Edge Energy®, a trailblazer in patent-pending energy conversion technology for electric vehicle (EV) fast charging, is excited to announce a strategic investment from PRETTL Mechatronics Actuators GmbH (PMA), a global leader in automotive, electronics, and energy solutions. The fundraising round includes a direct equity investment as well as working capital. This partnership will accelerate Edge Energy's growth and mission to expand access to high-performance EV charging while leveraging PMA's manufacturing and electronics expertise.

L-R: Shaun Shuler, CEO, Edge Energy, Johannes Prettl, CEO, PMA, Chad Merkel, General Manager, Kurz-Kasch, Greg York, COO, Edge Energy, Ben Morris, Director of Business Development, Edge Energy

Edge Energy's EdgeEV Power Source enables ultra-fast EV charging without costly three-phase power upgrades, offering deployment up to six times faster than traditional solutions. This technology empowers businesses, municipalities, and fleet operators to install DC Fast Chargers in diverse locations, from rural areas to urban centers, addressing range anxiety and supporting EV adoption. Edge Energy's focus on affordability and scalability is transforming the EV charging landscape.

PMA, a family-owned company with over 50 years of experience, specializes in intelligent mechatronics solutions for the automotive, electronics, and energy solutions. Through its U.S. based subsidiaries PMA provides advanced capabilities in coil winding, encapsulation, and automated assembly, serving industries like automotive and energy making them an ideal partner as Edge Energy scales their business.

"We're thrilled to partner with PMA, whose electronic and manufacturing expertise aligns perfectly with our vision for accessible EV charging," said Shaun Shuler, CEO of Edge Energy®.

Johannes Prettl, CEO of PMA Group, stated, "Edge Energy's innovative EV charging solutions complement PMA's commitment to sustainable technologies. We are excited to partner with Edge Energy on their next stage of growth."

This investment unites Edge Energy's cutting-edge technology with PMA's electronics and manufacturing excellence, setting the stage for rapid growth of Edge Energy®.

About Edge Energy

Based in Cincinnati, OH, Edge Energy leads in patent-pending energy conversion technology, offering the EdgeEV Power Source for ultra-fast EV charging without three-phase power, enabling cost-effective, scalable charging infrastructure.

About PMA

Based in Pfullingen, Germany, PMA develops intelligent mechatronic solutions for the automotive industry, electronics, and energy technology. Its subsidiary Kurz-Kasch Inc., located in Newcomerstown, Ohio, specializes in electromagnetic and composite manufacturing.

