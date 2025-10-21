Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - Hear At Last (OTCID: HRAL), a leader in innovative housing solutions, is pleased to announce an exclusive partnership with Hebei Jiachen Integrated Housing Co., a globally recognized manufacturer of high-quality modular homes. This new agreement grants Hear At Last the exclusive rights to represent and distribute Hebei Jiachen's affordable modular homes across North Central and America as well as the Caribbean.

This strategic partnership is a significant step forward in Hear At Last's mission to address the growing housing crisis in these regions. The initiative will focus on providing affordable, high-quality modular homes specifically designed to combat homelessness and support underserved communities.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Exclusive Distribution Rights:

Hear At Last will be the sole distributor of Hebei Jiachen's modular homes in North and Central America as well as in the Caribbean, ensuring a streamlined approach to delivering affordable housing solutions. Affordable Housing for the Homeless:

The partnership aims to create modular homes priced specifically for affordability, targeting communities most in need. These homes will provide safe, sustainable, and dignified living spaces for those experiencing homelessness. Sustainable and Modular Designs:

Hebei Jiachen's modular homes are known for their innovative and eco-friendly designs, offering quick deployment and durability while maintaining cost-effectiveness. Focus on Impact:

By combining Hebei Jiachen's manufacturing expertise with Hear At Last's deep understanding of local housing needs, the partnership seeks to make a meaningful difference in tackling the homelessness crisis.

A Word from Hear At Last Leadership

PETER WANNER, PRESIDENT HEAR AT LAST, shared:

"This partnership with Hebei Jiachen Integrated Housing Co. marks a turning point in our efforts to address the housing crisis in North / Central America and the Caribbean. By leveraging their expertise in manufacturing high-quality modular homes, we can now bring affordable, sustainable housing solutions to those who need them most. This collaboration is more than a business agreement-it's a commitment to creating a better future for underserved communities."

About Hebei Jiachen Integrated Housing Co.

Hebei Jiachen Integrated Housing Co. is a globally renowned manufacturer of modular homes, specializing in sustainable and cost-effective housing solutions. With years of experience in producing high-quality homes, Hebei Jiachen has become a trusted name in addressing global housing challenges.

About Hear At Last

Hear At Last (HRAL) is an innovative organization dedicated to providing housing solutions for underserved communities. By focusing on affordability, sustainability, and innovation, HRAL is committed to making a lasting impact in addressing housing shortages and homelessness across North / Central America and the Caribbean.

Looking Ahead

The partnership between Hear At Last and Hebei Jiachen Integrated Housing Co. promises to deliver tangible results in the fight against homelessness, offering hope and stability to countless individuals and families in need.

Join the Movement

With the launch of the HOHM token, Hear At Last invites investors, supporters, and communities to join in building a foundation for affordable housing and sustainable living. Together, we can make a lasting difference in the lives of countless families.

SOURCE: Hear At Last Holdings, Inc.

WEBSITE: https://hohmhereatlast.in. Token: https://share.google/H2kAwQxRJgEHXlKqD

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271134

SOURCE: Hear AtLast Holdings, Inc