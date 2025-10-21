Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
21.10.2025 14:02 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Black Book Research: Investors at a Crossroads: Remote Monitoring, Wellness Apps, and Oversold Health IT Categories Face a 2025 Funding Recession as ROI Fatigue Sets In

Investor sentiment is cooling sharply across once-hot digital health sectors.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / According to a new Black Book Research pre-HLTH25 survey of 77 institutional and strategic investors controlling $22 billion in deployable capital, the digital health market is entering a correction phase as capital shifts from consumer-facing apps and devices to AI-driven operational platforms with measurable ROI.

Capital Rotation Accelerates

The survey reveals an unmistakable rotation:

69% of investors are reducing or exiting hardware-dependent or consumer-facing models.

72% cite time-to-ROI under 12 months as the dominant investment filter.

63% plan to boost allocations to automation and workflow-embedded AI technologies by mid-2026.

Funding for device-centric vendors dropped nearly 40% year-over-year, the sharpest decline Black Book has recorded since 2019, as investors abandon pandemic-era darlings in favor of enterprise efficiency tools.

Segments Losing Momentum

Remote Monitoring & Wearables
Once the poster child of telehealth innovation, remote monitoring is now seen as hardware-heavy and slow to scale. Only 23% of respondents believe standalone RPM models can reach profitability without embedded analytics or EHR integration by 2026.

Consumer Engagement & Wellness Apps
Fatigue has set in. Engagement rates remain below 25% after 30 days, while customer acquisition costs have doubled since 2022. Without payer or employer distribution, most wellness apps lack a viable path to revenue.

Legacy HIE & Data Exchange Vendors
Interoperability alone no longer excites investors. These vendors are viewed as utility-grade infrastructure, essential but low-growth. Consolidation into broader enterprise suites appears inevitable.

Segments Gaining Momentum

Ambient Clinical AI & Revenue-Cycle Automation
Solutions that convert documentation into structured data, enhance charge capture, and automate coding are delivering ROI within months. Providers cite measurable gains in efficiency, compliance, and margin recovery , exactly the short-cycle proof investors now demand.

Predictive Safety & Workflow Optimization Platforms
Hospitals facing workforce shortages are turning to AI-enabled patient safety analytics, virtual observation, and workforce automation tools. Investors identify this space as a "next-wave efficiency engine" backed by quantifiable labor savings and quality improvements.

The New Investment Hierarchy

Category

2026 Investor Sentiment

Key Signals

Stand-Alone RPM / Wearables

Cooling sharply

Hardware drag, long payback, integration friction

Consumer Wellness Apps

Cooling

Weak retention, low reimbursement, oversupply

Legacy HIE / Data Exchange

Consolidating

Utility margins, acquisition targets

Ambient Clinical AI / RCM Automation

Rising fast

Proven efficiency, short ROI cycle

Predictive Safety & Workflow Automation

Surging

Labor savings, measurable outcomes

About the Survey

The Black Book Research 2025 Investor Outlook Survey was conducted in September 2-October 7, 2025 among private-equity strategics, growth-equity funds, corporate venture arms, and family offices active in health IT across North America and Europe. The findings offer a leading indicator of capital flows ahead of the HLTH25 conference.

Media Contact:
www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

Press Office
research@blackbookmarketresearch.com
8008637590

.

SOURCE: Black Book Research



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/investors-at-a-crossroads-remote-monitoring-wellness-apps-and-oversol-1089728

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.