Former Microsoft Finland CFO brings technology expertise to accelerate global expansion.

Tosi, a leading provider of Cyber Physical Systems platforms, announced the appointment of Jussi Posti as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Posti will oversee Tosi's global financial operations and strategic planning as the company continues its rapid expansion following its recent rebrand and 70% growth in average subscription deal size.

"Jussi brings the perfect combination of Fortune 500 financial leadership and entrepreneurial expertise to guide Tosi through our next chapter of growth," said Sakari Suhonen, CEO of Tosi United States. "His experience will be invaluable as we redefine how organizations connect, protect and control their critical infrastructure."

Posti joins Tosi from Microsoft Finland, where he served as CFO for nearly five years. His previous roles include CFO at Schneider Electric Finland the Baltics and founder of a financial consulting firm serving clients including Nokia and CapMan.

"Tosi's transformation to a Cyber Physical Systems platform provider represents tremendous opportunity," said Posti. "Just nine months after establishing our U.S. headquarters, we've secured the largest deals in the company's history with global enterprises and have a healthy pipeline leading into fourth quarter. I look forward to accelerating this momentum across North America."

Posti holds an M.Sc. in Engineering from Tampere University of Technology and an M.Sc. in Economics from the University of Tampere.

About Tosi

Tosi (formerly Tosibox) is the global pioneer in Cyber Physical Systems platforms for OT networks. Since 2011, the company has deployed its unified platform to connect, protect and control hundreds of thousands of industrial devices. With headquarters in Irving, Texas and Oulu, Finland, Tosi serves 800+ enterprise customers globally through 200+ partners. The company's integrated platform enables rapid deployment, comprehensive visibility, and unified control that simplifies compliance while delivering measurable improvements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251021362028/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Agata Radlak

E-mail: pr@tosi.net