BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.: BriaCell Adds Key Clinical Sites in Phase 3 Metastatic Breast Cancer Study

79 clinical sites across 23 US states are currently enrolling patients in BriaCell's pivotal Phase 3 study in metastatic breast cancer (MBC)

Dartmouth Cancer Center, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University have now joined BriaCell's extensive national network

PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, is pleased to announce the addition of several key large cancer centers to its ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical study (ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT06072612), notably Dartmouth Cancer Center, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University. BriaCell anticipates reporting top line data as early as H1-2026.

The extensive national effort already includes the following noteworthy clinics: Mayo Clinic, Los Angeles Cancer Network, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, Cancer Care Northwest, Hematology Oncology Associates of Fredericksburg, Northwestern University, Manhattan Hematology/Oncology Associates, New York Cancer and Bood Specialists, and Texas Oncology-Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center.

BriaCell's pivotal Phase 3 clinical study is evaluating BriaCell's lead clinical candidate, Bria-IMT, plus immune check point inhibitor versus physician's choice of treatment in a dvanced metastatic b reast c ancer (Bria-ABC).

"We are encouraged by the strong engagement from major academic and leading community cancer centers which underscores confidence in BriaCell's novel technology," stated Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell's President & CEO. "We expect the addition of these clinical sites will further accelerate patient enrollment in BriaCell's pivotal Phase 3 study of Bria-IMT regimen in MBC and support our mission to bring this therapy to patients with significant unmet medical needs."

About BriaCell's Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Study of Bria-IMT Combination Regimen in MBC patients

BriaCell's pivotal Phase 3 study of Bria-IMT plus an immune check point inhibitor (CPI) in metastatic breast cancer is ongoing.

Interim data will be analyzed once 144 patient events (deaths) occur, comparing the overall survival (OS) in patients treated with the Bria-IMT combination regimen versus those treated with physician's choice as the primary endpoint. Positive results of the pivotal Phase 3 study could result in full approval and marketing authorization for Bria-IMT in MBC patients. The Bria-IMT combination regimen has received FDA Fast Track designation.

For additional information on BriaCell's pivotal Phase 3 study of Bria-IMT and an immune check point inhibitor in metastatic breast cancer, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov NCT06072612.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

