Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.: Dragonfly Energy Regains Full Compliance with Nasdaq Continued Listing Requirements

RENO, Nev., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. ("Dragonfly Energy" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DFLI), an industry leader in energy storage and battery technology, today announced that it has received a letter (the "Letter") on October 20, 2025 from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company regained compliance with both the minimum bid price requirement in Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement") and the minimum market value of listed securities requirement in Listing Rule 5550(b)(2) for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Accordingly, the Company is in full compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements. The Letter also stated that the Company will remain on a Mandatory Panel Monitor, pursuant to Listing Rule 5815(d)(4)(B), for a one-year period from the date of the Letter, which would require the staff of the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department to issue a Delist Determination Letter in the event that the Company fails to maintain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement during such period.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. is a comprehensive lithium battery technology company, specializing in cell manufacturing, battery pack assembly, and full system integration. Through its renowned Battle Born Batteries® brand, Dragonfly Energy has established itself as a frontrunner in the lithium battery industry, with hundreds of thousands of reliable battery packs deployed in the field through top-tier OEMs and a diverse retail customer base. At the forefront of domestic lithium battery cell production, Dragonfly Energy's patented dry electrode manufacturing process can deliver chemistry-agnostic power solutions for a broad spectrum of applications, including energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics. The Company's overarching mission is the future deployment of its proprietary, nonflammable, all-solid-state battery cells.

To learn more about Dragonfly Energy and its commitment to clean energy advancements, visit investors.dragonflyenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding the Company's intent, belief or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements about the Company's expectations regarding its ability to maintain compliance with applicable Nasdaq listing requirements. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. Words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "may," "goal," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying words. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions, the ability of the Company to maintain compliance with applicable Nasdaq listing requirements, as well as risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the risks and uncertainties in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering that was filed with the SEC, the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. There can be no assurances that we will be able to complete the offering on the anticipated terms, or at all. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations: