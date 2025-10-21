BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 7:35 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Tuesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (ATMV) - up 71% at $14.24
- BranchOut Food Inc. (BOF) - up 44% at $3.04
- rYojbaba Co., Ltd. (RYOJ) - up 35% at $5.14
- GSI Technology, Inc. (GSIT) - up 25% at $16.24
- Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL) - up 18% at $2.02
- General Motors Company (GM) - up 9% at $63.68
- Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) - up 8% at $103.00
- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO) - up 8% at $2.49
- Sunrun Inc. (RUN) - up 6% at $21.90
- Foxx Development Holdings Inc. (FOXX) - up 5% at $4.50
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Tuesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. (NEUP) - down 66% at $5.19
- New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NUAI) - down 9% at $5.09
- Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (OMEX) - down 8% at $3.28
- Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company (CREV) - down 7% at $4.86
- Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) - down 7% at $20.38
- Hecla Mining Company (HL) - down 6% at $13.50
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) - down 6% at $4.12
- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SNSE) - down 5% at $10.06
- Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. (WHWK) - down 5% at $2.52
- Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) - down 5% at $2.07
