to lost deals, reduced revenue, and, in the worst cases, hinder reps from learning through experience," said Scott Kraege, partner at Ivy Ventures. "Luster's team knows this problem because they've lived it. They've taken decades of deep sales experience and turned it into a platform that finally makes enablement proactive, measurable and effective. We're proud to back a team that's changing how sales organizations practice and perform."

To learn more about Luster, visit luster.ai.

###

About Luster
Luster is the first AI-powered Predictive Enablement platform built to stop customer-facing teams from making preventable mistakes before they cost revenue. Powered by proprietary first-of-its-kind technology, Luster is the only AI solution capable of diagnosing individual skill gaps, predicting where reps are likely to struggle next, and prescribing personalized enablement solutions before those gaps impact performance and revenue.

Reps can build confidence through hyper-realistic, low-stakes simulations, skill drills, and roleplays aligned to real buyer personas and sales stages. Calendar and CRM integrations automatically surface relevant practice ahead of important calls, while manager dashboards and custom AI coaching plans and prompts highlight team strengths and weaknesses to help managers focus individual coaching where it matters most. The result: fewer costly errors, faster ramp times, higher conversion rates and more predictable revenue.

For more information, visit www.luster.ai, or follow Luster on LinkedIn.

Nicole Biemer
nicole@nbpublicity.com

SOURCE: Luster Inc



Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.