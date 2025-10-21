In the Green - Premarket Gainers

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (ATMV) - up 71% at $14.24 BranchOut Food Inc. (BOF) - up 44% at $3.04 rYojbaba Co., Ltd. (RYOJ) - up 35% at $5.14 GSI Technology, Inc. (GSIT) - up 25% at $16.24 Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL) - up 18% at $2.02 General Motors Company (GM) - up 9% at $63.68 Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) - up 8% at $103.00 Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO) - up 8% at $2.49 Sunrun Inc. (RUN) - up 6% at $21.90 Foxx Development Holdings Inc. (FOXX) - up 5% at $4.50

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. (NEUP) - down 66% at $5.19 New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NUAI) - down 9% at $5.09 Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (OMEX) - down 8% at $3.28 Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company (CREV) - down 7% at $4.86 Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) - down 7% at $20.38 Hecla Mining Company (HL) - down 6% at $13.50 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) - down 6% at $4.12 Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SNSE) - down 5% at $10.06 Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. (WHWK) - down 5% at $2.52 Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) - down 5% at $2.07

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 7:35 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.