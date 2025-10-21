Built on GE HealthCare's 50+ years of clinical excellence in patient monitoring, Carevance is an advanced, reliable monitoring solution that leverages proprietary algorithms and proven technologies to help hospitals and clinicians deliver consistent, high-quality care.

Designed for today's clinical realities, Carevance helps support clinicians across acute care areas through an enhanced intra-hospital transport workflow and real-time patient data.

As part of its capabilities, Carevance introduces the new Cardiac Output Insights feature available directly on the device to support caregivers in managing hemodynamic instability for perioperative care and help enable timely clinical interventions.

Hemodynamic instability or hypotension is a common concern for care teams to manage during and after surgery, and can be associated with longer hospital stays and serious postoperative complications, such as organ failure and mortality.i,ii

GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) today announced it has received CE mark for its Carevance patient monitor, advancing accessible and reliable care for more customers starting in Europe. Built on GE HealthCare's clinical excellence, Carevance offers a clinically reliable and cost-effective solution with validated parameters and an intuitive, efficient workflow that can help empower care teams to stay focused on their patients. Hospitals today are facing new challenges, from staffing shortages and increasing patient complexity to financial pressures and evolving technology demands. Carevance is engineered to support hospitals and clinicians in delivering consistent, high-quality patient monitoring through proven clinical algorithms and scalable parameters, enabling flexible deployment across a wide range of care settings.

Carevance introduces the new Cardiac Output Insights feature that combines a clinically validated algorithm with a visual decision support view, enabling clinicians to extend advanced hemodynamic monitoring to more patients without the barriers of additional hardware, invasive catheters or high costs. This feature provides clinicians the flexibility to easily visualize factors impacting hemodynamic status and offers clinical insights based on the latest guidelines. Through a single click, Carevance users can activate the feature to access real-time graphical representation of patient data to help monitor and understand changes in hemodynamic stability during and after surgery.

"While current guidelines recommend cardiac output monitoring during high-risk surgery, access to this type of monitoring remains limited," said Dr. Frédéric Michard, MD, PhD.* "There is a need to make cardiac output monitoring more accessible, so clinicians have the information they need to understand the underlying mechanisms of hemodynamic instability and make informed therapeutic decisions."

Carevance uses GE HealthCare's proprietary algorithms and proven technologies to deliver accurate and consistent measurements across acute care areas. With clinically validated accuracy across key vital signs including oxygen saturation, electrocardiogram (ECG) and respiration rate Carevance ensures that clinicians can trust the data they receive and helps enable better care decisions. Designed for operational efficiency, Carevance includes technologies such as the EK-Pro algorithm which can help reduce false ECG alarms by up to 92%, helping care teams focus on spending time with their patients.

"As healthcare systems face new demands and challenges, the need for accessible, affordable and trustworthy solutions is crucial," said Neal Sandy, General Manager, Monitoring Solutions, GE HealthCare. "Carevance brings together reliable clinical parameters, proven acute care workflows and continuous cardiac output monitoring capability empowering clinicians with real-time insights to support confident decision-making across acute care areas. The introduction of Carevance further strengthens GE HealthCare's portfolio of monitoring solutions, reinforcing our commitment to eliminating the compromise between clinical excellence and affordability."

Carevance expands GE HealthCare's modular monitoring solutions portfolio that is built on the promise of one unified monitoring solution for every patient and every changing need. Alongside the enterprise-premium flexibility of Carescape, Carevance broadens access to advanced, scalable monitoring together delivering clinical excellence and adaptability across diverse hospital realities. GE HealthCare's technology has been recognized globally for its design, receiving the iF Design Gold Award for Product Design in 2022 for Portrait Mobile and an iF Design Award in 2023 for Carescape Canvas.

Carevance will be showcased at the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine (ESICM) Annual Congress taking place October 25-29, 2025 in Munich. For more information on Carevance, please visit gehealthcare.com.

*Dr. Frédéric Michard is the Founder Managing Director of MiCo Sàrl, a Swiss consulting firm specialized in digital innovations with medical applications. MiCo has provided paid consulting services to GE HealthCare in relation to Cardiac Output Insights.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a trusted partner and leading global healthcare solutions provider, innovating medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and integrated, cloud-first AI-enabled solutions, services and data analytics. We aim to make hospitals and health systems more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 125 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient's journey across care pathways. Together, our Imaging, Advanced Visualization Solutions, Patient Care Solutions and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from screening and diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. We are a $19.7 billion business with approximately 53,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

GE HealthCare is proud to be among 2025 Fortune World's Most Admired Companies.

Follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, and Insights for the latest news, or visit our website https://www.gehealthcare.com for more information.

i Scott, Michael J., MB, ChB and the APSF Hemodynamic Instability Writing Group. 2024. "Perioperative Patients With Hemodynamic Instability: Consensus Recommendations of the Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation." Anesthesia Analgesia 138 (4): 713-724. https://doi.org/10.1213/ANE.0000000000006789.

ii Sessler, Daniel I., Gareth L. Ackland, Robert Sanders, Daniel I. Sessler, Matthew D. McEvoy, et al. 2019. "Perioperative Quality Initiative Consensus Statement on Intraoperative Blood Pressure, Risk and Outcomes for Elective Surgery." British Journal of Anaesthesia 122 (5): 563-574. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bja.2019.01.013.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251016721476/en/

Contacts:

GE HealthCare Media Contact:

Kimberly Schmohl

M +1 929 289 1937

kimberly.schmohl@gehealthcare.com