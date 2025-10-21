Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - Alpha Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: ALEX) ("Alpha" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of John Wilton as full time Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and provides results from recent shallow RAB drilling at Aburna Gold project.

Michael Hopley, Chairman of Alpha, stated: "We are very pleased to welcome John to the company in the role of CEO. His successful track record in discovery and management of high-quality gold and copper exploration teams in Africa, coupled with experience in leading a listed junior exploration and development company, make him the ideal fit with our existing strong management team and directors.

John's specific experience in running teams from cost effective grassroots discovery through resource building and into mine development scoping and feasibility studies will add significant further shareholder value to the Company's advancing gold and base metal exploration projects. We would also like to thank Tim Livesey for stepping in as interim CEO during the past few months and look forward to his ongoing inputs in his main role as a director of Alpha."

In addition, while the current gold exploration and evaluation drilling program progresses at the Aburna Gold project, the Company can report new positive results which indicate an expanding footprint to this prospect. These results are from a shallow rotary air blast ("RAB") drill program designed to test areas of potential gold mineralization underlying thick or transported soil cover. This gold prospect, the Anagulu gold-copper Prospect, the Tolegimja base metal Prospect and the Kosolda gold target are all located at Alpha's 100% owned, 514km2 Kerkasha concession in Eritrea.

John Wilton, CEO of Alpha, stated: "Having now visited the exploration team in Eritrea and after reviewing the Company's existing prospects for both gold and copper mineralization in the field it is very encouraging that the team, led by our in-country manager, has been able to deliver several new compelling gold targets at Aburna. These targets represent both potential extensions and satellite targets to the drilled Aburna project gold mineralization. The combination of the advanced exploration status of the generally shallow gold mineralization intercepted to date within the large 7km by 2km scale Aburna Gold project represents a substantial value unlocking opportunity for current and future stakeholders."

ABURNA GOLD PROJECT: RECENT SHALLOW RAB DRILLING RESULTS

Figure 1 and Table 2 show the results of the RAB drilling program to date returning several gold-in-bedrock anomalies below areas of transported thin soil, and under areas of relatively thick soil cover. These targets are situated predominantly between the Central and Northeast prospects and to the northwest and West of the Hill 52 prospect. The general dip of the host units and structures of the existing mineralization means these new targets are largely untested.

Interpretation of the RAB results suggest materially increased target footprints to the known gold mineralization (see Figure 1). The scale of these individual targets range from 450 to 125 metres along trend. These individual target footprints potentially also represent the shallow expressions of larger plunging shoots/zones at depth as witnessed within the recognized drilled prospects. The tenor of the interpreted target anomalies RAB samples range from 9.76 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold to 0.26 g/t gold (see Figure 1 & Table 1) with the entire RAB drilling data sample results ranging from 9.76 g/t to less than 0.004 g/t gold. Figure 1 clearly illustrates the full results from the RAB program to date. The target anomalies are further supported by samples with more than 0.1 g/t and more than 0.025 g/t gold (see Figure 1).

The inset map on Figure 1 shows these new RAB targets, with the existing drilled gold prospects, and the along trend, geologically interpreted extent (approximately 7km) of the Aburna gold system. This demonstrates the considerable scale and upside exploration potential of the Aburna Gold project.

Figure 1: Location of Newly Identified Gold Targets (orange outlines), Full RAB Drilling Results to Date, and Position of Central, Hill 52, and Northeast Prospects. Inset Map: Showing Current RAB Drilling Area Targets & Existing Prospects Relative to the Largely Undrilled Aburna Gold Trend



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8361/271287_9bf5cc72840cc94a_002full.jpg

Importantly, when comparing these RAB results with previous surface soil sampling this indicates that certain areas of the soil cover are likely formed of immature and/or partially transported material. This opens the potential for these and further satellite targets and extensions to known gold mineralization in the other flat relief areas of property with little or no outcrop.

The results also demonstrate that such areas can be tested by cost and time effective shallow RAB with follow-up reverse circulation ("RC") or core drilling. Of the current phase of RAB drilling 796 holes have been completed and the last batch of results received at the end of September 2025. The company plans to complete the planned infill RAB drilling lines indicated on Figure 1 to define these targets for prioritization ahead of follow-up testing with RC or core drilling.

Table 1 below lists the selected RAB drill holes, depths and sample intervals and gold results with Table 2 showing the selected RAB hole details and collar coordinates.

Table 1: Selected RAB Drilling Results with Depth, Sample Interval and Gold Grade

RAB Hole ID Sample ID Depth From (m) Depth To (m) Gold (Au) ppm (g/t) Hill 52 Area







ABRBA3-R05-017 800996 3 4 0.82 ABRBA3-R05-017 800997 4 5 9.76 ABRBA3-R05-011 800982 4 5 5.52 ABRBA3-R05-011 800983 5 6 0.50 ABRBA12-R05-014 801382 3 4 0.36 ABRBA3-R06-013 801021 2 3 0.26 ABRBA3-R07-004 801051 2 3 0.39 ABRBA3-R09-002 801081 4 5 0.32 ABRBA3-R09-002 801080 3 4 0.28 ABRBA12-R11-007 801516 4 5 0.39 ABRBA12-R11-003 801509 5 6 0.26 ABRBA12-R12-002 801547 4 5 0.30 Northeast Area







ABRBA2-R02-006 800496 1 2 1.68 ABRBA2-R03-002 800512 7 8 0.44 ABRBA2-R03-002 800513 8 9 0.64 ABRBA1-R10-003 800209 5 6 1.87 ABRBA1-R12-007 800250 9 10 1.01 Central Area







ABRBA4-R03-005 800698 4 5 0.27 ABRBA4-R08-006 800780 1 2 0.53 ABRBA4-R08-006 800781 2 3 1.44

Note: The sample intervals above in Table 1 are drilled intercepts as the true thickness/widths of this mineralization are unknown at this stage.

QUALITY ASSURANCE AND QUALITY CONTROL

The results reported here for the RAB drilling were analysed by Intertek Minerals Ltd., an independent and accredited laboratory located in Tarkwa, Ghana. The RAB drilling was managed by Alpha Exploration's field team with the field operations conducted in-line with the standard operating procedures implemented at this project. Representative material of bedrock and weathered bedrock for the deepest two, one-metre, samples of each RAB drill hole, were screened to provide approximately 200 grams ("g") of minus 75-micron material. Approximately 60g of sub-sample is allocated for gold fire assay.

A 2-kilogram sample of the original sample is retained as a reference sample. The 60g samples with inserted QA/QC samples of blanks and certified reference material every 20th field sample were shipped directly to Intertek Minerals, Tarkwa, Ghana. These gold results at the laboratory were determined by using a 30g sub-sample for Fire Assay ("FA") and Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy ("AAS") finish (Intertek Code: FA30/AA). The RAB drilling was conducted by Colonnade Mining Group Eritrea Limited.

Table 2: Selected RAB Drill Hole ID, Azimuth, Dip, End of Hole Depth and Collar Coordinates

RAB Hole ID Azimuth Dip End of Hole (m) X_UTM_37N Y_UTM_37N Elevation (Z) Hill 52 Area











ABRBA3-R05-017 360 -90 5 341158 1651595 933 ABRBA3-R05-011 360 -90 6 340918 1651594 930 ABRBA3-R05-017 360 -90 5 341158 1651595 933 ABRBA3-R05-011 360 -90 6 340918 1651594 930 ABRBA12-R05-014 360 -90 5 340787 1651313 937 ABRBA3-R06-013 360 -90 3 341001 1651556 931 ABRBA3-R07-004 360 -90 3 340641 1651510 923 ABRBA3-R09-002 360 -90 5 340559 1651432 928 ABRBA3-R09-002 360 -90 5 340559 1651432 928 ABRBA12-R11-007 360 -90 6 340426 1651074 934 ABRBA12-R11-003 360 -90 6 340269 1651078 936 ABRBA12-R12-002 360 -90 5 340226 1651034 932 Northeast Area











ABRBA2-R02-006 360 -90 3 342202 1652595 980 ABRBA2-R03-002 360 -90 9 342040 1652557 947 ABRBA2-R03-002 360 -90 9 342040 1652557 947 ABRBA1-R10-003 360 -90 6 341603 1652276 953 ABRBA1-R12-007 360 -90 11 341758 1652199 938 Central Area











ABRBA4-R03-005 360 -90 6 341721 1651636 930 ABRBA4-R08-006 360 -90 3 341800 1651436 936 ABRBA4-R08-006 360 -90 3 341800 1651436 936

QUALIFIED PERSON

All scientific and technical information in this press release, including the results of the Aburna drill program and how these results relate to the ongoing exploration at the Kerkasha Project has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Chris Bargmann CGeol FGS, consultant for Alpha and a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT ALPHA

Alpha (TSXV: ALEX) is an exploration company that is rapidly advancing a number of important gold and base metal discoveries across its 100% owned, 514 km2 Kerkasha Project in Eritrea.

The Aburna Gold Prospect is an exciting new gold discovery where recent drilling has confirmed a high-grade mineralized system, with grades including 18m @ 15.33 g/t Au, 16 m @ 14.07 g/t Au, 9 m @ 10 g/t Au and 23 m @ 6.74 g/t Au.

The Anagulu Gold-Copper Prospect includes recent drilling intersections of 108 m @ 1.24 g/t Au and 0.60% Cu and 49 m @ 2.42 g/t Au and 1.10% Cu within a porphyry unit mapped over at a >2 km strike length.

The Company is managed by a group of highly experienced and successful mining and exploration professionals with long track records of establishing, building and returning value to stakeholders from a number of world class gold and base metal discoveries in Eritrea and across the wider Arabian Nubian Shield.

