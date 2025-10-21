Mister Car Wash Acquires Five Stores from Whistle Express, Expanding Presence in Lubbock, Texas

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCW), the nation's premier car wash company, today announced the acquisition of five Whistle Express locations in Lubbock, Texas currently operated under the Take 5 Car Wash brand. The transaction expands Mister Car Wash's footprint in the Lubbock market from four to nine convenient locations, establishing a leading market position across the city. Stephens Inc. served as exclusive financial advisor to Whistle Express on the divestiture.

"This acquisition underscores our commitment to making car care even more accessible for our customers while delivering the high-quality service and experience they expect from Mister Car Wash," said Ryan Darby, Senior Vice President of Store Development and M&A at Mister Car Wash.

Mister Car Wash plans a seamless transition for Whistle Express customers and team members, ensuring continued access to fast, friendly, and reliable car wash services.

With the addition of these five locations, Mister Car Wash will continue to deliver on its mission of inspiring people to shine by providing clean, comfortable, and convenient car wash experiences accessible to drivers nationwide.

About Mister Car Wash® | Inspiring People to Shine®

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCW) operates approximately 525 locations and has North America's largest car wash subscription program. With a passionate team of professionals, advanced technology, and a commitment to exceptional customer experiences, Mister Car Wash is dedicated to providing a clean, shiny, and dry vehicle every time. The Mister Car Wash brand is deeply rooted in delivering quality service, fostering friendliness, and demonstrating a genuine commitment to the communities it serves while prioritizing responsible environmental practices and resource management. To learn more, visit www.mistercarwash.com .

