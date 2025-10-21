Collaboration Strengthens Industry 4.0 Capabilities for French Electronics Manufacturers

Aegis Software, a global provider of manufacturing execution and operations software for diverse manufacturing industries, today announced that it has signed a partnership with STPGroup to expand its support of the French electronics market. STPGroup, specializes in the distribution, manufacture and integration of industrial production equipment, and will become a representative of Aegis' FactoryLogix MES Platform in France.

FactoryLogix and STPGroup equipment both use the IPC CFX (Connected Factory Exchange) standard from the Global Electronics Association, making it easier for manufacturers to connect their entire factory without extra integration headaches. It's a clear example of how working together can simplify life on the shop floor.

"Thanks to our joint customers, we were quickly convinced of the synergies between the two offers and our business philosophies, and our common goal, above all, to help our customers make their factories more efficient, sustainable and competitive," explains Julien Vignard, Managing Director of STPGroup. "What began as a focus on better inventory management has grown to include assembly, quality, and complete product traceability."

This partnership is part of Aegis Software's ongoing growth in France. The next steps include hosting joint events where electronics manufacturers can see firsthand how Aegis Software and STPGroup can help improve their operations and competitiveness.

"We're excited to partner with STPGroup," said Daniel Walls, Managing Director Europe with Aegis Software. "FactoryLogix will strengthen their offering by giving customers easier access to a powerful MES platform that drives efficiency, ensures quality, and provides full traceability. This partnership reflects our commitment to helping electronics manufacturers in France operate more efficiently and stay competitive."

About Aegis Software

Founded in 1996, Aegis is a leading provider of MES software and technology solutions for discrete manufacturers across mission-critical end-markets. Aegis' enterprise solution provides a unified backbone across production, quality, materials, and analytics spanning lines, factories, and sites worldwide. Aegis supports more than 2,200 factories in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Manufacturers in aerospace, defense, electronics, medical, and automotive industries rely on Aegis to accelerate product launches, ensure compliance, achieve full traceability, and reduce costs while continuously improving operations. The company is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania, with offices in Europe and Asia. Learn more by visiting https://www.aiscorp.com. Speed, Control and Visibility for Manufacturing.

About STPgroup

STP Electronics is part of STPGroup and was founded in 2006 by a team with more than 25 years of experience in the electronics industry. This is the guarantee of demonstrated competence and a great knowledge of industrial issues. Constant contact with customers and market needs is today, as yesterday, the real key to the company's performance.

In an activity where competitive positioning is paramount in terms of quality and economic performance, everything that contributes to making a positive difference is enthusiastically welcomed. This is the ambition of STP Electronics. Offer small and big names in the industry, these equipment that make the difference throughout the manufacturing process of electronic cards. More information can be found at: https://stp-emcgroup.com/.

