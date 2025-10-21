Co-led by Wing Venture Capital and Insight Partners, the financing will scale Chemify's Chemputation platform and Chemifarm facilities, transforming how molecules are designed and made for medicines and advanced materials

Chemify, the deep-tech pioneer fusing chemistry, robotics, computation, and Chemputation-Chemify's purpose-built AI to digitize molecule creation-has raised over $50 million in Series B funding to help accelerate its mission of becoming the global leader in digital chemistry, molecular design and manufacturing. The oversubscribed round was co-led by Wing Venture Capital and Insight Partners, with participation from a syndicate of world-class investors including 8VC and existing backers Triatomic Capital, Blueyard, Rockspring and Eos.

Chemify, the deep-tech pioneer fusing chemistry, robotics, computation, and Chemputation-Chemify's purpose-built AI to digitize molecule creation-announced today it has raised over $50 million in Series B funding to help accelerate its mission of becoming the global leader in digital chemistry, molecular design and manufacturing. Co-led by Wing Venture Capital and Insight Partners, the financing will scale Chemify's Chemputation platform and Chemifarm facilities, transforming how molecules are designed and made for medicines and advanced materials.

"Chemify aims to become the global digital backbone of chemistry, enabling fast design and discovery," said Lee Cronin, CEO and Founder, Chemify. "Our vision is that Chemify will be able to design and make any molecule on demand for our customers across all of chemistry from drug discovery to new catalysts and electronic materials. The next step in our evolution is nothing short of a revolution in the digitization and automation of chemical discovery and manufacturing."

Earlier this year, Chemify launched its first Chemifarm, a fully automated chemistry facility built to be the world's most advanced laboratory for molecular design and synthesis. At its core, the Chemifarm integrates Chemify's Chemputation platform, an extensible programming language, advanced robotics, and the world's largest curated library of validated reactions. The platform opens new frontiers in the rapid, data-driven creation of molecules once deemed inaccessible. The new Series B financing allows Chemify to expand this blueprint globally, building a network of digital chemistry hubs and delivering on-demand molecule design and manufacturing to pharmaceutical, biotech and materials-science partners everywhere.

Chemify plans to open a Silicon Valley facility led by Chief Technical Officer Mike Bell. This growth will enhance Chemify's ability to deliver on-demand molecular design, optimization and synthesis, dramatically compressing the timeline from concept to compound. The company's goal is to lead the discovery of life-changing medicines and next-generation materials while establishing a new global standard for how small molecules are developed and manufactured.

Ansuman Satpathy, a Partner at Wing Venture Capital, commented, "Chemify's technology uses automation and physical AI to enable the digitization of chemistry, transforming chemical synthesis from an art to a programmable science. We are excited to support the team's progress as they empower scientists to create novel molecules with unmatched efficiency and precision. Their work has the potential to drive significant advancements in drug discovery and medicine."

Aiden Aceves, Vice President at Insight Partners, remarked, "Lee is an iconoclast with the wind at his back. Chemify's use of AI to ensure the makeability of complex molecules is a paradigm shift for how medicinal chemistry is done today, and the company's vision is matched by the strong results seen across their early pharma collaborations."

In conjunction with the financing, both Ansuman Satpathy of Wing Venture Capital and Aiden Aceves of Insight Partners have joined Chemify's Board of Directors.

Founded in 2022 as a spin-out from the University of Glasgow, Chemify is reinventing chemistry on a digital foundation, uniting automation, AI and data to accelerate the discovery of new medicines and advanced materials while shaping a scalable, global platform for molecular innovation.

About Chemify

Chemify is reimagining the discovery and synthesis of novel molecules for medicines and advanced materials by turning digital code into physical compounds through Chemputation-its fusion of robotics and AI. Headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland, the company was founded by Lee Cronin to digitalize chemistry at global scale for the benefit of humanity. Learn more at Chemify.io and follow @ChemifyX on X/Twitter.

About Wing Venture Capital

Founded in 2013, Wing works with ambitious founders to enable the AI-first transformation of business. We invest early, before it's obvious, leading Seed and Series A financings and engaging deeply with our signature company-building skills and resources. The current Wing portfolio includes some of today's most important enterprise technology companies such as Snowflake, Cohesity, Pinecone, Gong, and Rula. For more information, visit: www.wing.vc or follow us on X @Wing_VC.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2025, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 875 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has a global presence with leadership in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

