Regenerative Medical Technology Group: RMTG Subsidiary CELLGENIC Expands into Dominican Republic with New Distribution Partnership

Strategic Caribbean Expansion Adds Revenue Opportunities Through Product Distribution and Physician Training Programs; ISSCA 2026 Event Planned for Q1

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCID:RMTG), a global leader in regenerative medicine solutions, today announced the expansion of its CELLGENIC brand into the Dominican Republic through its Global Stem Cells Group subsidiary. The strategic partnership adds a key Caribbean market to RMTG's distribution network spanning more than 30 countries and creates additional revenue streams through product sales and ISSCA certification programs.

Market Expansion and Revenue Drivers:

Through this agreement, CELLGENIC will introduce its exosome products and mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapies to the Dominican Republic, with plans to expand the product line to include additional advanced cellular therapies. The initiative includes education and certification programs for physicians through ISSCA, RMTG's educational platform, creating multiple revenue opportunities.

Strategic Partnership Structure:

Local Leadership : Dra. Patria González appointed as CELLGENIC's official representative, supported by partners Dr. Faddis Will and Irma Sánchez with deep local healthcare connections

Product Distribution : Introduction of CELLGENIC exosomes, MSC therapies, and platelet-rich plasma kits to Dominican Republic medical market

Training Revenue : ISSCA certification programs and workshops for local physicians, generating training fees and ongoing education revenue

Market Development : Caribbean expansion complements RMTG's Latin American presence, including recent northern Argentina/Paraguay appointments and Cancun manufacturing facility

Event Platform: ISSCA 2026 Dominican Republic event scheduled for Q1 2026, expected to attract international experts and local healthcare leaders

"We are excited to announce a landmark agreement that expands our CELLGENIC brand into the Dominican Republic, a key step in advancing RMTG/Global Stem Cells Group's mission to bring cutting-edge regenerative medicine to new markets," said David Christensen, CEO of RMTG. "This rollout will be led by the combined expertise of Dra. Patria González alongside her esteemed partners, Dr. Faddis Will and Irma Sánchez. Their deep connection to the local healthcare landscape will be invaluable in introducing CELLGENIC's innovative stem cell therapies to patients and providers across the country. We are confident this partnership will drive transformative impact and enhance access to regenerative medicine solutions in the Dominican Republic."

Regional Growth Strategy:

The Dominican Republic expansion follows RMTG's proven affiliate model, where local representatives develop regional distribution networks, training programs, and clinical partnerships. The Caribbean market represents significant growth potential with increasing demand for advanced regenerative medicine solutions and physician education.

"After years of development, we are excited about the opportunity to bring CELLGENIC products to physicians and patients in the Dominican Republic," said Dra. Patria González, CELLGENIC's representative in the Dominican Republic. "We believe strongly in the potential of regenerative medicine and we hope that exosomes, MSCs, and other advanced therapeutics will become important tools in our local healthcare system. Our expectation is that this collaboration will allow us to do so in alignment with international standards."

Educational Integration and Market Access:

ISSCA certification programs will support physicians in training and clinical application of regenerative medicine protocols, with the ISSCA 2026 event serving as a platform for knowledge transfer and market development. The educational component creates recurring revenue through certification fees, workshops, and ongoing training programs.

"Beyond the products themselves, we hope to make education a central part of this initiative," said Benito Novas, CEO of Global Stem Cells Group and founder of CELLGENIC. "We expect that properly trained physicians will be able to evaluate and apply these therapies in ways that may benefit their patients. We are hopeful that this partnership will open the door to innovation in the Dominican Republic and demonstrate the value of our integrated approach combining product distribution with comprehensive physician education."

The expansion aligns with RMTG's recent operational momentum, including Q1 2025 sales of $1.35M representing 67% growth with operational profits of $134,000. The Company's integrated model generates revenue through product sales, training fees, certification programs, and affiliate partnerships across its global network.

About RMTG:

RMTG operates through its Global Stem Cells Group subsidiary across more than 30 countries, distributing regenerative medicine solutions worldwide while specializing in physician education through its ISSCA platform. The Company's CELLGENIC brand offers a comprehensive portfolio of regenerative medicine products including exosomes, MSCs, and platelet-rich plasma kits produced under rigorous quality protocols. RMTG's integrated approach combines clinical operations, product distribution, manufacturing capabilities, and medical education to capitalize on the rapidly expanding global regenerative medicine market. To learn more, visit www.stemcellsgroup.com.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/FQyoUt2DRzQ

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained in this publication does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy securities of Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc. (the "Company"). This publication contains forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and may involve subjective judgment and analysis. As such, there are no assurances whatsoever that the Company will meet its expectations with respect to future revenues, market expansion in the Dominican Republic, product distribution success, training program enrollment, or the ISSCA 2026 event. The information provided herein is believed to be accurate and reliable, however the Company makes no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to its accuracy or completeness. There is no guarantee that the Dominican Republic partnership will achieve projected benefits, that product sales will materialize as anticipated, that training programs will generate expected revenues, or that the ISSCA 2026 event will achieve attendance targets. The Company has no obligation to provide the recipient with additional updated information. No information in this publication should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

Contact: David Christensen, CEO and President Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc. investor.relations@regenmedtechgroup.com | (800) 956-3935

SOURCE: Regenerative Medical Technology Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/rmtg-subsidiary-cellgenic-expands-into-dominican-republic-with-new-distribution-partnership-1089836