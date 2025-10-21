Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - Spark Energy Minerals Inc. (CSE: SPRK) (OTCID: SPARF) (FSE: 8PC) ("Spark" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Fernando Tallarico as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, effective immediately.

Dr. Tallarico is a highly respected exploration geologist and mining executive with more than 35 years of international experience spanning the entire mineral-exploration lifecycle-from target generation and drilling through to resource definition and mine permitting. He has worked extensively across Brazil's prolific mineral belts and brings a rare blend of technical expertise, leadership experience, and strategic vision to Spark's growing critical-minerals portfolio in Brazil's Lithium Valley.

Most recently, Dr. Tallarico served as Managing Director and CEO of Axel REE Ltd. (ASX: AXL), where he led the company's IPO and early-stage exploration success in Brazil's Lithium Valley, including the discovery of significant gallium and rare-earth mineralization within the Caladão Granite Trend - the same geological corridor that extends onto Spark's tenements. Under his leadership, Axel REE forged strategic partnerships with Brazilian government agencies such as Invest Minas and other state economic-development bodies, helping to advance regional critical-minerals initiatives and attract international investment into Minas Gerais.

Prior to Axel REE, Dr. Tallarico served as Managing Director and Board Member of Águia Resources Ltd. (ASX: AGR), where he led the Tres Estradas Phosphate Project from grassroots discovery through to mine-construction permitting. He previously held senior roles with Vale S.A. and BHP Billiton, and served as Technical Director for the Forbes & Manhattan Group, where he played key roles in the discovery and advancement of several major Brazilian deposits, including:

Autazes Potash Deposit (726 Mt @ 31% KCl) - Brazil Potash (NYSE: GRO)

Tres Estradas Phosphate Deposit (105 Mt @ 5% P2O5) - Águia Resources (ASX: AGR)

Araguaia Nickel-Laterite Deposit - Horizonte Minerals (AIM/TSX: HZM)

Luanga PGE Deposit - Bravo Mining (TSXV: BRVO)

Pedra Branca Copper Deposit - now owned by BHP

Dr. Tallarico holds a Ph.D. in Economic Geology from UNICAMP (University of Campinas) and the University of Western Australia. He is a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists (FSEG) and a Practicing Member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (P.Geo.), qualified under both NI 43-101 and JORC standards. He is fluent in English, Portuguese, and Spanish and has spent his career bridging technical, regulatory, and capital-markets environments across Brazil, Canada, and Australia.

"Spark is entering an exciting phase as we define drill targets and advance our critical-minerals projects in Brazil's Lithium Valley," said Dr. Tallarico. "I'm honoured to lead a company so well positioned within this rapidly emerging global supply-chain hub and look forward to delivering value through exploration success and strategic growth."

The Company also announces that Mr. Eugene Hodgson has stepped down from his roles as Chief Executive Officer and Director. Mr. Hodgson will continue to support Spark as a Consultant to ensure a smooth leadership transition. The Board thanks Mr. Hodgson for his dedication and service to the Company.

About Spark Energy Minerals Inc.

Spark Energy Minerals Inc. is a Canadian company advancing the exploration and development of critical minerals essential to the clean-energy transition. The Company's primary focus is Brazil, where it controls a significant land position within the country's emerging Lithium Valley - a region recognized for its lithium, gallium, and rare-earth potential. Spark's flagship Arapaima Project spans approximately 91,900 hectares and hosts multiple targets for lithium and gallium-REE mineralization. Through systematic exploration, Spark aims to help strengthen the secure and sustainable supply of minerals that power electrification, renewable energy, and modern technologies. The Company is committed to responsible exploration practices and supporting Brazil's development of a transparent, sustainable critical-minerals supply chain.

