Dienstag, 21.10.2025
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
PR Newswire
21.10.2025 14:06 Uhr
Flexsys Earns EcoVadis Platinum Rating and Validates Ambitious Science-Based Targets, Reinforcing Its Commitment to a Net-Zero, Sustainable Tire Industry

Milestones affirm Flexsys' leadership in sustainability, from top 1% recognition to credible near-term and net-zero emissions reduction targets, and a commitment to 100% sustainable materials by 2040.

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexsys, a global leader in tire additives and solutions, has announced two major milestones in its sustainability journey. The company has been awarded the Platinum medal by EcoVadis in 2025, placing it in the top 1% of more than 125,000 companies assessed worldwide across environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

In addition, the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has officially validated Flexsys' near-term and net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets. These include reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions 42% by 2030 from a 2022 base year, cutting Scope 3 emissions in key categories 25% by 2030 from a 2023 base year, and achieving net-zero across Scopes 1, 2, and 3 by 2040. Flexsys' commitment to 100% sustainable materials by 2040 will play a central role in reducing Scope 3 emissions and positioning the company as a leader in sustainable tire additives.

"Our focus is on enabling the tire industry's transition to a more sustainable future," said Neil Smith, Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer. "That means not only reducing emissions across our operations and supply chain, but also advancing sustainable materials so every tire has a smaller footprint. These recognitions affirm that we're moving in the right direction-and that we must keep pushing further."

These milestones build on Flexsys' broader sustainability strategy, structured around innovation, operational efficiency, and local supply for customers. From investing in renewable energy and efficiency at its global sites, to pioneering sustainable additives that extend tire performance and reduce environmental impact, Flexsys is embedding sustainability across the value chain.

The company's full roadmap and progress can be found in its2024 Sustainability Report.

EcoVadis provides business sustainability ratings based on environmental, social, and governance performance across 200+ purchasing categories and 175+ countries. Platinum is awarded to the top 1% of all companies assessed.

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) provides companies with a framework to set greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets in line with the goal of limiting global temperature rise and avoiding the worst impacts of climate change.

About Flexsys
Flexsys is a global leader in advanced material science solutions for the rubber chemicals industry. Building on decades of chemistry and engineering expertise, the company develops and manufactures high-performance vulcanization, stabilization, and protection systems that enhance the durability, safety, and sustainability of rubber products. Its portfolio includes innovations such as Crystex vulcanizing agents, Santoflex antidegradants, and Duralink HTS post-vulcanization stabilizers. Operating across four continents with eight manufacturing facilities and two technology centers, Flexsys continues to pioneer next-generation material solutions that drive performance and sustainability across the global tire industry.

For more information, please visit www.flexsys.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flexsys-earns-ecovadis-platinum-rating-and-validates-ambitious-science-based-targets-reinforcing-its-commitment-to-a-net-zero-sustainable-tire-industry-302589480.html

