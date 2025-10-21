ExaGrid Nominated in 7 Categories for Inaugural Industry Awards

ExaGrid, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution with AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock (RTL) that includes a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), Auto Detect Guard, delayed deletes and immutability for ransomware recovery, today announced that it has been nominated in six categories for the 1st annual MSP Channel Awards, which celebrates innovation across the IT Channel.

The new MSP Channel Awards build on the legacy of the former SDC Awards to better reflect today's fast-moving IT landscape. As managed services reshape how technology is delivered from digital transformation and cybersecurity to cloud, data, and automation these awards recognize the companies, partnerships, and individuals making a real impact across the channel.

Voting to determine the winner in each category is underway now and closes on November 7, 2025. Winners of the MSP Channel Awards will be announced on December 3, 2025 at an awards ceremony in London.

The award categories that ExaGrid has been nominated for include:

Backup DR Innovation of the Year

Channel Company of the Year

Storage Hardware Innovation of the Year

Storage Vendor of the Year

Technical or Service Excellence Team of the Year

Vendor Channel Programme of the Year

Vendor Marketing/Enablement Initiative of the Year

ExaGrid continues to innovate its Tiered Backup Storage, supporting more than 25 backup applications and this year added support for Rubrik and Mongo DB, and announced support of Cohesity coming in 2026. ExaGrid also strengthened its AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock for Ransomware Recovery by adding Auto Detect Guard, which uses AI to identify abnormal deletes and auto extends the delete policy indefinitely and alerts IT to a possible attack. In addition, ExaGrid added features for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), including the ability to track data per share with reporting for billing per TB/PB per customer, ransomware recovery on the share level as to not impact other customers, and more.

"We are honored that ExaGrid has become a finalist in seven award categories, as they highlight to the different areas of our company that set us apart as the industry's largest independent backup storage provider, from our commitment to providing comprehensive security, to our industry-leading customer support, and our innovative Reseller Partner Program in the channel," said Bill Andrews, ExaGrid's President and CEO. "We are pleased to be nominated for the MSP Channel Awards and look forward to seeing which vendors, service providers, and programs will be chosen by the voters."

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, scale-out architecture, and comprehensive security features, including AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock to recover from a ransomware attack. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and planned product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories. ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

