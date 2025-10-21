Bimergen Energy Corporation: Bimergen Energy Appoints Cole Johnson and Robert Brilon to be Co-CEOs

Newport Beach, CA, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bimergen Energy Corporation [OTCQB: BESS] ("the Company" or "Bimergen"), a developer of utility-scale battery energy storage projects and an independent power provider, announced today the appointments of Cole W. Johnson and Robert J. Brilon to serve as its co-CEOs to lead the organization to the next stage of growth, effective today.

Cole W. Johnson is a highly accomplished executive with nearly two decades of experience in the energy industry. His leadership experience spans multiple sectors, including renewables, transmission, and oil and gas, where he has successfully executed and managed complex development operations. Throughout his career, Mr. Johnson has demonstrated consistent success in corporate finance, project finance, and operational execution, driving growth and profitability across diverse business lines. Since joining Bimergen last year as President and Board Director, he has been instrumental in expanding the Company's portfolio of battery energy storage projects and securing $250 million in mezzanine and equity financing to advance developments from early stage through construction to commercial operation.

Robert J. Brilon has served as our Chief Financial Officer and Board Director since 2021 playing an instrumental role in the Company's corporate financial management, capital structure and effectively managing SEC registrations and compliance. With additional background in operations, he has served in CEO, CFO and President capacities in several NASDAQ and NYSE listed companies spanning in several industries involving mostly AI, technology and manufacturing.

"I am honored to take on this responsibility and lead Bimergen alongside Bob into our next phase of growth," said Cole Johnson, Co-CEO of Bimergen Energy. "We've recently secured $250 million in mezzanine and equity financing, unlocking over $1 billion in Tier-1 capacity to finance construction and equipment procurement. Bimergen is positioned for sustainable and scalable growth with strong upside potential. I believe our track record over the past year reflects the culture and drive of our team, and we're excited for what lies ahead at Bimergen. Bob and I have worked together for the past 18 months, and I'm excited to continue building on that same success moving forward."

Robert (Bob) Brilon, Chief Financial Officer and Co-CEO of Bimergen Energy commented "We find ourselves at a pivotal juncture for Bimergen, where our seasoned management team is executing our plan to bring 23 battery energy storage system development projects to be 2 Giga Watts of operational energy arbitrage revenues. The pieces to the puzzle are being assembled, with the most difficult piece, $250 million of project equity and mezzanine financing committed we are excited about our future success. I look forward to leading Bimergen with Cole as we are a good team with complimentary executive skill sets. As a team, we understand that besides execution of our operations we will communicate to our shareholders and future shareholders the progress and opportunities that we can capitalize on to enhance shareholder value in the near and long term."

"In their expanded roles, our co-CEOs, Cole and Bob, offer extensive expertise in business operations and financial strategy within the BESS industry. With a proven history of driving revenue and achieving profitable growth, we are confident that they will foster accelerated and sustainable growth for our business where prudent financial and operational decisions will be crucial for long-term growth," stated Benjamin Tran, Executive Chairman of Bimergen Energy.

About Bimergen Energy Corporation

Bimergen Energy Corporation [OTCQB: BESS] is a utility-scale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) asset owner, project developer, and independent power provider focused on capitalizing on the demand for grid reliability and reducing energy price volatility. Bimergen partners with institutional investors to finance, construct, and operate energy storage facilities under long-term offtake agreements that ensure stable, contract-backed revenue. For more information, visit www.bimergen.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

