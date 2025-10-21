CellRight Technologies, LLC Announces Update and Senior Leadership Changes

CellRight announces Senior leadership changes, implementation of new commercial plan and cost reduction initiatives

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / CellRight Technologies, LLC, a specialist in regenerative osteoinductive bone scaffolds for patient implants, announces the following organisational changes, whilst remaining focussed on restoring Group revenue growth and profitability, and driving sustainable, long-term growth.

Jay LeCoque, newly appointed Executive Chairman of Tissue Regenix, has been appointed acting CEO and Executive Chairman, replacing Daniel Lee as Chief Executive Officer, who has left the Company. Jay brings extensive experience from his role as Executive Chairman of Source BioScience Limited, Commercial Director of Bioquell PLC, and CEO of Celsis International PLC and Limited. He has over 25 years of senior management experience in the global business development of UK listed and privately held life sciences companies.?

Kirsten Lund, former Tissue Regenix Group plc Finance Director from 2019 until 2022, and currently EMEA Business Director and Company Secretary, has been appointed to the Board as Chief Financial Officer. Kirsten has a mandate to implement strict financial controls across the business and a comprehensive review of the Group's cost structure.

Following a restatement of year-end inventory and cost of sales for the financial year ended 31 December 2024, the Company's new senior management team are initiating a $2m+ cost reduction initiative, to deliver improved Gross Margins and EBITDA performance. At the same time, a new commercial plan is being implemented to expand the direct sales and distribution footprint, and to secure further clinical data to strengthen claim support for the superiority of the Company's products.

CellRight is based at a 13,650 sq ft facility in Universal City, San Antonio and processes all products that use the BioRinse® and dCELL® processing platform. The Company's patented decellularisation technology removes DNA and other cellular material from animal and human soft tissue, leaving an acellular tissue scaffold not rejected by the patient's body that can be used to repair diseased or damaged body structures.

Jay LeCoque, Executive Chairman and CEO of Tissue Regenix, commented: "Since joining the Group just 40 days ago on 7 September, we have undertaken significant changes to improve our financial, operational and commercial performance. I am aware that this restatement has caused some immediate concerns and our priorities remain focused on delivering a sustained recovery for the business. The Board remains confident that by executing on these plans, we can deliver on the Group's potential to develop a great business that creates meaningful value for patients, customers and our shareholders."

About CellRight Technologies, LLC

CellRight Technologies, LLC is a full-owned subsidiary of Tissue Regenix Group plc: www.tissueregenix.com

